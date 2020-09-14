Forests

Federal Regulations Have Made Western Wildfires Worse

Controlled, prescribed burns can stop wildfires from spreading. Too bad they are effectively prohibited by rules like the Clean Air Act.

Parts of the western United States look like scenes from an apocalyptic movie—a red-orange tinge across everything, literally blotting out the sun, as more than three million acres burn.

The fires are running rampant, despite firefighters' best efforts, across California, Oregon, and Washington state. The human cost is huge: 35 people have already died, and more than 4,000 homes have burned. Yet these fires could have been stopped before they got this big, were it not for over-restrictive regulations that have made necessary forest management techniques impossible.

Take controlled burns: fires that are lit on purpose, intentionally burning tinder to keep potentially larger, unintentional wildfires from finding fuel. Especially since the 1960s, efforts to extinguish all fires—even natural, low-impact forest fires that serve as nature's equivalent of a controlled burn—have made forests more susceptible to larger fires and have made controlled burns more and more necessary.

But the regulatory requirements one must meet before starting a controlled burn are complex and lengthy. According to Jonathan Wood, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation and an adjunct fellow with the Property and Environment Research Center, the National Environmental Policy Act requires "a couple-thousand-page document analyzing every single conceivable impact to the environment that the plan might have." This is a public process, Wood adds, that "often results in litigation." There's even more paperwork when the controlled burn might overlap with areas designated as critical habitat for an endangered species.

"What you'll often find," Wood says, "is that there are projects which have been extremely well-vetted, which have been years in the work, there will be a 5,000-page document, which no one could conceivably ever read because it's so long and complicated, but then the project will still get put on hold for an indefinite period of time, because some special interest group filed a lawsuit." So much time is spent considering the ramifications of an action; little is spent considering the impact of doing nothing.

From 1999 to 2017, an average of 13,000 acres of California were subjected to controlled burns each year. In February 2020, Nature Sustainability published a report arguing that California needs to burn 20 million acres of forest in order to restore forest health.

The Clean Air Act of 1990 creates another obstacle. The law treat the smoke from a controlled, prescribed burn as a pollutant that must be analyzed and permitted before the burn can be done. The smoke from a wildfire is not similarly scrutinized. But needless to say, the environmental impact of a multi-state wildfire is much larger than that of a smaller controlled burn.

There is no magic bullet when it comes to the issue of preventing wildfires. But if we want to stop disasters of the scale, state and federal governments need to rethink forest management. They could start by easing the regulatory burden upon proven techniques.

Sam Rutzick is the Burton C. Gray Journalism intern for the fall of 2020.

  1. Jerryskids
    September.14.2020 at 3:36 pm

    The smoke from a wildfire is not similarly scrutinized.

    Well, there you go. Just file an injunction against the wildfire and prohibit it from spreading until it’s filled out the proper paperwork.

    1. Jerryskids
      September.14.2020 at 3:42 pm

      Although I do find it funny (not “ha-ha” funny, but “oh god please shoot me in the head” funny) that the same people who can’t handle a fucking forest fire think they’re qualified to handle the entire global climate.

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    September.14.2020 at 3:37 pm

    Think about the trees!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      September.14.2020 at 3:44 pm

      Speaking of forest fires, is Antifa now an environmentalist group?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        September.14.2020 at 4:17 pm

        Probably a lot of overlap between Antifa and ALF/ELF.

      2. soldiermedic76
        September.14.2020 at 4:25 pm

        Antifa has been linked to a number of purposely set grass and forest fires in Washington and Oregon over the past couple of weeks. Their aim isn’t exactly clear.

        1. Dillinger
          September.14.2020 at 4:54 pm

          acceptable losses.

        2. middlefinger
          September.14.2020 at 4:57 pm

          Antifa is linked with meth heads, cooking, dealing and using.

  3. Longtobefree
    September.14.2020 at 3:37 pm

    “The clean air act is not a suicide pact”

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.14.2020 at 3:49 pm

    It’s weird some mornings to walk outside and everything looks yellow. Not red. A weird yellow tinge to everything, almost like one of those old sepia photographs. After a while, your brain adjusts to it and can see colors again, but they never do become normal colors.

    1. JeremyR
      September.14.2020 at 3:58 pm

      I have driving glasses that do the same thing.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.14.2020 at 4:35 pm

        I tried some yellow driving glasses once, and they were interesting up to the first signal lights, where the colors got re-arranged. Maybe they’d be fine on the freeway, but I didn’t like the odds of forgetting to take them off in town.

    2. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 5:01 pm

      I live in Eastern Montana. It’s over 400 miles to the Idaho border. Our skies are gray and yellow from the fires, mostly the ones from Washington, Oregon and California, and to a lesser extent Western Montana and Idaho and a few extremely large range fires in central and eastern Montana (almost all of which are burning on BLM land).

  5. Ron
    September.14.2020 at 3:59 pm

    lets not forget
    1.the almost complete elimination of logging in California which did create lots of fire breaks and got wood out before it died and became useless, it also created a lot of jobs. I’d rather build home form forest than burn teh forest.
    2. teh reduction in grazing because of multiple regulations. grazing cows eat and or trod down underbrush.

    but California would rather we get our food and timber from other states.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.14.2020 at 4:18 pm

      You know who else got wood out before it became useless?

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.14.2020 at 4:35 pm

        Mr Bobbit?

      2. Dillinger
        September.14.2020 at 4:55 pm

        Pinnochio

  6. Quo Usque Tandem
    September.14.2020 at 4:05 pm

    “Federal Regulations Have Made Western Wildfires Worse”

    And, once again, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

  7. The Real Jose
    September.14.2020 at 4:13 pm

  8. MatthewSlyfield
    September.14.2020 at 4:21 pm

    “Federal Regulations Have Made Western Wildfires Worse”

    There is no problem so terrible that government efforts to fix it can’t make it worse.

