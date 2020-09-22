Reason Roundup

Can the CDC Get Anything Right?

Plus: Trump's corruption surrounding TikTok, study supports decriminalizing prostitution, how "older people have become younger," and more...

|

(CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Newscom)

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can't stop proving itself useless and incompetent. In the latest debacle, the agency just posted new guidance on Friday saying that COVID-19 is primarily spread through airborne particles rather than through contact with infected surfaces—something the majority of scientists and public health experts have been saying for months, and a fact that's already trickled down to many Americans as conventional wisdom.

The CDC's long lag time on sharing correct information would be laughable if the topic wasn't so deadly serious. (And if folks weren't demanding that CDC guidance get priority treatment on social media).

As it stands, the nation's top public health agency has—for those inclined to listen to its advice—helped normalize ineffective "hygiene theater" such as incessant wiping down of public surfaces while downplaying or ignoring more relevant preventative measures (like masks, proper ventilation, and air circulation in buildings). The agency has been in the business of giving people a false sense of security while ignoring disease-reduction best practices as hundreds of thousands of Americans fall sick and die from the coronavirus.

But it gets worse. A few days after finally posting information about airborne spread, the CDC took down that information and said it was posted in error.

"The agency had posted information Friday stating the virus can transmit over a distance beyond six feet, suggesting that indoor ventilation is key to protecting against" it, notes The Washington Post. But by today, "all references to airborne spread, except for a disclaimer that recommendations based on this mode of transmission are under review," have been removed from the CDC website.

"Unfortunately an early draft of a revision went up without any technical review," Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious disease at the agency, said yesterday. "We are returning to the earlier version and revisiting that process. It was a failure of process at CDC."

This isn't the agency's first unexplained flip-flop. From the Post:

In May, the CDC updated an information page that suggested the coronavirus did not spread easily from contaminated surfaces. It also edited that revision after the update received widespread media attention to clarify that the tweak was "not a result of any new science."

And last week, the CDC reversed testing guidelines to again recommend that anyone, regardless of symptoms, who has been in close contact with an infected person be tested. The White House coronavirus task force had directed the agency to change those guidelines in August, allowing that asymptomatic people did not need to be tested.

Some have read into this a conflict between impartial scientific types at the CDC and more political types who want to keep the Trump administration happy. But "experts with knowledge of the incident said on Monday that the latest reversal appeared to be a genuine mistake in the agency's scientific review process, rather than the result of political meddling," reports The New York Times.

In any event, the CDC has lately been issuing warnings and publishing data as if the virus spreads through air anyway, despite the agency's lack of official acknowledgment of this. For instance, on Friday, the CDC published a study saying 15 people were sickened with COVID-19 after a passenger on a flight from London to Hanoi had it.

Media has been spreading the London-to-Hanoi flight study as if it's evidence that flying is totally unsafe right now. But it's important to note that this flight took place on March 1, back when information about how the disease spread was a lot less known and many current precautions surrounding airports and requirements for flight passengers weren't yet in place.

While publishing information about in-flight spread that took place nearly seven months ago, the agency has also been spreading the alarming-at-first-glance statistic that 11,000 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 while flying. But the CDC also states—in what has become much less headline-garnering news—that it has not confirmed a single case of in-flight transmission on a U.S. flight.

Some have taken this as evidence that flying is much less risky than the agency is making it out to be. Others see it as evidence that the agency just hasn't tried very hard to confirm cases of COVID-19 stemming from air travel and should be stepping up its contact tracing. But whichever way you look at it—and I think a little of both is at play—the CDC, once again, doesn't look so good.

FREE MARKETS

More on President Donald Trump's corruption surrounding TikTok (in which he threatened to ban the video app unless its owner sold it to a U.S. company, then insisted the federal government get a cut of whatever deal is brokered in order to fund Trump's "patriotic education" dreams):

For background, see:

FREE MINDS

More evidence in support of decriminalizing prostitution:

QUICK HITS

• "Older people have become younger," Neuroscience News characterizes a new study from researchers at the University of Jyväskylä. "The physical and cognitive health of people aged 75 to 80 is significantly better than those of that age range thirty years ago."

• An interesting thread on the politics of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation and how it might affect the current Supreme Court nomination process:

• Jacob Sullum examines the record of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is rumored to be Trump's pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

• "We're scarily seeing a repeat of the 1970s and 2000s when a falling dollar made housing the top asset class," warns John Tamny at Forbes.

Vice talks to "five women who say they underwent gynecological surgery they either didn't want or did not fully understand while detained at the Irwin County Detention Center, which is run by the private prison company LaSalle Corrections and houses immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

• The period immediately following this November's election is going to be nuts:

• "Florida prosecutors said Monday that they won't appeal a court's decision blocking video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex, making it likely the charges against him will be dropped," reports the Associated Press.

• See who's spying on you:

• Apparently there is "a non-profit that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new releases."

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:31 am

    In the latest debacle, the agency just posted new guidance on Friday saying that COVID-19 is primarily spread through airborne particles rather than through contact with infected surfaces…

    Hey! I just bought stock in bleach.

    1. John
      September.22.2020 at 9:39 am

      https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/its-only-a-matter-of-time-before-liberals-blame-rbg-for-not-retiring-sooner/

      Liberals finally start to blame Ginsburg for not retiring. The whole Notorious RBG thing was just bizarre. Anyone remember the douchebag a couple of years ago who claimed to have tried RBG’s workout and it nearly killed him? WTF is wrong with these people?

      They created a myth that RBG was anything other than a frail dying old woman for reasons that remain a mystery. Why want an woman who can barely stay awake during oral arguments when you can have someone younger who has a shot at influencing the court? It is completely bizarre. It bought liberals nothing and just created the real risk that has now come true that she would finally keel over with a Republican President in office. Yes, they all thought that a Republican would never be President again. But why take any risk.

      I guess they did it because it made them feel good. What other reason could there be? Their narcissism and utter shallowness is their undoing here.

      1. ejsmith
        September.22.2020 at 10:05 am

        It kind of sounds like the mythology around Joe Biden. It’s painful to watch Joe in action these days. The same holds true with RBG.

        As to the original topic, it’s getting to the point where it doesn’t really what the CDC says. WaPo ran a story today about how some scientists still believe that COVID is airborne.

        Here in Michigan, the local media ran a story about a two month-old infant who died of COVID. The story was picked up nationally to show that no one is safe from COVID.

        The child’s Mom went on Facebook later that day condemning the story as untrue. It turned out that the infant actually died from a birth defect. Rather than admitting that the story was wrong, the local media continued to do somersaults trying to link COVID to the child’s death.

        1. JesseAz
          September.22.2020 at 10:31 am

          This has become standard. Alex Berenson had a thread yesterday where he started going through the Covid death certificates… almost all of them were terminal patients. Renal heart failure, end stage cancer, etc.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            September.22.2020 at 10:33 am

            The truth will take years and endure constant denials by Democrats and RINOs who advocated tyranny for Kungflu.

      2. ByteRot
        September.22.2020 at 10:26 am

        But RBG was going to swear in Hillary as the first woman president in a symbolic gesture that would finally equalize the sexes forever! Wages would instantly rise, chauvinists and misogynists would keel over and die, and everybody would spontaneously grant 3 years of maternity leave, abortions on demand until 5 years after term, and a mandate that all jobs applied for after taking any time away from a career to raise children consider the female applicant as having gained in-career experience for those years with exemplary performance.

        1. Anteater
          September.22.2020 at 10:50 am

          Just like Obama being president made racism go away.

      3. Overt
        September.22.2020 at 10:27 am

        “What other reason could there be? ”

        A republican Senate was never going to approve someone as crazy as RBG. That means RBG needed to have quit prior to 2011, and I just don’t think that she was ready to quit at that point. Gay marriage and national healthcare cases were just getting ready to come up the court, and I think she wanted to be a part of that. When she realized that she was fighting a losing battle against cancer, the senate had already flipped, and she was hoping that she could outlast that.

