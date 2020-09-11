The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Forgetting 9/11

Most 1Ls have no living member of September 11, 2001

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

According to the LSAC, the average age of law students is about twenty-three. We can estimate that most 1Ls were born in the late 1990s. I think we can also safely assume that most of these students have no living memory of September 11, 2001. They know about 9/11 as a historical event, the same way I know about JFK's assassination, Pearl Harbor, or the sinking of the Titanic.

I was born in 1984. I was seventeen on 9/11. I hope to do my role for as long as I can can. This morning I posted my annual remembrance of September 11, 2001. But in time, it will fade.

NEXT: The COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Proving Deadly to Liberty

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. NToJ
    September.11.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Your personal recollection of 9/11 is probably unreliable. Despite peoples’ outrageous confidence about vivid details of traumatic events, the science on memories doesn’t bear it out generally. For 9/11 specifically:

    “What exactly did you learn about the accuracy of 9/11 memories in the national survey?

    It’s important to mention that when we talk about “accuracy” here, we mean accuracy for details like, how did find you find out about 9/11, or who were you with? It’s not the case that you don’t have a fairly vivid image in your head of the planes crashing into the building. No one’s forgetting 9/11 occurred.

    Our measure of accuracy is consistency with what people told us in the survey the week after the attack. From that first survey to the second survey a year later, the overall consistency of the details of how they learned of 9/11 was only 63 percent. At the third survey, three years after the attack, consistency was 57 percent. So people were only a little more than 50 percent right for a lot of the details.

    But they were particularly bad at remembering what their emotions were after 9/11—accurate only about 40 percent of the time, after a year. And yet overall, for all those details, people’s confidence in their memories was, on average, greater than 4 on a scale of 1 to 5.”

    What’s interesting is that people’s memories faded after a year, but then jumped up (after events such as movies like Faranheit 9/11). This suggests that when they announced the correct answer years later (which they had missed in prior surveys), they were not answering from a genuine, subjective memory of the day, but from what they recalled from a later event (a movie).

    1. NToJ
      September.11.2020 at 2:09 pm

      For more information, here is a study on it.

      Some interesting examples from below. Note that S1 took place on September 21, 2001 (ten days after), S2 was August 2002 (about a year later), S3 was three years later (August 2004), and S4 was around 10 years later (August 2011).

      Here are some (selected) responses:

      Participant 1: Where, What Doing?
      S1: Kitchen, making breakfast
      S2: In dorm room, folding laundry
      S3: Ironing in dorm room
      S4: In dorm room, ironing

      Participant 4: Where
      S1: I was sitting in my office
      S2: I was standing on the street
      S3: Standing near the office on the street
      S4: Near the office

  2. cmcc_aus
    September.11.2020 at 2:10 pm

    I was born in 1950, so I do not directly remember Pearl Harbor. But I do certainly remember that people remembered Pearl Harbor, and continued to talk about their memories of where they were when they first heard of it. That’s kind of the “second half” of remembering, remembering the people who talked about remembering. I do remember JFK’s assassination. I delivered newspapers that afternoon, much later than usual. But I don’t often talk about that.

  3. librarian
    September.11.2020 at 2:11 pm

    This is why no one can live forever.

  4. AtR
    September.11.2020 at 2:27 pm

    What day in 1984?

    1. NToJ
      September.11.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Also, what was your first pet’s name?

Please to post comments