The Chronicle of Higher Education on the Greg Patton / USC / "Neige" Matter

While Patton says he does genuinely feel bad that the example has caused such disruption, he has heard from Chinese students who don't think he should have expressed remorse. "If there's a complaint I'm getting, it's that I apologized and should not have," he says. He still struggles to understand how what he said could have been interpreted as laced with ill intent, as if he were sneaking in a slur. "I'm not springing it on them," he says. "I'm talking in an international context. I'm specifically talking about China and the language most commonly spoken in the world."

Patton doesn't believe he'll be able to teach in the full-time M.B.A. program again anytime soon. There's concern at the business school that the students who complained might object to his teaching the communication course next fall, or any other course, for that matter….

While he wasn't actually placed on leave or reprimanded, Patton does feel that his reputation has yet to be restored, and that his ability to teach remains in question. "I've used that example for years, and no one said anything to me. I've been going to China for 20 years, where I heard it all the time. I never once thought the two words were connected," he says. "It's painful because I've put in a lot of heart and soul into building up that program."