        And it wasn’t an unbelievable fantasy. In 2016, it really looked among the elites that the GOP was a disorganized mess that would be pretty much locked out of power by 2018. They were wrong of course, but you cannot read RGB’s opinions without realizing that her whole schtick is to create fantasy worlds where everything logically falls into place.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 10:34 am

          That is true. But the Democrats controlled the Senate until 2014. And Ginsburg was old and frail all the way back in the 00s. Further, the Republicans had gained Senate seats in both 2010 and 2012 and the number of Democrats up for re-election favored the Republicans taking control. There was talk that Ginsburg should retire going back to 2010. The Notorious RBG myth was created in a documentary in 2012, well before the Republicans took the Senate.

        2. Nardz
          September.22.2020 at 10:35 am

          Well put

        3. Red Rocks White Privilege
          September.22.2020 at 10:49 am

          And it wasn’t an unbelievable fantasy. In 2016, it really looked among the elites that the GOP was a disorganized mess that would be pretty much locked out of power by 2018.

          The problem is the people who thought that were deliberately ignoring the political trends of the previous ten years out of confirmation bias. From a leadership standpoint, I concur that the GOP looked pretty rudderless, but they had spent 2010-2016 kicking the Democrats’ ass in Congressional and state-level races. It’s a big reason Soros dumped so much money into District Attorney and various other down-ballot and low-turnout races the last four years, because it was a better return on investment.

          Now, did it mean that the GOP’s message was resonating with voters? Not necessarily, but I think what really galvanized the rank and file was the neocons pushing Jeb to the forefront as the presumptive candidate. The latter was in complete denial how toxic their brand had become because it was the Tea Party folks, not the neocons, who had been central to achieving those political gains, and putting up Jeb against Hillary was the final straw that showed them the neocons were more interested in feathering their own nest in a losing campaign and acting like controlled opposition than actually winning. Winning comes with expectations, and the neocons were a spent force in that regard, which is why they’ve migrated over to a political party that nominally stands for everything they claim to be against.

      4. JesseAz
        September.22.2020 at 10:29 am

        Eating soy makes 5 lb weights difficult?

      5. Red Rocks White Privilege
        September.22.2020 at 10:33 am

        They did it because she epitomized the hard-line left-wing jurisprudence that they expect from appointed judges.

        It’s pretty instructive watching them try to retcon their arguments that the right cares about politics while the left cares about justice. As if. This process became politicized when they submarined Bork’s nomination, and now we have actual Congressional officials threatening to pack the courts, take power by any means necessary, and telling their fellow party members that this process needs to “radicalize” them. Over something that for most of the country’s existence had been a fairly mundane action.

        As I said yesterday, all these threats are ringing pretty hollow. They’ve been threatening to pack the court ever since Trump took office, the metro areas dominated by deep blue voting constituencies have degraded into third-world shitholes over the last four months, and you have a lot of people struggling to make a living because Science! keeps moving the goalposts in what’s now a clearly blatant effort to keep the country’s free-floating anxiety at a slow boil, particularly in the blue states. At this point, taking things any farther is just going to result in getting these extortionists thrown in a woodchipper.

        1. Nardz
          September.22.2020 at 10:37 am

          “They’ve been threatening to pack the court ever since Trump took office, the metro areas dominated by deep blue voting constituencies have degraded into third-world shitholes over the last four months, and you have a lot of people struggling to make a living because Science! keeps moving the goalposts in what’s now a clearly blatant effort to keep the country’s free-floating anxiety at a slow boil, particularly in the blue states. At this point, taking things any farther is just going to result in getting these extortionists thrown in a woodchipper.”

          Worthy of repetition

        2. John
          September.22.2020 at 10:42 am

          They are utterly incapable of understanding that the Right can do to them what they do to the right or ever adopt their tactics. They hate Trump so much because he uses the tactics Obama used on Republicans against them. If these assholes do get in power, there will be a right wing response to BLM and Antifa. Republicans can riot and burn shit down and terrorize people to. But they won’t do it to other Republicans like retarded Antifa and BLM does to Democrats. They will go after Democrats. It will be a complete mess. Progs are just children completely incapable of understanding that their actions have consequences.

      6. Mickey Rat
        September.22.2020 at 10:50 am

        For a group composed of secularists, the Left has this odd compulsion to create saints to venerate.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      September.22.2020 at 9:48 am

      Hello.

      NO ELIZABETH. MASKS DON’T WORK. Stop spreading fucken lies.

      It’s PSEUDO SCIENCE.

      Get off your ass and go READ THE LITERATURE on it. It’s all there. USELESS measures with marginal benefits if you’re lucky. This goes back to fucken 1918 FFS.

      Is Reason for real?

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        September.22.2020 at 9:51 am

        Reason is no better than the CDC. If you peddle this superstition you’re part of the problem.

        Know how retarded it is? Even Quebec’s top scientists conducted their own study about masks. Conclusion? THEY SUCK when you look at the fucken trade-offs. They only join CEBM, OSHA, BMJ, CIDRAP, CDC and a gazillion other randomized, properly conducted studies.

        But there’s Reason. Wear the mask! Wear the ribbon! DERP, HERP, DERP!

        Peddlers of bad science. Bunch of peddlers.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          September.22.2020 at 10:49 am

          But the ribbons brought the hostages home!!!

      2. some guy
        September.22.2020 at 10:23 am

        Can you cite a study showing masks don’t work at all? Everything I’ve seen indicates they work to varying degrees, depending on the type of mask. N95 masks and respirators are the best, stopping 90%+ of virus-laden particles. Surgical and cloth masks help a little, stopping 20-40% of virus laden particles. I haven’t seen anything I trust that indicates all masks are completely useless, so I’d love to see where you’re getting your information.

        Note: I don’t care if you wear a mask or not. I’m against mask mandates completely because they aren’t needed. If someone really needs to protect themselves from the virus they can do so without forcing anyone else to change behavior as well.

        1. JesseAz
          September.22.2020 at 10:32 am

          The argument is masks are effective at preventing spread, not that they aren’t even 1% effective. The onus is on you to prove it.

          Prior to april of this year, studies showed no statistical evidence that masks helped prevent the spread of viruses.

          1. Rufus The Monocled
            September.22.2020 at 10:39 am

            Jesse,

            Yes. No study worth its salt proved it.

            Plus Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Holland are proving it wrong.

        2. Rufus The Monocled
          September.22.2020 at 10:38 am

          Extraordinary measures demand EXTRAORDINARY EVIDENCE.

          And the body of evidence going back to 1918 based on RANDOMIZED studies to various solid degrees conclude they’re ineffective. Those studies saying those things conduct them in ‘perfect settings’ and aren’t conducive to community settings. The vast majority of these studies are flawed and few if any flat out say a mask works on its own. Instead it can only be potentially effective from 10%-30% IF there’s MASS compliance coupled with PROPER HANDLING and with social distancing. Does that sound like they fricken work? If something needs other factors to cooperate, it’s useless.

          Enough with the damnN-95s. There are studies that even question those. These are CONSTRUCTION masks and must be PROPERLY fitted. The leakage on masks are so pourous it’s outrageous.

          The only thing that will ensure protection is a chemical gas mask or Hazmat suit. That piece of CLOTH does NOTHING. The benefits are MARGINAL weighed against the potential harmful impacts. It’s nothing more than psychological theater. Then comes the problem of proper disposal. I don’t think people realize how challenging it is to use masks in medical setting (and they’re NOT used for viruses). Imagine in a society at large! It’s an impractical, stupid NPI that should never have seen the light of day. Plus they’re ugly and retarded.

          And people asking for cites really perplex me. I spent HOURS looking into this. I mentioned some of the places up top. Do the research yourself.

          There’s no excuse. The onus is on the maskers to prove and refute the EVIDENCE. And they failed.

          Masks are manufactured consent.

          1. Rufus The Monocled
            September.22.2020 at 10:44 am

            And you can’t wear an N-95 all day at work. Never mind they’re expensive and irritating.

            Those masks with valves? Never mind the virus is basically vapour and even if it blocks your disgusting snot or droplet, the virus can still escape through. I have no idea how one can conclude just logically they work. The ones with the valves are even worse because they *may* protect the wearer but since they release oxygen it sure as hell ain’t protecting you.

            And let’s not talking about the uneven, incoherent application and rules from government about them. Think restaurants.

            There’s no measurable positive effect.

            And YOU show me a study that CONCLUSIVELY proves otherwise.

