More Countries Should Pay Plasma Donors

Most foreign countries refuse to pay for plasma because of outmoded guidance from the World Health Organization, so much of the world relies on the U.S.'s paid plasma donors.

Life-saving plasma therapies are essential for many patients, but every year we flirt with a shortage. Plasma collected in the United States is the source material for more than 70 percent of the world's supply; humanity is nearly always one market disruption away from global catastrophe.

American dominance in this realm is explained by one simple fact: In the United States, it's legal to pay people for their plasma. Millions of Americans regularly give plasma in exchange for $30–$50 per donation. The average American donor gives 21.4 times per year. If you add plasma obtained from Germany, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic—the other places where compensation is offered—paid plasma accounts for a staggering 89 percent of all the plasma used to make plasma therapies for the whole world.

Most foreign countries refuse to pay for plasma because of outmoded guidance from the World Health Organization. Its decades-old policy was initially motivated by the concern that payment would attract people from lower rungs of the socioeconomic ladder who are more likely to be carriers of transmissible infections. Those concerns no longer apply: There have been significant improvements in testing technology since the 1970s, and modern manufacturers now have the ability to use virus removal and inactivation techniques, rendering samples safer than ever. Yet the organization's guidance has not changed.

Some theorize that we don't have more volunteer plasma donors because we just haven't asked in the right way. But millions have been spent on TV, radio, and newspaper advertisements encouraging unpaid donation. Others say paid plasma is exploitative, but they don't explain how prohibiting compensation would help people who currently feel the need to sell their plasma. Countries that have made the switch to paid donation have not seen altruism pushed out. The Czech Republic legalized compensation for plasma donations in 2008. Within three years, total donations increased sevenfold, making the country self-sufficient in plasma therapies.

Due to the coronavirus, plasma donations have fallen 15–20 percent across the United States. Between the depressed supply of plasma and the possibility that demand will rise as new COVID-19 treatments that rely on plasma are developed, the world could well be heading for a devastating shortfall. The problem could be quickly and cheaply remedied if it weren't for irresponsible guidance from global health bodies and an unfounded bias against paid donation.

 

Peter Jaworski is a Canadian professor of ethics at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and the author of "Bloody Well Pay Them: The Case for Voluntary Remunerated Plasma Collections" jointly published by the Adam Smith Institute and the Niskanen Center.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    September.10.2020 at 6:12 am

    You should be allowed to sell plasma, but you should be allowed to sell your product of conception.

    1. Kevin Smith
      September.10.2020 at 9:33 am

      I mean, you can sell the pre-products of conception (sperm and eggs) and I guess *someone* can sell the products of an abortion

  2. jasmine
    September.10.2020 at 6:23 am

  3. Adans smith
    September.10.2020 at 6:28 am

    Just add this to the cost of drugs here that helps keep them lower in other countries. And of course, protecting Europe, Japan and South Korea. They’d love to get us to fork over to ‘stop global warming, or is it ‘climate change’ now ?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.10.2020 at 10:46 am

      Just add this to the cost of drugs here that helps keep them lower in other countries.

      So you’d prefer to not pay donors for their plasma and time?

      1. Adans smith
        September.10.2020 at 10:55 am

        No, I prefer the rest of the world get skin in the game.

  4. juffa_ema
    September.10.2020 at 6:42 am

  5. Ride 'Em
    September.10.2020 at 7:10 am

    It is the problem with all medical type donations, including organs, the only uncompensated entity is the donor.

  6. Jerryskids
    September.10.2020 at 7:19 am

    Plasma collected in the United States is the source material for more than 70 percent of the world’s supply

    I did not know this. Does “plasma donation” include whole blood donation? What percentage of blood donation is plasma donation versus whole blood donation? Does the Red Cross regularly convert whole blood donation into plasma? What percentage of Red Cross donations wind up in foreign countries?

    1. Rossami
      September.10.2020 at 10:51 am

      No, “plasma donation” does not include “whole blood” donation.

      I can’t find reliable statistics for the ratio of whole blood to plasma donation but I’m guessing that plasma is a lot lower. On the one hand, you can donate plasma every 28 days but may only donate whole blood every 56 days. On the other hand, a whole blood donation takes about 15 min including paperwork and requires no technology greater than a needle. A plasma donation takes almost 1.5 hours and requires specialized machinery.

      Yes, the Red Cross does convert donations into component parts but I don’t know how often.

      Some other tidbits about blood donations:
      – Whole blood must be used within 42 days. Plasma has a shelf life of a year. Platelets (a donation type not discussed in the article) must be used within 5 days.
      – Donating blood burns up to 650 calories. That’s roughly equivalent to a 7 mile walk.

      And finally, a silver lining in this whole coronavirus mess. It drove the FDA to finally lift their Creutzfeldt-Jakob prohibition and, after almost 40 years, allow veterans who served on military bases in Europe to donate blood again.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        September.10.2020 at 10:55 am

        The blood donation diet?

        Brought to you by the Transylvania Tourist Board.

      2. H. Farnham
        September.10.2020 at 12:11 pm

        See I would guess that plasma donations are higher. You can actually donate plasma twice a week (at least you could 10-15 yrs ago when I was in college). Just about every mid-sized city has plasma donation centers, especially those with colleges or military bases, and they usually stay busy all day, seven days a week.

        It’s always been crazy to me that it’s illegal to compensate people for whole blood donations, but not plasma donations. Seems like a lot of good could come from allowing payment.

        1. perlchpr
          September.10.2020 at 12:14 pm

          You can actually donate plasma twice a week[.]

          This. I used to do just that, in college.

        2. Rossami
          September.10.2020 at 12:18 pm

          Your body replenishes plasma replenishes about 72 hours. But the Red Cross, I think at the direction of the FDA, limits donations to no more often than every 28 days. I don’t know how long ago they imposed that restriction.

          1. Rossami
            September.10.2020 at 12:19 pm

            My kingdom for an edit button!
            … replenishes plasma in about 72 hours.

          2. H. Farnham
            September.10.2020 at 12:24 pm

            Ah, I think I googled and found your source. There isn’t an actual FDA restriction, that’s just an American Red Cross guideline. Plasma centers still allow donations twice a week provided there’s at least a day between donations.

  7. Abigail_Ava
    September.10.2020 at 8:31 am

  8. Sometimes a Great Notion
    September.10.2020 at 9:14 am

    USA, USA, USA! We’ve cornered the market in plasma, and this syrup drinker wants that to end. Screw him, we’re winning, MAGA bitches.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.10.2020 at 10:48 am

    Most foreign countries refuse to pay for plasma because of outmoded guidance from the World Health Organization.

    Paid plasma might cut into the value of Uyghur slave plasma from WHOs communist masters.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      September.10.2020 at 10:57 am

      Cue up Disney’s “Its a Small World”?

      1. perlchpr
        September.10.2020 at 1:16 pm

        It takes a village. Or a concentration camp.

