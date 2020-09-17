Space

The Israeli-Arab Extraterrestrial Accords

Israel and the United Arab Emirates pledge to cooperate in space, potentially paving the way for a joint mission to the Moon or beyond.

|

SpaceX/ZUMA Press/Newscom

The new Middle Eastern accord quite literally reaches for the stars. As part of the deal, inked earlier this week, Israel and United Arab Emirates have committed to cooperate in space exploration.

The Abraham Accords, signed September 15, formally normalized Israel's relationship with both Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. While geopolitical concerns have dominated both the substance of the accords and media coverage of the deal, the signatories also pledged a "common interest in establishing and developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes," which may include "joint programs, projects, and activities."

Both Israel and the United Arab Emirates have thriving space programs. The Israeli Space Agency, founded in 1982, has launched a number of satellites—most notably, in 2019, the Beresheet Lander to the moon. Co-designed and built by the Israeli companies SpaceIL and Israeli Aerospace Industries, Beresheet was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and made it all the way to the Moon for less than $100 million dollars.

Unfortunately, the Beresheet lander crashed into the lunar surface due to a mechanical error. Still, the fact that the Israeli Space Agency was able to get that close is significant. The only other nations who have been able to get that close to the lunar surface are the Americans, the Chinese, and the Russians.

The Emirati space program is significant too. Currently rocketing its way from Earth to Mars is the Al-Amal (Arabic for "Hope") satellite, which launched in July. It is expected to arrive in February, when it will begin to investigate Martian weather patterns.

It is too soon to know how the accord will affect the two space programs. But on August 17, before the Abraham Accords were signed, Israeli Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay said that cooperation was "imminent" and that "[t]he infrastructure is there for the commercial engagements for the sharing of know-how and mutual efforts." Among the possibilities: Israeli lander technology and the the Emirates' Mars shot could combine to lead to a landing on the Red Planet; Emirati and Israeli astronauts join the U.S. on an Artemis moon mission; the two nations could launch a joint mission to explore the dwarf planet Ceres.

Clearly, space exploration is no longer the exclusive realm of the world's superpowers. And whatever libertarian objections one might have to spending public dollars on space, scientific cooperation is certainly preferable to political rivalry. The Earth is about 42 million miles from Mars. Our human disputes may look a little less significant from out there.

NEXT: Department of Education to Investigate Racism at Princeton University

Sam Rutzick is the Burton C. Gray Journalism intern for the fall of 2020.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. H. Farnham
    September.17.2020 at 3:36 pm

    This is really cool. This could potentially lead to the development of a UAE spaceport on their east coast over the Gulf of Oman, with access for both countries. Right now, Israel only has access to retrograde orbital launches over the Mediterranean. Of course, it would be a little less business for international launch providers (Spacex, Arianespace, Rocosmos, etc) if the countries developed domestic launchers/infrastructure. But hey, the more competition and innovation the better.

  2. Rob Misek
    September.17.2020 at 3:38 pm

    Who the fuck cares about Bahrain and the Emirates?

    The Middle East conflict began the day after Jews supported by the “allies” declared that Palestine had become Israel.

    That was 72 years ago, and every year has marked Israeli oppression of PALESTINIANS who are not part of this “agreement”.

    Miko Peled is an Israeli, an author, a public speaker and the son of a famous Israeli general.

    He is also opposed to Israeli apartheid of Palestinians.

    In the following video he puts into perspective what you won’t see in our western propaganda.

    Between 38:00 and 45:00 in the video he describes Israeli terrorism.

    http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TOaxAckFCuQ

    1. SQRLSY One
      September.17.2020 at 3:42 pm

      Everyone, don’t forget, Rob Misek is a Holocaust denier! You can NOT (without endangering your moral-intellectual integrity) believe a damned thing that this ideologically blinded idiot has to say!

      1.  Tulpa
        September.17.2020 at 3:49 pm

        SQRLSY One
        July.2.2020 at 5:11 pm
        Port-a-potties ARE buffets

        lol

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.17.2020 at 3:47 pm

      In the following video he puts into perspective what you won’t see in our western propaganda.

