Business Roundtable Endorses Pricing Carbon

Business support for sensible climate policy appears to be growing.

The Business Roundtable has released a new document, Assessing Climate Change: Principles and Policies, endorsing carbon pricing as a means to address the threat of climate change. The statement calls for implementing "a market-based emissions reduction strategy that includes a price on carbon where it is environmentally and economically effective and administratively feasible." The "key components" of such an approach are as follows:

Placing a price on carbon. A price on carbon would provide an effective incentive to reduce GHG emissions and mitigate climate change, including through the development and deployment of breakthrough technologies. The price-setting mechanism should be implemented in a manner that achieves desired environmental outcomes while minimizing administrative burdens and implementation costs. Establishing a clear price signal is the most important consideration for encouraging innovation, driving efficiency, and ensuring sustained environmental and economic effectiveness.

Preserving the competitiveness of U.S. businesses. Policymakers must remain alert to the prospect of economic activity and associated emissions shifting to less-regulated jurisdictions (i.e., economic and emissions "leakage") and design policy frameworks that mitigate the unique risks of leakage faced by energy-intensive, trade-exposed industries. Rebates, allowances and/or border adjustments — consistent with U.S. international obligations — could be considered as policy mechanisms to address these challenges. Policymakers must also ensure that U.S. companies are not at a disadvantage from carbon pricing policies that may be implemented abroad.

Using resulting revenues, if any, to maximize economic and environmental benefits. If any government revenues are generated by a market-based mechanism, they should primarily be used for policies that support economic growth, reduce societal impact, and provide assistance for those individuals and communities most negatively affected. This approach should be paired with at least a doubling of federal funding for research, development and demonstration (RD&D) of GHG reduction technologies.

Although the statement does not does not explicitly endorse a revenue-neutral carbon tax, such as the so-called "cap and dividend" approach, this would seem to be the most straightforward way to price carbon in a way that preserves U.S. competitiveness and fosters economic growth. It is also the best sort of climate policy Congress could adopt.

  Armchair Lawyer
    September.16.2020 at 10:13 pm

    The core problem with carbon permit trading is one of enforcement, especially in an international environment. It’s a critical failure in the system.

    The permit and trading is an artificial constraint, with the pricing entirely arbitrary from the view of the organization which sets the permits. Yet, emitting CO2 (towards productive purposes) has real efficiency gains for the party that does it (IE, it’s cheaper). Because of this, “cheating” on the permit system and releasing more CO2 than “allowed” is economically advantageous. Simultaneously, there’s no international authority with the power to come down on cheaters. So the cheaters literally prosper.

    The major cheater here is mostly likely China (especially based on their past cheating with CFC treaties). Because China is likely to “cheat”, carbon and energy intensive industries will have an innate economic advantage in China. With that innate economic advantage, Chinese goods in these industries will be able to be produced more cheaply. This is turn will drive local carbon/energy intensive industries out of business in those countries that listen to the treaty, allowing China to ramp up more of the high carbon emission industries.

    One of the effects of this will be that it “appears” local countries are dropping the CO2 emissions…but in reality, they’ve outsourced them to China, which is using even more carbon emissions to produce the same goods. On top of the carbon emissions to ship them. Due to this breakdown, such carbon trading schemes will paradoxially create MORE carbon emissions than if they weren’t in place.

    The only real solution is to develop non-carbon emitting energy sources that are CHEAPER than carbon emitting energy sources. Then, the true economic advantage will lie in these energy sources.

