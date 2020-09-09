The Volokh Conspiracy

The Persistent Myth of Widespread Voter Fraud

The nation's leading GOP election attorney throws cold water on election fraud claims

Republican election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg spent his career helping Republican candidates get elected. As part of those efforts, he was on the lookout for voter fraud. As he details in a Washington Post op-ed, such fraud is very hard to find.

The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there's no proof of widespread fraud. At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged. Absentee ballots use the same process as mail-in ballots — different states use different labels for the same process.

The Trump 2016 campaign, of which I was not a part, could produce no hard evidence of systemic fraud. Trump established a Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in 2017 to expose all the fraud he maintains permeates our elections. He named the most vociferous hunters of Democratic election fraud to run the commission. It disbanded without finding anything.

The Heritage Foundation Election Fraud Database has compiled every instance of any kind of voter fraud it could find since 1982. It contains 1,296 incidents, a minuscule percentage of the votes cast. A study of results in three states where all voters are mailed actual ballots, a practice at the apex of the president's outrage, found just 372 possible cases of illegal voting of 14.6 million cast in the 2016 and 2018 general elections — 0.0025 percent.

If anything, Ginsberg goes easy on those who make broad election fraud allegations.

When Kris Kobach was Kansas Secretary of State, he pushed election law reforms premised on the need to root out election fraud and, in particular, prevent voting by non-citizens.  When these restrictions were challenged in court, his case crumbled.  Given the opportunity to present evidence and expert testimony, Kobach was unable to substantiate his fears of stolen elections. Kobach was eventually held in contempt and sanctioned by the court.

The evidence of widespread election fraud is woefully thin. When it happens, it may effect local races (where the total vote counts are much smaller). It is impossible to prove election fraud is not happening, as it is impossible to prove a negative. (To those convinced we have a problem, the lack of evidence only shows that those stealing elections are even more devious than we thought!) While election administration in parts of the country may be rickety and inefficient, there is no reason to think national elections are compromised, let alone that the Presidential race could be stolen.

That said, when efforts to subvert election laws are uncovered, they should be prosecuted aggressively. Election law violations should be taken seriously. With that in mind, here's more from Ginsberg's op-ed:

Legions of Republican lawyers have searched in vain over four decades for fraudulent double voting. At long last, they have a blatant example of a major politician urging his supporters to illegally vote twice.

The only hitch is that the candidate is President Trump.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Joe_dallas
    September.9.2020 at 8:08 am

    LBJ – Duvall county
    JFK – chicago
    Washington State – Rossi
    Minnesota – Norm coleman

    Just to name a few

    Adler – Can you provide info on any safeguards in the new mail ballots to provide any level of security?

  2. bernard11
    September.9.2020 at 8:15 am

    Thank you, Ginsberg and Adler.

    What has to be understood is that, for Kobach and his fellow vote-fraud grifters like Adams and von Spakovsky, the issue is how they make their living.

    Of course they are not going to stop making BS claims.

  3. Joe_dallas
    September.9.2020 at 8:29 am

    Florida 2000

    very difficult to get hanging chads when punching one ballot at a time or dimpled chads

    Very easy to get lots of hanging chads and dimpled ballots when punching multiple ballots at one time.

  4. loki13
    September.9.2020 at 8:29 am

    Republicans are increasingly forced to choose between truth & country on the one hand, or Trump & delusion on the other.

    It is not surprising that some make the right decision. It is surprising and sad how few do.

    1. captcrisis
      September.9.2020 at 8:35 am

      Yes

  5. sarcasmic
    September.9.2020 at 8:41 am

    Look. If your team loses then there was fraud because your team is awesome and there is no other explanation for why your team lost. Duh.

    1. Longtobefree
      September.9.2020 at 8:50 am

      So the democrats agree that there has ben massive voter fraud in the past and that is why SHE is not President?

  6. Brett Bellmore
    September.9.2020 at 8:46 am

    “As he details in a Washington Post op-ed, such fraud is very hard to find.”

    No one questions that it’s “hard to find”. The argument is over whether it being difficult to find is the same thing as it not happening, when efforts to find it are actively obstructed.

    I will grant that it IS impossible to prove a negative. The question is whether one should even credit the negative in the first place, if efforts to disprove it are being blocked.

    Should you believe there is no embezzlement, if you’re not permitted to conduct an audit? THAT is the question. It’s true that the election integrity commission was disbanded without finding anything. Surely it’s worth mention that the reason they disbanded without finding anything is that the states refused to let them have access to the data that would have been necessary to do their work?

    My personal expectation is that ballot fraud is a bipartisan affair, conducted by both major parties where they control the election machinery. I might be wrong, but I’ll never have any reason to suppose that I’m wrong, so long as nobody is permitted to actually look.

    1. apedad
      September.9.2020 at 8:50 am

      WTF do think this blog is about?!?

      Just look at the first paragraph: Republican election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg spent his career helping Republican candidates get elected. As part of those efforts, he was on the lookout for voter fraud. As he details in a Washington Post op-ed, such fraud is very hard to find.

      You guys are desperate.

  7. TwelveInchPianist
    September.9.2020 at 8:47 am

    ” It is impossible to prove election fraud is not happening, as it is impossible to prove a negative. (To those convinced we have a problem, the lack of evidence only shows that those stealing elections are even more devious than we thought!)”

    The burden, though, is to demonstrate that the election results represent an accurate count of the votes of qualified voters. If people don’t have confidence that there is a mechanism to detect and prevent fraudulent voting, it doesn’t help to say, well, there’s no evidence of it. Why would there be?

  8. Sam Gompers
    September.9.2020 at 8:51 am

    “The evidence of widespread election fraud is woefully thin. ”

    Widespread = hedge-word

    No amount of actual voter fraud will ever meet his criteria for “widespread” therefore they can dismiss all allegations of voter fraud.

  9. I Callahan
    September.9.2020 at 8:51 am

    I would posit that it’s way too early to make this statement. Let’s discuss again, say, November 4 or after. I have a feeling that the only ones still singing this tune will be whoever wins the election.

