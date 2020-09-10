The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: September 10, 1949
9/10/1949: Justice Wiley Rutledge dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
9/10/1949: Justice Wiley Rutledge dies.
Plus: FDA meddles more in vaping market, GOP lawmakers take aim at social media (again), and more...
Isaiah Elliott also received a five-day suspension, but plans to transfer.
Plus: California is burning because of a "gender reveal" party, Irish brothel law backfires, and more...
New York City restaurants have been excluded from the reopening of dining rooms in the rest of the state.
Both sides are getting their information through purposely bottlenecked media reports, and the results are predictably distorted and dangerous.