            Until then it’s junk science.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      September.22.2020 at 10:42 am

      Promote bleach as a mouth wash?

  2. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:33 am

    Mask Fanatics Have Officially Abandoned Science To Control Your Life

    I laugh when I see these lunatics wearing masks while driving by themselves in a vehicle.

    1. John
      September.22.2020 at 9:45 am

      So do I. Or when they are out jogging or riding a bike. It really is just a sign of submission. That is infuriating enough. What is really infuriating and scary is how many people love wearing a mask because of that. This country doesn’t need to elect a President. It needs a national dominatrix. Fucking sick weirdos.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        September.22.2020 at 9:56 am

        Not that we should bring the draft back but one thing about war is that these submissive Americans would go off to war and die.

        Now the submissive Lefties just elect politicians that send good Americans off to die in endless wars.

        Luckily, Trump is a consequence to that voting behavior.

      2. Rat on a train
        September.22.2020 at 10:02 am

        Don’t forget the people that masked their profile pictures.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 10:22 am

          God yes. That is the lowest of the low, worse than the ones who wear them in their car.

      3. mad.casual
        September.22.2020 at 10:31 am

        This country doesn’t need to elect a President. It needs a national dominatrix. Fucking sick weirdos.

        Just like the SCOTUS/aborto-SCOTUS proposal yesterday; the adults and free citizens choose a President, the willing subjects elect their favorite minority representative to punish them for their wicked, wicked behavior.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      September.22.2020 at 9:53 am

      ENB is probably one of them. She probably wears one in the house between wine sips.

      It’s growing into an open secret. Slowly I’m noticing people on radio here beginning to question it. Our ‘cases’ have skyrocketed (c. 500 oooo scary) DESPITE THE MANDATE.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        September.22.2020 at 9:58 am

        Anyone else notice Europe might have a spike in Kungflu cases right now? Europe went on almost full lockdown instead of letting Wuhanvirus burnout through their population months ago, like in Sweden and the USA.

        Socialists are just gluttons for punishment.

    3. some guy
      September.22.2020 at 10:35 am

      The problem with the mask debate is that, as usual, it’s dominated by extremists on both ends. On one side you’ve got people like the ones in your article trying to force people to use masks in situations where they will be ineffective or worse. On the other side you’ve got people claiming that masks always completely ineffective and only idiots wear them.

      The truth, as usual, is in the middle. Masks are effective to a certain degree if used properly and under the right conditions. Cloth and surgical masks block some virus-laden particles. N95 masks and respirators block more. No masks protect your eyes. The fact that they don’t block 100% of virus-laden particles doesn’t mean they are useless, though. The fact that N95 masks block the vast majority of such particles, though, means that there is no need to force a mask on anyone. If you want to protect yourself, you can do so without imposing on other people at all. Just wear your N95 mask with a set of goggles and gloves and wash up before you take them off. You’ll be nearly impervious and everyone else can still do whatever they want to do.

      The internet didn’t ruin discourse in this country. The extremists did. The internet just made them louder.

      1. Nardz
        September.22.2020 at 10:41 am

        Masks are social conditioning.
        Full stop.

        Fuck your “both sides” bullshit.

        There is NO justification for promoting social conditioning via mask.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      September.22.2020 at 10:47 am

      This is another pernicious fall out. Whitmore is engaging in potentially killing people. I find it hard to believe one couldn’t sue her if a death happens while a child is playing sports because that cunt forced a mask on them. It’s CHILD ABUSE.

      And Whitmore can roll over and die for all I care.

      Follow science my ass. She’s just a malevolent slime ball.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:34 am

    The physical and cognitive health of people aged 75 to 80 is significantly better than those of that age range thirty years ago.

    Neuroscience News doesn’t normally make endorsements in presidential elections, but these are extraordinary times…”

    1. mad.casual
      September.22.2020 at 10:35 am

      Wait until you see the study about cognitive abilities of mixed-race women, aged 50-65, raised in CA!

  4. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:34 am

    New York police officer charged with spying for China

    But yeah, China is super peaceful and just wants to trade with the USA.

    That’s all they want to do. Honest.

    1. Flatulus
      September.22.2020 at 10:28 am

      That’s a weird story. Why is a Tibetan asylee fleeing the CCP spying on behalf of the CCP once he gets here?

      1. mad.casual
        September.22.2020 at 10:39 am

        The story details this, the asylum story was bogus and, apparently/supposedly his parents were CCP party-members.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:38 am

    But relatedly, I think conservatives are a little blasé about how radicalizing a confirmation here will be even for moderate Dems…

    Ha, I’d hate to see congressional Democrats radicalized during a fucking confirmation hearing.

    1. damikesc
      September.22.2020 at 10:00 am

      “Just do what the Dems want. They will learn their lesson this time”

    2. Overt
      September.22.2020 at 10:49 am

      I love that this is what ENB picked. From a libertarian perspective, there is absolutely no principled reason why the GOP should refrain from promptly filling this vacancy. It is all appeals to tradition or fairness that have no place in libertarian phillosophy.

      So her only fall back is to concern-troll the shit out of this. The GOP may be within their rights to do this, but those Dems who are completely without agency may be forced into doing bad things if the GOP does so. I knew that when she finally had something to say about this, it would be something along these lines, and she didn’t disappoint.

  6. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:38 am

    The Military Is Waging War on HIV-Positive Soldiers

    These fucking Propagandists have the balls to say that HIV can really only be transmitted by blood transfusion therefore it it really is not a risk to other service members.

    THEN HOW DID THESE HIV POSITIVE SERVICE MEMBERS GET HIV?

    Quite a few of these service members are gay and had unprotected sex where they acquired HIV.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      September.22.2020 at 9:40 am

      You should not be in the military if your medical conditions preclude you from military service without access to regular medicine or your condition endangers other service members.

      Sorry but that is the way it is to maintain superior military readiness.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        September.22.2020 at 9:59 am

        Sorry. link partial fail above.

    2. John
      September.22.2020 at 9:54 am

      It is a fucking chronic disease that costs a fortune to treat. If you get debilitating asthma or diabetes you get discharged as well. But these assholes would make HIV different because it is associated with gays and gays are sacred and entitled to different treatment than the inferior normals.

      1. mad.casual
        September.22.2020 at 10:42 am

        Not to mention that if I develop asthma or diabetes, it’s not like those around me could conceivably contract asthma or diabetes treating my wounds.

      2. Cronut
        September.22.2020 at 10:42 am

        It also makes you non-deployable. If you can’t be world-wide deployed at any time, for any duration the military needs you to be deployed, get the fuck out.

  7. H. Farnham
    September.22.2020 at 9:39 am

    Question for all the experts here:

    What happens if Senators abstain in a SCOTUS confirmation vote?

    If four Republican Senators were to abstain, and the final tally was 49-47, would a plurality confirm the appointee, or does it need to be a majority?

    1. John
      September.22.2020 at 9:41 am

      As long as there is a quorum, which is I think 2/3rds but I am not sure, the vote is a majority of those who vote not a majority of the total. So, if four Republican Senators abstained, the nomination would still be confirmed by a 49-47 vote. So, up to six Senators could just not vote and the nomination would still be confirmed on a 47-47 vote with Pence breaking the tie.

      1. H. Farnham
        September.22.2020 at 9:46 am

        Thanks, much appreciated.

        All the hypotheticals I’ve seen discussed in the news just assume that R Senators that don’t vote Yea are going to vote Nay with the Democrats. I just see that as being highly unlikely for more than two or three of them. Abstention gives up to six R’s cover for being “principled” while not derailing it for their team.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 9:50 am

          Graham said yesterday he has the votes. I don’t know if that is with some voting no or some not voting or all of them voting yes. But he says he has the votes.

          1. H. Farnham
            September.22.2020 at 9:59 am

            Hope they get on with it. SCOTUS confirmation is something the R’s usually do fairly well on, in my opinion. Mostly I just don’t want to have to listen to all the screeching about it for the next six months.

            1. Ra's al Gore
              September.22.2020 at 10:10 am

              Rand Paul sez Romney will vote pro-life to confirm instead of I hate Trump to reject.

              GOP base will desert anyone who votes ‘no’, which is a bigger political threat than swing voters.

