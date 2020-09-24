Election 2020

Asked About a Peaceful Transfer of Power, Trump Says 'We're Going to Have To See What Happens'

Trump's garbled response probably wasn't a sign he's planning to subvert the election. But it was a failure of presidential competence. 

(Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom)

Asked at a press conference yesterday whether he would "commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the November election," President Trump declined to answer in the affirmative.

Instead, he offered a non-committal response before diverting to a secondary pet peeve. "Well, we're going to have to see what happens," he said. He then complained about the voting process. "You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster," he continued, presumably referencing this year's expected uptick in mail-in voting, which the president has repeatedly criticized.

Once again, the reporter pressed Trump on whether he would "commit to making sure there's a peaceful transferal of power."

And once again, Trump demurred, saying, "Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful—there won't be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats. The Democrats know it better than anyone else."

As if often the case when Trump speaks, his disjointed sentences leave some room for interpretation. The most alarming interpretation, and the one least likely to be true, is that Trump was refusing to commit to a peaceful post-election transferal of power, that he was signaling a willingness to interfere with the election process ("get rid of the ballots") in order to gain electoral advantage, and that he plans to be president after the election ("a continuation") no matter the outcome of the vote.

Another possibility is that Trump was not declaring his intention to make an authoritarian post-election power grab, but evading a direct response in order to focus on himself and his personal grievances. In this interpretation, he was merely saying, in his familiar haphazard way, that he doesn't expect there to be a transfer of power because he expects to win the election, and then griping about the balloting process.

Neither interpretation is flattering, but the second, more likely version is obviously less troubling since it suggests that Trump is not a dictator in the making but a narcissist who speaks in jumbled half-thoughts and frequently appears incapable of engaging with any idea except through the lens of his own resentments.

That interpretation fits with Trump's recent responses to other questions that should be easy to answer, such as "How do you think history will remember John Lewis?" to which Trump replied, "He didn't come to my inauguration"; and "What are your top priority items for a second term?" to which Trump replied with some rambling thoughts on the word "experience" and by calling John Bolton an idiot. (Fair enough.)

The less-worrying interpretation of his response still does not reflect well on Trump. One of the president's core duties is to speak clearly, partly to communicate his intentions to Americans and the rest of the world, and partly because his words can carry the force of law. Yet Trump's garbled manner of speech consistently renders his meaning unclear, raising fears about what he might have meant, and what he might be planning. We should expect presidents to be able to answer easy questions clearly and directly. And the transfer of power question was an easy, easy question.

So Trump's answer probably wasn't a warning that he's planning to subvert the election. But it was a fundamental failure of presidential coherence and competence. If you are the President of the United States, and you are asked a question that in any way resembles, "Will you commit to the peaceful transfer of political power if you lose the coming election?" the only acceptable answer is "Yes."

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. soldiermedic76
    September.24.2020 at 11:24 am

    The second interpretation is basic politician. Saying it does not matter because I am going to win is pretty much political trope.
    The third option Suderman didn’t mention was he was referring to his winning and the very real likelihood leftist won’t be peaceful.

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.24.2020 at 11:24 am

      Or that even if he loses leftist won’t be peaceful.

      1. lap83
        September.24.2020 at 11:31 am

        He should’ve said he might protest a bit but it will be mostly peaceful

      2. mad.casual
        September.24.2020 at 11:34 am

        I took it as this.

        Considering that, since he took office, people have been saying they were going to burn the White House down and guillotine him and, on top of that, there appears to be broad interest in large-scale civil unrest should he win. I took his statements to be rather frank and honest.

        If the election is contested and Biden’s corpse gets wheeled in to the WH by a torch-weilding mob, he absolutely shouldn’t relinquish power peacefully.

        1. soldiermedic76
          September.24.2020 at 11:38 am

          How many times have the left promised to get him as soon as he leaves office? Leaving peacefully doesn’t appear to be in his interest.

  2. lap83
    September.24.2020 at 11:28 am

    “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

    This is incredibly restrained for him. Whether he believes it or not….many people who are voting for him believe that Democrats are going to try to commit massive fraud in order to win. (Those crazy conspiracy kooks!) They wouldn’t want him to just roll over and he is playing to that

    1. Idle Hands
      September.24.2020 at 11:40 am

      Suderman has lost his mind. Does anyone really think a president could stay in the whitehouse after he lost? Especially one hated by literally every agency head and the military leadership caste and 45% approval.

  3. Idle Hands
    September.24.2020 at 11:30 am

    this is what we are pretending today huh? We have civil insurrection happening across this country, it’s open season on open Trump supporters, we are in the midst of the greatest economic shift/wealth transfer since reconstruction and this is what we are concerned about today?

    1. Idle Hands
      September.24.2020 at 11:32 am

      did you publish this bullshit when Obama was president, Bush was president or Clinton was president like the insane fringe people did in every one of those election years?

      1. soldiermedic76
        September.24.2020 at 11:39 am

        Yeah I remember the right rioting across the country in 2016 and 2000. Oops never happened.

  4. Ron
    September.24.2020 at 11:30 am

    Considering Hillary & Biden & AOC have said they will not accept the results and AOC essentially said there will be violence, no Wonder Trump has said “We will see” this is not a one way street the other side has to be willing to legally accept the results as well but no its all up to Trump. TDS

    1. Idle Hands
      September.24.2020 at 11:34 am

      I’m so old I remember people saying this for literally every president I’ve ever been alive for. It’s fucking retarded and deranged. Trump isn’t ideological enough to care that much about this. The presidency is just an ego and life achievement thing for him.

      1. soldiermedic76
        September.24.2020 at 11:40 am

        Bullshit I’ve been alive since Ford and have never seen the likes of what is going on this year in any election cycle. Show me the riots across the nation in 2000 and 2016.

        1. soldiermedic76
          September.24.2020 at 11:41 am

          Or 1988, 1980? Or 1992?

  5. Ra's al Gore
    September.24.2020 at 11:35 am

    Neither side is conceding if the election is close. Both sides will be filing court cases. Why is this Impending Fascism instead of just fucking life?

  6. Nail
    September.24.2020 at 11:36 am

    But it was a failure of presidential competence

    Jesus, Suderman you are a giant pussy. Every word that comes out of your mouth is a failure of competence.

  7. Mother's Lament
    September.24.2020 at 11:39 am

    The more the establishment left talks about “What if Trump loses and does not leave the job,” the more you know Coup V2.0 is a go.
    Step 1: Get mail-in voting approved to guarantee a non-credible election result.
    Step 2: Claim Trump’s electoral victory is not legitimate.
    Step 3: Use media brainwashing to make it “true” that Trump really lost but has become a dictator, staying in power.
    Step 4: Impeach or otherwise remove Trump by non-Constitutional means. Frame it as saving the nation.

