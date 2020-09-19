The Volokh Conspiracy

Narrowing Down the 44-Person Not-So-Short List

Above all else, the nominee must be willing to walk into the slaughter, knowing they may get slaughtered.

Ten days ago I blogged about President Trump's 44-person not-so-short list. At the time, I gave it two cheers. Ten days later, this list seems very important. Here, I will try to narrow down the list in light of Justice Ginsburg's passing.

First, I think it is safe to say this nominee has to be a woman. President Bush initially wanted to replace Justice O'Connor with Harriet Miers, but that nomination blew up; he defaulted to a man, then-Judge Alito. On the 44-person list, there are twelve women. A second factor is age. Lifetime appointments last for a long time. I imagine Trump would want to go as young as possible on this list. Third, Trump may consider how the Judge fared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and on the floor vote. Fourth, Trump may also consider geography as a factor.

I have listed the twelve women on the list, with their age, committee vote, and floor vote (Please email if I messed up any of the numbers).

  1. Bridget Bade:  Ninth Circuit (AZ), 54, 17-5, 78-21.
  2. Amy Coney Barrett: Seventh Circuit (IN), 48, 11-9, 54-42
  3. Allison Eid: Tenth Circuit (CO), 55, 11-9, 56-41
  4. Britt Grant: Eleventh Circuit (GA), 42, 11-10, 52-44
  5. Barbara Lagoa: Eleventh Circuit (FL), 52, 18-4, 80-15
  6. Joan Larsen: Sixth Circuit (MI), 51, 11-9, 60-38
  7. Martha Pacold: Northern District of Illinois, 41, 18-4, 87-3
  8. Sarah Pitlyk: Eastern District of Missouri, 42, 12-10, 59-44
  9. Allison Jones Rushing: Fourth Circuit (VA), 37, 12-10, 53-44
  10. Margaret Ryan: U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces (VA), 56 (Voice Vote)
  11. Diane Sykes: Seventh Circuit (WI), 62, 14-5, 70-27
  12. Kate Todd: deputy White House counsel (I found a report that she graduated HS in 1992, which would make her about 46)

Now, the White House would have to start making cuts. First, the list can be culled on certain non-jurisprudential factors. For example, age. Some are too old. I have long been a fan of Chief Judge Sykes, but I think her time passed. Others are too young. Judge Rushing and others will have their shot in a few years. Another non-jurisprudential consideration might be electoral support. For example, Judge Lagoa might a boost for Florida voters, and Hispanic voters nationwide. Judge Barrett, a well known former professor at Notre Dame, would excite the Catholic vote.

There are, of course jurisprudential factors. I think all of the names on the list have already been vetted on this front. They will all be able to talk the talk about originalism and separation of powers. There are no surprises on this front. Of course, vetted jurisprudence does not always lead to predictable results. See Justice Gorsuch in Bostock.

Next, there is what I call the "solid" factor. Is this person "solid"? One way to measure a person's solidness is by looking at their opinions. Some of these judges have been on the bench for a very short time. For example, Judge Lagoa was confirmed in December 2019. Judge Barrett was confirmed in November 2017. Others have a longer judicial experience. Judges Eid and Larsen spent several years on their state Supreme Courts. It is harder to measure how "solid" a judge is without studying their opinions. In the absence of a given record, we are left relying with people vouching for the judge. Whenever I sometime tells me, "they're solid," my response is "prove it." No more Souters.

Another critical factor is a Judge's willingness to fight. Justice Gorsuch's confirmation hearing was fairly calm. Justice Kavanaugh's hearing was like World War III. The nomination to fill the Ginsburg seat will be Armageddon. Critic will destroy this person's reputation, family, and beliefs. We need a Justice who can stand up to brutal attacks and be willing to return fire. Judge Barrett proved her mettle when Senator Feinstein attacked her "dogma." And, more recently, Judge Lagoa stood up against an attempt to disqualify her in the Florida disenfranchisement cases (See here and here). She also joined Chief Judge Pryor's concurrence, which resisted liberal virtue signaling. From these limited experiences, she showed a backbone.