              1. John
                September.22.2020 at 10:21 am

                My wife tells me Romney says he will vote yes. If Romney is going to do it, you know which way the wind is blowing.

                1. loveconstitution1789
                  September.22.2020 at 10:36 am

                  Yup. The never Trumpers are well aware Trump will be reelected.

                  Romney’s Senate seat comes up for reelection midway through trump’s second term.

                  The wind is blowing YUGELY and all these fucking RINOs know it.

                  1. mad.casual
                    September.22.2020 at 10:45 am

                    The never Trumpers are well aware Trump will be reelected.

                    Or, if not that, their options are to get on board with the party they’re nominally aligned with or the party that would continue to persecute and malign them even if they jumped ship.

        2. Gray_Jay
          September.22.2020 at 10:30 am

          Murkowski voted Present for Kavanaugh. She’ll likely do it again, if…the price is right.

          The world kept spinning. Even if all 3 vote No (including Collins and Romney), this new pick would still be confirmed. It’s only when/if other ‘Principled Conservatives’ start screwing around and demanding goodies for their Yes vote, that Trump and McConnell might have a problem.

  8. John
    September.22.2020 at 9:39 am

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/its-only-a-matter-of-time-before-liberals-blame-rbg-for-not-retiring-sooner/

    Liberals finally start to blame Ginsburg for not retiring. The whole Notorious RBG thing was just bizarre. Anyone remember the douchebag a couple of years ago who claimed to have tried RBG’s workout and it nearly killed him? WTF is wrong with these people?

    They created a myth that RBG was anything other than a frail dying old woman for reasons that remain a mystery. Why want an woman who can barely stay awake during oral arguments when you can have someone younger who has a shot at influencing the court? It is completely bizarre. It bought liberals nothing and just created the real risk that has now come true that she would finally keel over with a Republican President in office. Yes, they all thought that a Republican would never be President again. But why take any risk.

    I guess they did it because it made them feel good. What other reason could there be? Their narcissism and utter shallowness is their undoing here.

    Damn threaded comments

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:39 am

    Jacob Sullum examines the record of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is rumored to be Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

    SHUT UP AND TELL US WHAT SHE RECORDED IN HER HIGH SCHOOL PLANNING CALENDAR.

    1. John
      September.22.2020 at 9:43 am

      Something about how much she loved the Handmaid’s Tale and wanted to make it reality. No shit. That boring ass stupid novel is going to be back in the news if Barrett is nominated. Barrett is a member of a Catholic group that someone mistakenly once said was the inspiration for A Handmaid’s Tale. That is going to be the talking point. Barrett is an evil woman who is going to ensure all women are property of their husband’s or something.

      Assuming they can’t find someone to claim that Barrett raped them, that will be the line of attack.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        September.22.2020 at 9:47 am

        Newsweak did a story on that which contains a self-negating correction at the bottom.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 9:49 am

          Like it not being true will stop them from using it.

      2. damikesc
        September.22.2020 at 10:01 am

        John, while I agree the Handmaid’s Tale is retarded…it will be odd to see progs not reference Harry Potter for a change.

    2. mad.casual
      September.22.2020 at 10:50 am

      If there’s not a parade of former Catholic schoolgirls testifying in great detail about how ACB rubbed her muff in their face against their will, I’m going to be very disappointed.

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.22.2020 at 9:40 am

    ENB waiting for answers from above.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    September.22.2020 at 9:41 am

    Try not to get burned when handling this hot take about why ‘speaking English may spread more coronavirus than other languages’
    https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/09/18/try-not-to-get-burned-when-handling-this-hot-take-about-why-speaking-english-may-spread-more-coronavirus-than-other-languages/

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.22.2020 at 10:01 am

      https://twitter.com/OrwellNGoode/status/1308352499942858752
      The countryside and the language are unwelcoming but millions still wish to come…

    2. Rat on a train
      September.22.2020 at 10:10 am

      While Japanese has few aspirated consonants leading speakers to produce little spit while talking, English has three of them. Specifically, the consonants [p] [t] and [k] are aspirated in English.
      Yeah. Those are unique English letters.

  12. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:41 am

    BLM And ‘1619 Project’ Scrub Radical Beliefs From Their Websites

    Good thing the internet does not allow lefty tricks of trying to #Memoryhole

  13. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:42 am

    In SCOTUS Confirmation Fight, Expect Democrats To Embrace Anti-Catholic Bigotry

    When Democrats started the KKK, anti-Catholic bigotry was integral to their hatred.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:42 am

    Federal judge in battleground Wisconsin extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots for 6 days beyond election.

    I mean, despite being able to mail those in well in advance, I suppose there’s something to be said for voters waiting to the last possible second in case there’s a November surprise and we find something out about these two candidates we don’t already fucking know.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      September.22.2020 at 9:56 am

      Wisconsin wants to make sure they are the battleground state. Suck it Florida.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        September.22.2020 at 10:37 am

        Pennsylvania FTW.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    September.22.2020 at 9:43 am

    No funeral for your mother or grandmother tho, too dangerous.

    Suck it, peons. One rule for you, another for Your Betters.

    The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic.
    https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/status/1308080957757501442

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:43 am

    Florida prosecutors said Monday that they won’t appeal a court’s decision blocking video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex…

    They’ve already worn the tape out.

  17. BYODB
    September.22.2020 at 9:43 am

    Just so we’re clear, if you win the votes and offices necessary to get the Supreme Court Justice in office that you want, Democrats promise to change the entire game as reprisal?

    That sounds about right.

    Packing the Supreme Court is one of the nuttiest things they’ve suggested yet, and given that it’s an idea straight out of the playbook of the guy that invented American concentration camps…well you’d think it would give them pause. FDR was everything they fear Trump is.

    And nevermind that they’ll have to keep increasing the size of the court every time we’re in this situation, where there is the risk they might lose power. I’m sure they’re game.

    1. John
      September.22.2020 at 9:48 am

      It is totally nuts. And I don’t think anything beyond about 30% of the country would support it. Yet, assuming the Republicans confirm a justice before the election, Biden is going to run promising to pack the court. His retarded base will tolerate nothing less. Ginsburg going tits up is a real gift to Trump and the Republicans, especially Senate candidates. Not only will Biden have to run on court packing every Democratic Senator and Senate candidate will have to run on it as well or face the prospect of an angry mob of retards showing up at their door.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        September.22.2020 at 9:57 am

        Riots and court packing – yep, just the Dem party platform Trump is most afraid of. Dumbasses.

        All they had to do is not go crazy.

      2. BYODB
        September.22.2020 at 10:00 am

        I’d say it’s equally likely her death will fire up the Democrat base as well, so ultimately it’s probably a wash.

        The point is that changing the rules to negate your opponents wins is the kind of thing a preschooler does. I get the urge to do so, and in some area’s it can be justified I suppose, but to think this is such an occasion is bizarre.

        You’d have to be a moron to think that a conservative court would negate Roe vs. Wade, the judges they put forward even tell people this and it’s like no one is hearing them.

        Now, are there reasons to overturn Roe vs. Wade that have nothing to do with abortion? Yes. Does that mean that any Justice will touch that third rail of politics? No. Democrats would be perfectly within their rights to impeach them, which would be the rational response from them and it’s something they can actually maybe do without nuking the whole show.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 10:10 am

          It would fire up their base if the Republicans wimped out and didn’t replace her. If they replace her, the deed is done and there is nothing they can do about it except stack the court, which even a good part of their base knows is nuts.

          So, it is more likely to depress their base. Also, the Democratic Party has been losing its mind over Trump for four years now. Exactly how fired up is their base and what possible difference could it make?

          So, it isn’t a wash. It is a huge political problem for the Democrats. That is why they don’t want the Republicans to replace her before the election. Hell, they know the Republicans could do it lame duck if they had to. So she is going to be replaced before the next President. They know that. They don’t want her replaced before the election so they don’t have to run on court packing.

          And overturning Roe v. Wade would just throw the issue back to the states and the public. If abortion is so popular, why would that matter? It wouldn’t except to people who live in New York City and just can’t stand the thought someone they have never met living in a state they will never visit might have a different opinion from them.