      The Western Propaganda that I’ve always received is that the Jews are Nazis who serially oppress the Palestinians. Does the Israeli General tell a different story?

      1. Rob Misek
        September.17.2020 at 4:10 pm

        Listen to his facts and decide.

        If you don’t you’re just another dime a dozen bigot.

        How would you like North Korea, with the help of every other nation, to rename the US, terrorizing everyone bulldozing all neighborhoods, and rebuilding them for North Koreans only?

        That’s what it’s like to be Palestinian.

        Thing is, Palestinians have far more grit than you.

        1. based
          September.17.2020 at 4:18 pm

          You use “bigot” and “you’re afraid” a lot, your arguments come off as repetitive and lacking depth or nuance.

          1. Rob Misek
            September.17.2020 at 4:27 pm

            Maybe you could try refuting them.

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      September.17.2020 at 4:00 pm

      Yep, the game has changed, and the Palestinians ate running out of time to make a beneficial peace agreement, as more and more of their former supporters and benefactors continue to decide “We’ve had enough; we’re moving on without you.”. You certainly don’t have to like it, but you do have to learn how to deal with it.

      Those who say “no” to everyone all the time for too long will inevitably find themselves isolated and alone.

      1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
        September.17.2020 at 4:03 pm

        Indeed. And President Trump is the first rational person in the WH from that respect who finally realized truth and justice in the Middle East.

    4. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      September.17.2020 at 4:00 pm

      Wow, you are genuinely retarded, just like Miko Peled.

      There had never been a sovereign state called Palestine. It was a historical name for a geographical region, that just so happened to be under British control after the WW I. Before that, it belonged to the Ottoman Empire for hundreds of years. It was scarcely populated by various people – including Arabs and Jews – and when the British took over it was a desolate, uncultivated and poor place. The Jews only did good for the land, after they purchased various lots from absentee landlords. They drained swamps (literally) thereby stopping malaria, invested into the local economy, infrastructure, transportation, etc… And this all happened in accordance with international law, specifically:
      – the decision at the San Remo Conference which was largely based on the previous Balfour-declaration
      – then the League of Nations decided that the SRC decision is legally binding, and to this day, this is the only relevant international legal document and law that is effect
      – it clearly states that the “close settlements throughout the region” for Jews is to be allowed and supported

      While it was officially the job of the British to help the Jews, and in the beginning they kinda did, they eventually betrayed both the Jews and international law. By limiting immigration of Jews, they breached and betrayed their responsibilities as trustees. As such, the conflict and initial problems are stated to emerge. But even worse than the British, were the local Arab leaders most specifically al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. He literally befriended Hitler and called the Arabs to arms to massacre the Jews. The first such horrendous even was the Hebron massacre. So the whole conflict, the first atrocity, and even the first wars were all started by the Arabs, with some help of the British of course. The Jews literally did nothing wrong: they paid for the trip, they were allowed to be there as per international law, and last but not least, they were literally kicked out from Europe (if they were lucky to survive Europe).

      Furthermore, Israel is of course not, and cannot possibly be an apartheid state for various reasons:
      – apartheid means two difference legal system within the same state: Israel is one state, and the non-state entity that the Palestinians govern are governed by themselves, not by Israel, they have de facto autonomy in Gaza and in the territories too
      – apartheid is based on racial motives: in Israel there is no such motives, Arabs live in Israel, and non-Jews live in Israel too, and everyone is equal under the law, Arabs and non-Jews are present in the higher echelons of society, just as much as Jews (in fact, the US was in the middle of desegregation when Israel had Arab and Druze ambassadors, just to name a few things, or we can also mention that Arabs always had a vote, from day one during elections)

      So the so called Palestinians are of course not oppressed, they aren’t living in apartheid, and they are most certainly responsible for everything that happened to them in their history. Six Arab countries attacked Israel, they wanted to massacre all Jews, they failed to achieve their goals, and now their angry. Understandable, but I’m not willing to be sorry for would-be-genociders. If the Arabs really did wanted to help their “cousins” then they could have done that instead of keeping them in refugee camps and stripping them off of their citizenship. But I guess this is fine and dandy, since it doesn’t really matter if Arabs are killing or oppressing Arabs. But God forbid that Israel dares to defend itself from literal terrorists and fundamentalist crazies.