There is a related factor: does the nominee have an army of surrogates willing to go to bat for them. Judge Kavanaugh's clerk network mobilized at every juncture, and was able to present a unified front in the media. It was a remarkable show of force. I do not know if Judge Lagao has had the time to build that network. Judge Barrett has been on the bench a short while, but the Notre Dame network runs deep.

There is one final factor to consider. There is no guarantee this nominee ever gets confirmed: she may become the next Merrick Garland. There is a stigma to having been rejected. Just ask Robert Bork or Harriet Miers. It is not easy to live with that defeat. No one wants to be rendered Persona Non Garland. Any nominee must be willing to walk into the slaughter, knowing they may get slaughtered.

May the odds ever be in their favor.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Cal Cetín
    September.19.2020 at 2:45 pm

    A woman…a pre-existing constituency…a bold and combative style of judging…

    How about Judith (“Judge Judy”) Sheindlin?

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.19.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Next, there is what I call the “solid” factor. Is this person “solid”? . . . No more Souters.”

    Turning people like you into disaffected, vanquished whiners in the culture war has been a great pleasure and profound public service.

    1. librarian
      September.19.2020 at 3:01 pm

      Even as a liberal, this comment has a particularly heavy “Baghdad Bob” feel to it.

    2. librarian
      September.19.2020 at 3:05 pm

      https://youtu.be/gXY9TuuwyL8?t=99

  3. Sidney r finkel
    September.19.2020 at 2:46 pm

    Ah, notice the certainty that is so great about getting a so-called conservative on the Court that no mention need be made of the intellectual bankruptcy of conservatives. The actions of Republicans here state unequivocably that there are two sets of rules, one for them and one for the rest of the nation.

    Conservatism is founded under the principal of the impartial rule of law. In the next several months we will now see the final nail in the coffin of that idea. “A republic” Franklin said, “if you can keep it”. Looks like we cannot.

    1. Jerry B.
      September.19.2020 at 3:23 pm

      “Conservatism is founded under the principal of the impartial rule of law. In the next several months we will now see the final nail in the coffin of that idea.”

      True. If the Harris/Biden ticket gets elected, we can kiss the rule of law goodbye, and watch the rise of rule by mob.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      September.19.2020 at 3:32 pm

      Our Constitution is not a suicide pact.

  4. Sebastian Cremmington
    September.19.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Democrats and Republicans now know you can simply not vote for a nominee after Myers and Garland and Gorsuch and Kavanaugh…so doing what Democrats did to Kavanaugh is extremely counterproductive when you can say nothing and simply vote “no”. So simply don’t vote for a nominee appointed by the other party and just stop with the circus like with Bork and Kavanaugh.

  5. librarian
    September.19.2020 at 2:53 pm

    Say what you mean. Loyal, not “solid”

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.19.2020 at 3:07 pm

    First, the nomination process should not be televised. This just lends to pandering to the crowd such as Senator Harris. Second the only people that should be allowed in that committee room should be Senators, the nominee, maybe half a dozen journalists with real press credentials (NOT washed up actresses with an ax to grind) and any support staff as needed. Third, the questioning should last a maximum of two days. Fourth, the questions should be about the nominee’s record as a jurist, and should not be about their personal life. Finally Senators should be barred from discussing it until it is sent to the full Senate for a vote.

    Anything less is a violation of trust and a failure of Congress to act with prudence.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      September.19.2020 at 3:09 pm

      Going forward senators from the opposition party shouldn’t even participate in the hearings because it serves no purpose.

    2. librarian
      September.19.2020 at 3:11 pm

      But only cowardly senators would remove the cameras!

  7. Adabsurdum
    September.19.2020 at 3:25 pm

    Why not just wait a bit? The court will do fine with 8 justices (see Blackman, 2016, https://www.wsj.com/articles/only-eight-justices-so-what-1456272088) and the choice will reflect the electorates’ will (see, every speech made by McConnell after Scalia passed). It seems that you’re much more rushed now to appoint a Justice than in 2016. Why? I thought originalism prides itself on consistency.