        2. Nardz
          September.22.2020 at 10:11 am

          It isn’t about Roe v Wade, it’s about absolute, totalitarian power

          1. BYODB
            September.22.2020 at 10:25 am

            Well yes, but the stated reason is Roe v Wade and plenty of their support comes from morons who believe that. The fact that ‘conservative’ justices haven’t yet blown up abortion, and in fact side with the liberals on that issue, would normally be cause to keep calm and carry on.

            What State courts do has little bearing on how the Federal Supreme Court behaves, as we’ve seen with their actual votes here in reality.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      September.22.2020 at 10:04 am

      The SCOTUS is about to be 6-3 Conservative and Breyer might die soon too, so 7-2 will probably be Trump’s legacy when he leaves office in 2025.

      Increasing the SCOTUS to some higher number will just mean that there will be more Conservatives someday.

      America is fundamentally Conservative to some degree. Nobody like Progressive drastic changes every week.

      1. BYODB
        September.22.2020 at 10:09 am

        It escapes Democrats notice that if they can raise the number of justices, well so too can Republicans.

        It’s a case of their base being actually retarded and not thinking rationally. Plus, it’s basically Democrats assuming that Republicans are more honorable than they are. This is a notion Republicans will happily explode for them.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          September.22.2020 at 10:13 am

          Pelosi also mentioned impeachment of any SCOTUS justice seated to replace RBG.

          Republicans can do the same thing to Lefty justices. Plus the Constitution requires 2/3 majority to remove from office, which the Democrats will never have again.

          1. BYODB
            September.22.2020 at 10:28 am

            They can certainly try. It’s within their rights to do so, and maybe it would even be a good thing to show people that you can actually get rid of Justices. Maybe it’s a good thing to remind the Justices that they do not rule absolutely. Roberts could use a nutcheck.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              September.22.2020 at 10:38 am

              Trump’s impeachment was for political reasons, so it set a precedent that criminal acts are not required for impeachment. Some of use predicted this when the House tried to impeach Trump that this would be used in future.

              1. BYODB
                September.22.2020 at 10:43 am

                I mean, it’s basically true that any impeachment is for political reasons. This is hardly anything new. It’s just that the common wisdom of only impeaching when you think you have a chance in hell of winning seems to have been lost.

        2. Nardz
          September.22.2020 at 10:13 am

          The Rs can only match the court packing when they get back into power.
          I don’t see the Ds letting that happen when they get their way

          1. loveconstitution1789
            September.22.2020 at 10:16 am

            Luckily, Democrats will never be in power of all 3 Branches again.

          2. BYODB
            September.22.2020 at 10:27 am

            Point is they would be back in power eventually. At best, it’s a short term move that puts them in a worse position later. Par for the course, actually.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              September.22.2020 at 10:39 am

              Democrat Party is fracturing so the Party of slavery will never be competitive in national elections ever again.

              1. BYODB
                September.22.2020 at 10:45 am

                Odd’s that is true approaches zero. Democrats aren’t going anywhere, and even if they did they would be rebranded not disappeared.

            2. Nardz
              September.22.2020 at 10:47 am

              “Point is they would be back in power eventually.”

              Would they?
              Pretending Nazi Germany or Bolshevik Russia can’t happen here will be our undoing.

  18. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:43 am

    U.S.’s Google Antitrust Suit Nears With Briefing of States

    Good thing oogle Parent company is call Alphabet.

    They are gonna need a new “G”.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:44 am

    SunTrust Bank was sending user passwords to a 3rd party!

    4th Party Doctrine in effect!

  20. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:45 am

    There’s No Downside To Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett

    Poor unreason. Trump will be reelected. Trump gets to replace RBG. Trump will get to replace Breyer. trump will get to replace Thomas. Trump is the best President in US History. Trump survived a coup attempt. Trump is causing Lefties to expose their mental psychosis….

  21. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:47 am

    Census Report Shows How Jaw-Dropping Trump’s Economy Was Before Shutdowns

    Georgians are not wearing masks or social distancing. Georgians are going to restaurants to eat. Georgians are building new businesses and homes. Georgians are making movies and tv shows….

  22. Ra's al Gore
    September.22.2020 at 9:47 am

    https://twitter.com/Vermeullarmine/status/1308383499406184448

    Assuming this is the calculus, it shows the flaw in the “burn everything down” approach to politics: no marginal deterrence. Any conservative victory is treated as an unacceptable crime; hence the criminals calculate that they might as well be hanged for a sheep as for a lamb.

    Sohrab Ahmari
    @SohrabAhmari
    · 2h
    “The left is going to burn everything down no matter whom we pick, so we might as well get the right person on the court,” one conservative activist who plays a key role in shepherding judicial picks through the Senate told me.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.22.2020 at 9:48 am

      Democrats have a better option than court packing
      https://theweek.com/articles/938865/democrats-have-better-option-than-court-packing

      In response, even moderate liberals are proposing a variety of bold options, like adding additional seats to the court as Franklin Roosevelt once tried to do to push the court to stop overturning his New Deal programs. However, there has been comparatively little attention to the simplest and easiest way to get around potentially tyrannical right-wing justices: just ignore them. The president and Congress do not actually have to obey the Supreme Court.

      The weird thing about judicial “originalism” is that the explicit principle of judicial review is nowhere to be found in the Constitution. All of that document’s stipulations on how the courts are to be constructed are contained in one single sentence in Article III: “The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish.” Actual judicial review was a product of a cynical power grab from Chief Justice John Marshall, who simply asserted out of nothing in Marbury vs. Madison that the court could overturn legislation — but did it in a way to benefit incoming president Thomas Jefferson politically, so as to neutralize his objection to the principle.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        September.22.2020 at 9:49 am

        As Matt Bruenig argues at the People’s Policy Project, it would be quite easy in practical terms to get rid of judicial review: “All the president has to do is assert that Supreme Court rulings about constitutionality are merely advisory and non-binding, that Marbury (1803) was wrongly decided, and that the constitutional document says absolutely nothing about the Supreme Court having this power.” So, for instance, if Congress were to pass some law expanding Medicare, and the reactionaries on the court say it’s unconstitutional because Cthulhu fhtagn, the president would say “no, I am trusting Congress on this one, and I will continue to operate the program as instructed.”

        1. Ra's al Gore
          September.22.2020 at 9:49 am

          Moreover, simply refusing to agree to judicial review has happened before in American history. As historian Matt Karp writes at Jacobin, when the Civil War broke out, President Lincoln and Congress ignored the Dred Scott decision in a law banning slavery in all federal territories, and when Chief Justice Roger B. Taney ruled Lincoln did not have the power to suspend habeas corpus, the president ignored him. As Karp argues, storming the citadel of reactionary court power was necessary to destroy slavery.

          It would probably be unwise for an incoming Democratic president to announce immediately he or she is done with judicial review. But it should always be kept in mind as a potential option.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            September.22.2020 at 9:59 am

            The Democrats will probably wait for the undemocratic, unelected, rigged, won by cheating Republican Supreme Court to do something reactionary and only then will they respond with new judges.

            1. John
              September.22.2020 at 10:20 am

              Democrats never lose elections. Any election that Democrats don’t win is by definition rigged. But it is everyone else who doesn’t believe in Democracy not you.

              Do your talking points come directly from Tehran or Beijing these days or do they pass through an American middle man?

        2. John
          September.22.2020 at 9:53 am

          As always, it never occurs to them that the Republicans could do the same. Democrats want to ignore judicial review, great. I have a long list of activist Democratic decisions going back about 80 years that the next Republican President will be free to ignore.

        3. Illocust
          September.22.2020 at 9:54 am

          He’s not wrong. The courts have no army. They can’t enforce their rulings. Of course, ignoring their rulings removes legitimacy from government actions, and without legitimacy people who disagree with you have no reason to cooperate.

          1. John
            September.22.2020 at 9:56 am

            No they don’t. If you can ignore the courts so can I. They think they are special and only they can ignore the rules. They would still expect everyone else to abide by court rulings regardless of if they disagreed with the rulings.

            They are just assholes.

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:48 am

    Apparently there is “a non-profit that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new releases.”