      1. Rob Misek
        September.17.2020 at 4:13 pm

        Then why would jews reference “Palestine” via the Balfour Declaration in their bogus declaration of Israel?

        1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
          September.17.2020 at 4:29 pm

          Palestine, as every educated person on this planet knows, is a historical name for a geographic region in the Levant. It was coined by the Romans, and it is derived from a group of people who were the enemies of the Jews at the time, called Philistines. Therefore, it is a historical designation of a geographic region situated inside the Levant.

      2. Rob Misek
        September.17.2020 at 4:17 pm

        Peled clearly explains the Israeli laws that oppress Palestinians.

      3. Rob Misek
        September.17.2020 at 4:17 pm

        Read the Balfour Declaration dipshit.

      4. Rob Misek
        September.17.2020 at 4:22 pm

        Then read a prominent Jews explanation of the Balfour Declaration.

        This was clearly spelled out by the solicitor and secretary to the UK Zionist organization Samuel Landman in his published 1936 paper Great Britain, the Jews and Palestine.

        A promise between global Zionists and the British government to bring the US into WW1 in exchange for Palestine.

        http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/22380583-great-britain-the-jews-and-palestine

    5. Moonrocks
      September.17.2020 at 4:03 pm

      The Middle East conflict began the day after Jews supported by the “allies” declared that Palestine had become Israel.

      Yes, there was never any war in the Middle East before those damn Jews went there and started them.

      1. Rob Misek
        September.17.2020 at 4:14 pm

        Like always. Dipshits never learn.

    6. H. Farnham
      September.17.2020 at 4:28 pm

      Damn it Misek.

      I wish you would only shit up the boards on uninteresting articles.

  3. H. Farnham
    September.17.2020 at 3:44 pm

    “scientific cooperation is certainly preferable to political rivalry.”

    I don’t necessarily agree with this. Some of the greatest advancements in space exploration came about as a result of national pudding matches, while some of the most expensive wastes of time have been the result of cooperation.

    1. H. Farnham
      September.17.2020 at 3:45 pm

      Ha, *pissing matches*

      1. Mother's lament
        September.17.2020 at 3:58 pm

        I’d like to see a pudding match.

        1. Juice
          September.17.2020 at 4:01 pm

          It’s a spring break thing.

    2. mad.casual
      September.17.2020 at 4:03 pm

      97% of scientists agree that scientific cooperation is superior to science denialism.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.17.2020 at 3:45 pm

    This is just a a way for the Arab Emirates to trick Jews into going to the moon.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    September.17.2020 at 3:49 pm

    Our human disputes may look a little less significant from out there.

    SPACE BALONEY! You can rocket me to Pluto and I’ll still look back at our beautiful blue marble and hold in contempt that I shared it with the City of Filthacrapia and the pushers of dark chocolate.

    1. mad.casual
      September.17.2020 at 4:10 pm

      Dehydrated NY-style “pizza”? Don’t make me go all Hyperdyne Systems model 120-A/2 on your ass!

  6. Adans smith
    September.17.2020 at 3:52 pm

    So the Palestinians will finally get a homeland?

  7. Mother's lament
    September.17.2020 at 3:57 pm

    HOLY SMOKES!

    Someone at Reason has mentioned the Israeli-Arab peace agreements!

    1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      September.17.2020 at 4:04 pm

      It is a sight to behold.

  8. Moonrocks
    September.17.2020 at 4:09 pm

    Jews In Space?

    1. Dillinger
      September.17.2020 at 4:30 pm

      hilarious.

  9. DajjaI
    September.17.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Yes we should colonize space. However we also need to colonize the earth: billionaires should create resort communities where people can retire and leave jobs for others to work and support themselves and thereby obviate big government and charity. In return the residents vote for small government and low taxes – libertarian paradise.

    As for the Palestinians, they are being left behind in the dust. All of their allies are abandoning them. Soon they will have no choice but to demand one state with full freedom and equality. Then they can join the USA in paradise. Don’t knock it til you try it.

  10. Dillinger
    September.17.2020 at 4:30 pm

    kewl. step closer to Starfleet.

Please to post comments