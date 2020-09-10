The Volokh Conspiracy
Fun Legal Terms
Darren Summerville, a Georgia appellate lawyer, very kindly helped me pro bono as local counsel in Chan v. Ellis, back in the day, and is now helping me with a new case. I was talking to him about the briefing schedule, and he told me:
Docketing—September 8
Initial NT Brief/Merits (20 days)
Initial EE Brief/Merits (20 days from filing of NT Brief)
NT Reply Brief (20 days post filing of EE Brief)
Took me a moment to figure out: Why NT and EE?