    [Insert person stroking his own eggplant emoji here]

    1. Rat on a train
      September.22.2020 at 10:13 am

      The consortium announced in April there would be no new emojis until 2022 because of the pandemic.
      It’s not a computer virus.

  24. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    September.22.2020 at 9:48 am

    Still think it’s absurd to compare Drumpf’s America to The Handmaid’s Tale? Let Newsweek explain:

    How Amy Coney Barrett’s People of Praise group inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

    The progressive / libertarian alliance simply cannot allow Orange Hitler to replace RBG. Only President Biden gets to do that. Because it was RBG’s DYING WISH.

  25. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:49 am

    A 1930s Communist Spy Can Help Explain What’s Motivating The Riots

    The answer that former spy Whittaker Chambers gave in 1952 still applies today. Chambers was a devout communist in the 1930s, spying on the U.S. government with others, including State Department official Alger Hiss. After Chambers defected from communism and converted to Christianity, he denounced Hiss as a fellow spy, resulting in a salacious libel trial that defined and reflected American attitudes toward communism in the 1950s as much as McCarthyism did.

    Due to his attraction to communism, Chambers saw what many Americans failed to grasp. Man, he said in his autobiography “Witness,” seeks two things: “a reason to live and a reason to die.”

    Communism, Chambers argued, gave its adherents what the post-Enlightenment West had not: a moral crusade. Never mind that the actual results of communism were death and oppression – the idea of communism offered something to fight for, in a way that men will not fight for science or reason or academia or postmodernism.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.22.2020 at 10:00 am

      “a reason to live and a reason to die.”

      Meanwhile, white 20somethings are calling the cops ‘sir’ and ‘mam’ post arrest when rioting, because they are facing consequences for the first time in their lives and are terrified.

  26. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:50 am

    A person tested positive for coronavirus, then tried to hop on a plane in Maine. The state’s CDC intervened

    If they did this to an HIV infected person, all the Lefties would have their heads explode.

    1. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 10:13 am

      In fairness, what are the odd’s someone with AIDS is going to bleed into your mouth on a flight?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        September.22.2020 at 10:18 am

        The airlines and government are working in conjunction to fuck people.

        Ripe conditions from an HIV infested ass-fucking.

  27. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:51 am

    Secret documents show how North Korea launders money through U.S. banks

    But as an American, try to deposit more that $9,999 into a bank and see all the paperwork you have to fill out.

  28. Ken Shultz
    September.22.2020 at 9:53 am

    Gee, for a second, there, I thought ENB had something on TikTok. All I see is a tweet and speculation!

    Two observations:

    1) It isn’t necessary to pretend there was “corruption” to oppose central planning.

    2) At this point, are you sure the owners of TikTok don’t want this deal to go through? Again, 40% of Bytedance is owned by the private equity firms that are also buying TikTok’s U.S. operations. And it’s unclear whether TikTok would get a better deal from a potential Biden administration at this point.

    Arguing to stop the TikTok deal at this point may be like ENB arguing to save “sex workers” from themselves. What if Bytedance wants this deal to go through?

    1. John
      September.22.2020 at 9:59 am

      Where is the “corruption”. I don’t see any evidence that Trump benefits from Oracle buying this rather than someone else. Am I missing something?

      1. Ken Shultz
        September.22.2020 at 10:27 am

        The likely candidates I see are 1) Larry Ellison being a Trump supporter and 2) The $5 billion Trump is making them donate to the USA (as promised) is going to Trump’s 1776 Commission–which is an initiative to promote teaching patriotism in public schools in opposition to the 1619 Project.

        Calling this deal corrupt because Ellison and Trump are friends is a stretch. Because you like the people you do business with doesn’t make it corruption–not even if they profit from your decisions. Trump didn’t profit from this deal in any way–other than to make himself seem like he should be reelected.

        I won’t defend what Trump did in insisting that they cough up $5 billion for the USA, but I understand where that comes from–and it’s not corruption.

        In commercial real estate, it’s happened to us, where just before the city council takes a vote on whether to approve your plans, one of the city council members will ask if you’re willing to make, say, a $50,000 donation to the parks and recreation department to show the depth of your commitment to supporting the local community.

        If you say no, who knows what happens? Maybe they put your plans on hold for further consideration–and back on the calendar six months from now! That will cost you more than $50,000 in interest on your land loan, insurance, property taxes, and maintenance. Wouldn’t it be better to buy them a veterans memorial to put in the city park? The local VFW, Lion’s Club, Rotary Club, etc. don’t think that’s corruption.

        It’s wrong. Trump shouldn’t have done it.

        But it isn’t corruption. It’s standard practice, and he doesn’t benefit from it–any more than the city council person that asks for money from the developer so they fund the local little league for another year. When a city council person is squeezing money out of wealthy people to benefit the city, that’s what a lot of voters think of as doing a good job. Trump has probably been subjected to that all his life. Over the course of his career, he may have been forced to put up more public art and fund more little league fields than anyone in the country.

        Regardless, Trump didn’t squeeze $5 billion out of a bunch of private equity firms and billionaires to spend on himself. He did it for the brownie points to get himself reelected. He’s not getting any of that money. It’s going to schools. It’s not corruption.

        It’s wrong, but it’s not corruption.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 10:31 am

          The Democrats have made an entire industry of using DOJ to force companies to donate to Democratic causes as part of consent decrees. For them to complain about Ellison giving money to the Trump’s pet history project is rich to say the least.

        2. loveconstitution1789
          September.22.2020 at 10:41 am

          It’s corruption.

          Trump is fully aware these Chinese companies are using tech to spy on Americans.

          The Chinese agreed to this deal. Ask why they did.

      2. Sevo
        September.22.2020 at 10:28 am

        Orange man bad.

  29. loveconstitution1789
    September.22.2020 at 9:53 am

    Trump’s Growing Hispanic Support Shows Cracks In Democrats’s Plans

    Poor Democrats and unreason. Trump is popular with the White men, the Ladies, Black Americans, AmerIndians, and the Hispanic Americans.

  30. Lord of Strazele
    September.22.2020 at 9:53 am

    So should an unelected, undemocratic Supreme Court take away the ACA, civil rights, etc, and if the Democrats are in a position to reverse it all with ordinary legislation, do you think for one second the Democrats wouldn’t pass the law and expand the court?

    And if the Democrats do win the presidency, senate and house, they should first focus on expanding voting access, getting money out of politics, improving access to affordable healthcare and just wait for the Republican Supreme Court to do something egregious like striking down the ACA or Roe and then in response to that they should expand the Court. Though it’s possible the undemocratic, unelected, rigged, won by cheating Republican Supreme Court destroys the ACA in 2020 in which case the Democrats would have do something about it immediately.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      September.22.2020 at 9:57 am

      “getting money out of politics”

      LOL

      The Democrats are now the party of millionaire entertainers and tech industry billionaires. Biden has more billionaire donors than Drumpf. Why would Democrats give up one of their biggest advantages?

      #BillionairesKnowBest
      #KeepBigMoneyInPolitics

    2. John
      September.22.2020 at 10:05 am

      And when the Republicans take back over, they will expand the court and undo all of that. What then? Are we going to have a thousand people on the court?

      God forbid you retarded fucks ever win an election and do anything legitimately. Or maybe you could even not be a complete asshole and understand that representative government is about compromise and give the other side a voice in government.

      Nah, you could never do that. Doing that would mean admitting that other people have rights and dignity and a right to have a say in their government. Since assholes like you base your entire life on hatred and viciousness, admitting that would take away your reason for living and sense of self worth.

      In my better moments, I actually feel sorry for people like you. What a terrible existence it must be to base your entire life around hatred of some designated other. No amount of “but I am doing good” rationalization could make that anything other than an awful existence. But I guess people like you are so self centered and far gone you probably have long stopped understanding there is any other way to live.

      1. Lord of Strazele
        September.22.2020 at 10:16 am

        ‘representative government is about compromise and give the other side a voice in government”

        Save your bullshit for someone who doesn’t know you.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 10:19 am

          You don’t know me. Beyond that, you have no response to what I said or you would have made them. Truth always hits it’s target.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            September.22.2020 at 10:37 am

            What’s your point John, that you love democracy and compromise? You’re just liar or completely delusional. A little of both it seems. If the Republicans were to regain the ability to change the number of judges then we’d back to where we are now. There is no downside for Democrats.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              September.22.2020 at 10:43 am

              Democrats are the best thing to happen to Conservatives in decades.