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 4:31 pm

      In this case it’s been 30+ years of the BLM and USFS leadership in DC allying themselves with watermelons to ignore the best science in favor of pro-“environmental” groups.

  9. soldiermedic76
    September.14.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Some other issues not mentioned are ridiculous regulations on salvage logging after fires, dead trees just produce fuel for the next fire and actually slow regrowth. Also grazing restrictions. This is especially troublesome on intramountain west grasslands. The current BLM regulations block grazing for three years after a fire, however, the science doesn’t support this approach.
    Limited grazing the next spring promotes native grasses and represses annual weeds. One of the most problematic is cheat grass which goes dormant fairly early and turns into perfect dry kindling. The fires knock back the native bunch grasses allowing cheat grass to expand and it often results in new fires before the three year moratorium is up. Grazing cheap grass, one of the first grasses to green up and fairly nutritious when young, in early spring helps promote bunch grasses while reducing cheat grass growth. The local BLM managers are usually aware of this but DC refuses to change the regulations. The same can be said about salvage cuts and grazing in National Forests and the USFS policies.
    If you want to see how the current salvage and grazing regulations hamper forest recovery you can visit western Montana or Northern Idaho and compare state or private owned land to national forests. The former doesn’t abide by the same regulations but recovers much quicker after fires and generally the fires are less devastating. They also produce revenue while NF cost revenue. And I’ve talked to a number of wildlands firefighters who have stated their preference is to fight the fires on adjacent state and private forests and grasslands rather than NF or BLM, because it is safer and easier to get under control.

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 4:24 pm

      The trees and grasslands on state and private grasslands and forests in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana are healthier and have less fuel. Fires burn slower and less intensively. They also burn cooler, which doesn’t destroy the soil microbes.

      1. Illocust
        September.14.2020 at 4:46 pm

        You seem fairly knowledgeable about this subject. You a rancher or related to one?

        1. soldiermedic76
          September.14.2020 at 4:55 pm

          Rancher. Grew up in Northern Idaho, live in Eastern Montana. Have a M.S. in animal science and took extensive range management training. I also am a agricultural professor. My FIL was a wildlands firefighters for 30+ years, and my best friend was a fire chief in North Idaho. My BIL works for the state of Idaho as a forest manager in Central Idaho, and my Cousin’s husband is a forest manager for USFS in central Idaho. Both have M.S. in forestry. My wife’s baby brother is a biologist for Idaho Fish and Game, and has a M.S. in wildlife management with a focus on large ungulate management and is stationed in Eastern Idaho (after being stationed in Central Idaho). My family has lived in Idaho since the 19th century and was heavily involved with the logging, mining and agricultural industries.

        2. soldiermedic76
          September.14.2020 at 4:59 pm

          I haven’t just read about it, I’ve lived the change since the late 1970s to today. Fires were slower, smaller and cooler when I was a kid, today they are devastating. Forests were open and healthy, dead trees a rarity. Today you can’t drive through the Bitterroots without seeing stands of dead trees on almost every mountainside. Elk and deer and bighorn numbers are declining where once they were all growing. Grouse numbers are way down. When I was a kid, grouse were plentiful. We called them road chickens because of how plentiful and easy they were to hunt. When I moved back to Idaho in 2012 and took my sons on their first hunts, we couldn’t find a grouse, were once I limited out in less than an hour. The forests are thicker. It’s extremely sad to see.

  10. soldiermedic76
    September.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

    At a grazing and winter feeding program I attended a few years ago our keynote speaker nailed it. The problem is to many people who live in urban areas and don’t understand forest and range management. They have an idealistic view of how “nature” should look, and to them logging and grazing cattle are not part of that picture. They visit National Forests and Parks and think that nature should be preserved with no human interactions. They’re convinced that the proper way is to leave it to nature, without understanding that what they consider natural really isn’t. The dominant tree in the western Bitterrots for example was the western white pine and Western Red Cedar. These trees produced huge cathedral forests with little underbrush and low density. The local tribes would periodically burn areas to create habitat for deer and elk and they also used burns to flush deer and elk into holding pens to hunt them. This further kept forests low density with little underbrush.
    Today’s forests, ever since Clinton majority curtailed logging on National public lands, and Obama doubled down on this policy (Bush tried to return to a more historically average, low density forests) has resulted in high density forests. This reduces habitat for almost all animals, especially grazing animals like bighorns, deer and elk, as well as upland species such as grouse and hares. It also stresses the trees making them far more susceptible to disease and insects. Unstressed trees are usually resilient and can absorb some damage from insects and disease, but stressed trees tend to die off. So the result is high density, diseases and insect damaged and killed trees with thick underbrush. This results in bigger, faster and hotter fires. These fires devastate rather than renew the forests. They sterilize the soil microbes biota and promote soil erosion, while actually decreasing water quality and kill huge numbers of wildlife. In slower fires, wildlife can generally get away, but in today’s fast moving hot fires, they are overcome and die. My FIL was a wildlands firefighters for over 30 years with the USFS. He said when he started in the late 1970s it was rare to find dead deer in burnt areas by the time he retired around 2012, he said not only wasn’t it rare, it was the norm. And the number of dead deer and elk was devastating.
    My BIL and my Cousin’s husband both are forest managers. The former works for the state of Idaho, while the latter works for USFS, both in Central Idaho in the western Bitterroots. They’ve fought on the same fires and both tell the same story, the last fire they fought, they pulled back from NF land because it was moving to fast and hot, and fought it on Idaho forest land, it was just to dangerous to try and control on the NF land.

  11. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.14.2020 at 4:57 pm

    You think this is bad. Wait until the day after election day. One side is going to go apeshit.