              Democrats fail at everything.

            2. John
              September.22.2020 at 10:48 am

              My point is that you are completely unable to accept the other side winning an election or ever having it’s way. The Republicans winning the White House and the Senate means they get to replace the justices who retire during that time. You can’t accept that because you cannot accept ever not getting your way. Any time that doesn’t happen you pretend it is not legitimate and then use that as a rationalization for throwing the result out and engaging in tyranny.

              Basically, you are just an asshole. You are a silly and ignorant asshole as well. You can’t have a Republic or even a civilization with people like you. You can’t compromise or accept anything other than getting your way.

        2. loveconstitution1789
          September.22.2020 at 10:19 am

          Democrats will never be in power of all 3 Branches again.

          Thanks to Democrats, Trump is the best President in US History.

        3. Sevo
          September.22.2020 at 10:26 am

          “Save your bullshit for someone who doesn’t know you.”

          Stuff your bullshit up your ass so your head has some company.

    3. Sevo
      September.22.2020 at 10:27 am

      “So should an unelected, undemocratic Supreme Court take away the ACA, civil rights,…”

      One of those is no like the other, but as a scumbag lefty shit, you wouldn’t know that.

  31. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    September.22.2020 at 9:54 am

    Finally some good news.

    Bloomberg raises $16 million to pay off fines and fees of Florida felons, aiming to boost vote for Joe Biden

    We Koch / Reason libertarians, of course, want to make it as easy as possible for felons to vote. Because we know they’ll more often than not vote Democrat.

    #FelonsAreNaturalLibertarians

    1. Longtobefree
      September.22.2020 at 10:24 am

      I would have more respect if he had used his own money.

  32. Rufus The Monocled
    September.22.2020 at 9:54 am

    Dr. Heneghan from CEBM basically said this virus is low circulating and now seasonal.

    Keep wearing the fucken masks you stupid idiots.

  33. Fist of Etiquette
    September.22.2020 at 9:57 am

    Crimes Against Morality: Unintended Consequences of Criminalizing Sex Work

    Unintended consequences of prohibition have seldom been a deal breaker.

  34. Ken Shultz
    September.22.2020 at 10:02 am

    Speaking of speculation:

    “Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top aides are “probably directing” a Russian foreign influence operation to interfere in the 2020 presidential election against former vice president Joe Biden, which involves a prominent Ukrainian lawmaker connected to President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, a top-secret CIA assessment concluded, according to two sources who reviewed it.”

    —-Washington Post, September 22, 2020

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/09/22/secret-cia-assessment-putin-probably-directing-influence-operation-denigrate-biden/

    Needless to say, this is very disturbing.

    And if you can’t trust The Washington Post citing two anonymous sources who say they reviewed a top-secret assessment from the CIA, what can you trust?!

    P.S. LOL

    1. John
      September.22.2020 at 10:11 am

      Meanwhile both the Chinese and the Iranians say they want Biden to win. But they would never interfere in the election because they are just trustworthy and moral like that I guess.

      1. BYODB
        September.22.2020 at 10:16 am

        Well, Iran is a primitive backwater so probably not. China on the other hand is…a primitive backwater with tons of stolen technological patents. So probably more concerning, on about the same level of Russia at the very least.

        1. John
          September.22.2020 at 10:26 am

          The Chinese have enormous influence over American corporations and especially the entertainment industry. They are orders of magnitude a greater threat than Russia on any level.

          1. BYODB
            September.22.2020 at 10:30 am

            I would agree, but I’m trying to be charitable. Russia is a Siberian wasteland and would be a 3rd world country if not for oil, gas, and nukes left over from their height of power.

          2. loveconstitution1789
            September.22.2020 at 10:44 am

            The Chinese Commies need “legitimate” media to pimp a false Narrative when they invade Taiwan and surrounding Far East countries, especially oil nations.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    September.22.2020 at 10:04 am

    https://twitter.com/boriquagato/status/1308396711715495938

    swedish ER doc has not seen a case of cov-19 in 2.5 months.

    people doing what they please.

    maybe 1 in 100 wears a mask on public transport.

    hospitals and ICU basically empty.

    welcome to herd immunity.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.22.2020 at 10:05 am

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1308401795996188674

      #Covid burned out in Sweden. On its own.
      #Covid burned out in Florida. On its own.
      #Covid burned out in Manaus. On its own.
      #Covid burned out in Arizona. On its own.
      #Covid burned out in Japan (okay, it never really started in Japan). On its own.

      What do you need to see?

    2. lap83
      September.22.2020 at 10:11 am

      Wait, NOBODY has the virus? Herd immunity failed! /what the media has been saying for months

  36. Nardz
    September.22.2020 at 10:05 am

    http://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1308236586660716544?s=19

    They locked us down, killed grandparents, accused a decent man of being a gang rapist on the word of a crooked lawyer, rioted, looted, burned cities, assassinated peace officers, and now they are threatening to do more, if they don’t get their way. Oh, and they want your vote.

  37. Ra's al Gore
    September.22.2020 at 10:08 am

    Record-breaking GOP fundraising haul, just in time for final Trump push
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/record-breaking-gop-fundraising-haul-just-in-time-for-final-trump-push

  38. lap83
    September.22.2020 at 10:08 am

    Jacob Sullum examines the record of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is rumored to be Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

    This woman appears to be happily married with seven children and could become the next Supreme Court Justice. She is the literal embodiment of the old feminist trope “Having it all” (which by the way, has become a joke even among feminists because it never happens) I don’t know how she managed all of that and I’m sure she’s far from perfect, but she’s a conservative to top it off. I bet the left HATES that. I think it’s hilarious. I wonder how they will try to destroy her.

    1. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 10:18 am

      Look to the husband and guilt by association. They’ll instantly forget about Hillary Clinton’s misadventures and double down.

      1. BYODB
        September.22.2020 at 10:18 am

        Also look to any religious views she may hold, as religious tests for the SC are all the rage right now.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          September.22.2020 at 10:23 am

          Did you see the Lefties “praying” on the steps of the SCOTUS?

          I’m glad that just enough Americans call and don’t believ Lefties on their bullshit anymore.

    2. John
      September.22.2020 at 10:28 am

      And worse than all of that, she is a conservative and not burn victim ugly. For a middle aged woman with seven kids, she is pretty attractive. Definitely punches above her weight class. Central casting could not create a woman more suited to illiciting the hatred of liberals and feminists than Barrett.

  39. some guy
    September.22.2020 at 10:09 am

    Don’t forget that the CDC also started out recommending against mask usage by the general population, because, somehow, masks only protected medical professionals. Now, of course they’ve reversed to the position that masks should be mandatory for everyone, everywhere.

    1. Longtobefree
      September.22.2020 at 10:48 am

      Just to be boring, the CDC is not talking about masks for the general populace. Real, actually partially effective masks are still reserved for healthcare professionals.
      What the CDC is lying about are “cloth face coverings”. They are seriously pretending that a single layer of cheese cloth and a double layer of terrycloth are equally effective at stopping a virus which actually can only be stopped by an N95 mask properly fitted and properly worn.
      And, oh by the way, they STILL admit that for every other virus known to man, there is not enough evidence on real masks to make a recommendation one way or the other.
      I call hypocritical bullshit.

  40. JesseAz
    September.22.2020 at 10:15 am

    As summer approaches in Australia they worry about the load on the green energy grid from people working from home.

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/09/21/aussie-climate-fail-working-at-home-would-overload-the-renewable-energy-grid/

    1. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 10:19 am

      Well yeah, people were supposed to go back to the stone age for Mother Gaia. No one told them a Google search uses electricity.

  41. JesseAz
    September.22.2020 at 10:16 am

    This is for WK who kept denying impeachment was on the table.

    Swisher: All right, but I’m going to press you one more time. What is your power to do this? I get the election, but you can get up more. You can speak out more. You can do more impeachments, things like that. Do you have enough power?

    Pelosi: Well, we can impeach him every day of the week for anything he does. In fact, for —

    Swisher: Why not?

    Nancy Pelosi: — 200,000 people dying. Well, because look, the American people want to know what we’re doing that affects them directly.

    Swisher: OK.

    1. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 10:20 am

      Ah, yes. More impeachments. Because the first one was so well thought out.

      1. John
        September.22.2020 at 10:29 am

        And was just a success and stain on the President, the Democrats never mentioned it once in their convention. No kidding, there was not single mention of it during the entire televised convention.

        1. BYODB
          September.22.2020 at 10:32 am

          I saw that, and it tells you how well it polled. It’s okay though, the moron class already forgot about it.

  42. JesseAz
    September.22.2020 at 10:18 am

    Major networks spent a combined 9 minutes on the local news stories of the Isreal/ME opening of relations.

    https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2020/09/21/trump-brings-peace-mideast-petty-networks-wont-let-him-have

    1. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 10:22 am

      Uh, yeah. Notice how many people give fucks about freeing Tibet these days? Trump could cure cancer and it would get ‘lost of the shuffle’.

      Not that I hold out much hope for peace in the region or anything, but this would appear to be worthy of the Nobel at first blush. More so than anything Obama did for the same award, at the very least.

      1. Gray_Jay
        September.22.2020 at 10:45 am

        “Notice how many people give fucks about freeing Tibet these days?”

        That has everything to do with China making Hollywood its bitch. Seen Richard Gere in his Free Tibet! shirt lately? Me neither. He and his agent probably had a great conversation about it.

    2. JesseAz
      September.22.2020 at 10:28 am

      As an aside… reason has spent more time on TikTok than they did the ME deals.

  43. JesseAz
    September.22.2020 at 10:21 am

    The agency has been in the business of giving people a false sense of security

    Including mask wearing.

  44. Sevo
    September.22.2020 at 10:23 am

    “Health care law faces another Supreme Court showdown, this time without Justice Ginsburg’s vote”
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/09/22/affordable-care-act-another-supreme-court-showdown-without-ginsburg/5846550002/

    Please, take it out behind the barn and kill it with a pitch-fork.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      September.22.2020 at 10:33 am

      And throw millions to the wolves basically killing and bankrupting them. Fuck you old man. You’re evil.

      1. BYODB
        September.22.2020 at 10:37 am

        And here you have it, spending can only ever go one way because to do otherwise is to kill grandma.

        Thanks for going directly to the hyperbolic argument so we can shine a flashlight on it.

  45. Earth Skeptic
    September.22.2020 at 10:25 am

    “The agency had posted information Friday stating the virus can transmit over a distance beyond six feet”

    So what? An infinite number of things “can” happen. This type of thinking, characterizing something as “possible” but not distinguishing the rare, including the vanishingly rare, from the probable, is yet another way that common people misunderstand reality and risk.

    How many people were afraid of flying last year? And how many decided to drive across country because it was “safer”?

  46. Earth Skeptic
    September.22.2020 at 10:28 am

    “Media has been spreading the London-to-Hanoi flight study as if it’s evidence that flying is totally unsafe right now.”

    Umm, wouldn’t totally unsafe mean that every person on that flight died at least once?

  47. Lord of Strazele
    September.22.2020 at 10:31 am

    Senate Republicans are, one by one, confirming that the ruthless drive to power is their deepest and possibly only true belief. Monday night, Sen. Lindsey “use my words against me” Graham told Fox News that Republicans have the votes lined up to confirm Donald Trump’s choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

    Graham’s latest lie is that he changed his mind on confirming a Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year because Democrats were mean to Brett Kavanaugh (by asking him about the credible sexual assault allegations against him). Except that Graham said “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term and the primary process has started, we’ll wait till the next election” after Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. The man lies. Constantly and shamelessly, as if he’s apprenticed himself to the latest powerful figure he follows around like a lap dog.

    https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2020/9/22/1979555/-Senate-Republicans-put-party-over-truth-or-country-Again

    1. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 10:34 am


      (by asking him about the credible sexual assault allegations against him).

      Well, that’s one stolen base. Really two in one.

  48. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.22.2020 at 10:38 am

    Here’s some LAWN ORDER for ya right here.

    https://twitter.com/OhioUnionCoDems/status/1308191602884608000

  49. Earth Skeptic
    September.22.2020 at 10:40 am

    “Federal judge in battleground Wisconsin extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots for 6 days beyond election.”

    We are well into the phase where partisans will claim any advantage based on how they think people meant to vote.

    Next will be the phase where partisan elites will claim legal justification for deciding elections on how they think people SHOULD vote.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.22.2020 at 10:46 am

      Ya know maybe you should actually read the article.

      https://www.chicagotribune.com/election-2020/ct-wisconsin-absentee-ballots-20200921-rrtdmlaxxnbwdbfpr3cp5vm6ie-story.html

      A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

      Still think it’s a bad idea?

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.22.2020 at 10:49 am

      It’s not exactly some wild partisan crazy idea to count ballots that were actually mailed on time.

  50. Earth Skeptic
    September.22.2020 at 10:41 am

    “Florida prosecutors said Monday that they won’t appeal a court’s decision blocking video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex, making it likely the charges against him will be dropped,”

    So, a happy ending?

  51. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.22.2020 at 10:41 am

    Okay this is a little old, but it’s new to me:

  52. Ken Shultz
    September.22.2020 at 10:42 am

    Meanwhile, the Republicans in the Senate are poised to release their report on Joe and Hunter Biden’s adventures in the Ukraine.

    The spin on this is kind of amazing:

    “Republicans are preparing to release a report in a matter of days on their investigation focused on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, a move they hope will put fresh scrutiny on the Democratic nominee just weeks from the election.

    The controversial probe, spearheaded by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), is focused broadly on Obama-era policy and Hunter Biden’s work for Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

    . . . .

    No evidence has indicated criminal wrongdoing by the Bidens. A narrative, seized on by President Trump, that Biden worked to oust Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son has been widely discredited, though Hunter Biden has said joining the board was “poor judgement.”

    https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517161-gop-prepares-to-release-controversial-biden-report

    “No evidence of criminal wrongdoing”?!

    So, when Joe Biden bragged about having shut down an investigation of his son by refusing to release U.S. aid to Ukraine unless they shut the investigation down–is that not “evidence”?

    When they say that the story, “has been widely discredited”, does that mean Joe Biden was lying when he bragged about shutting down Viktor Shokin’s investigation into his son by withholding U.S. aid to Ukraine?

    I haven’t seen a rationalization this silly since they were telling us that Hillary Clinton was exonerated for accepting donations from foreign countries while she was secretary of state–because she reported the “donations” in public before the fact.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.22.2020 at 10:48 am

      Joe Biden bragged about having shut down an investigation of his son

      But he didn’t do that.

      The investigation was not about his son. It was about the company in its entirety.

      You know there is plenty to criticize Joe Biden on. Why not pick something that is at least truthful?

    2. Ken Shultz
      September.22.2020 at 10:49 am

      For those of you who’ve never seen a presidential candidate plead guilty to withholding foreign aid unless a foreign leaders shut down a prosecution into his son, here it is:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXA–dj2-CY

  53. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.22.2020 at 10:43 am

    Oops, sorry about that. Pressed enter a little bit too quick.

    Okay so this is a little old, but it’s new to me:
    https://knightfoundation.org/reports/the-100-million-project/

    This IMO ought to point the way forward for the liberty movement. Create its own coalition from the disaffected nonvoters and from those for whom the two party system has left behind. Don’t try to get Republicans or Democrats to join. They are tribalists through and through. They aren’t going to drop their team any more than a diehard Yankees fan will stop supporting his/her team. Create a new coalition based on electoral reform and speaking to those whom the two party system screws over.

    1. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 10:48 am

      Because a new tribe is the solution to tribalism: film at 11.

  54. Mother's lament
    September.22.2020 at 10:48 am

    More on President Donald Trump’s corruption surrounding TikTok (in which he threatened to ban the video app unless its owner sold it to a U.S. company

    Just stop ENB. You’re making a fool of yourself.
    There’s no personal gain for Trump in any of this.
    You don’t get to redefine what “corruption” means just to suit your political prejudices. And no, political gain doesn’t count or literally everything would be “corruption”, including your column.

