No, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Didn't Spawn 250,000 Coronavirus Cases

Plus: FDA meddles more in vaping market, GOP lawmakers take aim at social media (again), and more...

(Walter Bibikow Danita Delimont Photography/Newscom)

Here's what we were told: An August motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, helped spread COVID-19 to more than a quarter-million Americans, making it the root of about 20 percent of all new coronavirus cases in the U.S. last month. So said a new white paper from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, at least. And national news outlets ran with it.

"Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 'superspreading event' that cost public health $12.2 billion," tweeted The Hill.

"The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in South Dakota last month may have caused 250,000 new coronavirus cases," said NBC News.

"The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally represents a situation where many of the 'worst-case scenarios' for superspreading occurred simultaneously," the researchers write in the new paper, titled "The Contagion Externality of a Superspreading Event: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and COVID-19."

Not so fast. Let's take a look at what they actually tracked and what's mere speculation.

According to South Dakota health officials, 124 new cases in the state—including one fatal case—were directly linked to the rally. Overall, COVID-19 cases linked to the Sturgis rally were reported in 11 states as of September 2, to a tune of at least 260 new cases, according to The Washington Post.

There very well may be more cases that have been linked to the early August event, but so far, that's only 260 confirmed cases—about 0.1 percent of the number the IZA paper offers.

To get to the astronomical number of cases allegedly spread because of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the researchers analyzed "anonymized cellphone data to track the smartphone pings from non-residents and movement of those before and after the event," notes Newsweek. "The study then linked those who attended and traveled back to their home states, and compared changes in coronavirus trends after the rally's conclusion."

Essentially, the researchers assumed that new cases in areas where people went post-rally must have been spread by those rally attendees, despite there being no particular evidence that this was the case. The paper, which has not been peer-reviewed, also failed to account for simultaneous happenings—like schools in South Dakota reopening, among other things—that could have contributed to coronavirus spread in some of the studied areas.

The researchers also assumed a $46,000 treatment price for each person infected to calculate the $12.2 billion public health cost of the event—but this figure would only make sense if every person had a severe case requiring hospitalization.

The results of the IZA paper "do not align with what we know," South Dakota epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said at a Tuesday news briefing.

The IZA paper "isn't science; it's fiction," Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said.

It's also good election-time propaganda, apparently. Despite the dubious nature of the IZA study, a range of Democratic consultants and cheerleaders have been using it to condemn President Donald Trump.

FREE MINDS

Yet another piece of GOP stunt legislation takes aim at social media and Section 230.

FREE MARKETS

Regulation alert:

See also: How the FDA Is Saving the Cigarette.

QUICK HITS

  • The Trump administration is reportedly planning to announce more troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan:

  • The Academy Awards is revising its Oscar eligibility criteria for Best Picture:

  • Department of "War Is Peace":

NEXT: The Persistent Myth of Widespread Voter Fraud

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:45 am

    CNN airs photo of Biden and son with Washington Redskins logo removed from son’s hat
    https://twitter.com/JerryDunleavy/status/1303518422878359552

    1. jasmine
      September.9.2020 at 9:51 am

    2. aeeza trump
      September.9.2020 at 9:52 am

    3. aeeza trump
      September.9.2020 at 9:53 am

    4. Illocust
      September.9.2020 at 10:02 am

      I do always enjoy your links.

    5. Rufus The Monocled
      September.9.2020 at 10:17 am

      Hello.

      Who is this Scott Dworkin guy?

      Reeeeeeeeeeeetard.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    September.9.2020 at 9:46 am

    That Sturgis motorcycle event that should’ve never happened is now linked to an estimated 250,000 cases and it could cost us all up to $12 billion.

    Surely some of them were protesting racial injustice. That should have negated the spread.

    1. Rat on a train
      September.9.2020 at 9:50 am

      The protesters are already burdened with enough important work. There is no way they could contain the carnivorous. Be glad they kept the number from reaching into the millions.

      1. JesseAz
        September.9.2020 at 10:18 am

        Ironically the group that did this Sturgis study is also the one that proved BLM marches had no effect on spread.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      September.9.2020 at 10:06 am

      According to my progressive neighbor, everyone who went to Sturgis is dead. And they continue to spread disease. And every local motorcycle event will further the spread. Plus bikes are loud.

      1. Rat on a train
        September.9.2020 at 10:14 am

        Motorcycles are disease vectors.

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        September.9.2020 at 10:20 am

        I honestly think the majority of people are just functional retards. This is what the pandemic showed. If only after the vulnerable it knew how to knock off these utterly useless people.

      3. Under_Pressure
        September.9.2020 at 10:23 am

        Florida has shown us that covid causes death via motorcycle accident. Why must we tempt fate by bringing them together? Why can’t we just listen to the science??

  3. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:46 am

    Urban Criminal Gangs in the Civil War to Come
    https://lettersfromflyovercountry.com/?p=210

    On September 2, the New York Post featured a news story headlined “FBI warns Chicago gangs have ‘shoot on sight’ pact against cops.” The FBI warned that, “Dozens of Chicago street gangs have made a pact to ‘shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public.’ ” These street gangs include “the Vice Lords, Black P Stones and Latin Kings,” that have a combined membership of several tens of thousands.

    Even before this “pact” among criminal gangs was agreed upon, lethal attacks on Chicago policemen were up significantly this year. The Post cites Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown that it was clear “people are seeking to do harm to cops.”

    …This has happened because of the close working relationship between gang leaders and many Chicago aldermen and City Hall functionaries. Major gangs have enjoyed substantial if not complete official protection from the Chicago police and prosecutors for at least twenty years.

    The single best account of how this works was provided in Chicago magazine in a cover story entitled Gangs and Politicians in Chicago: An Unholy Alliance. Replete with detailed neighborhood maps of gang territories and specific criminals in working relationships with specific aldermen (an alderman is a Chicago city councilman), the article is a goldmine of information. Unsurprisingly, gang territories correlate strongly with the number of murders committed in those territories.

    1. Gray_Jay
      September.9.2020 at 9:52 am

      There’s been an outbreak of ambush shootings of Chicago police? Really? From what, one to two instances? I am going to need to see the numbers before I buy that.

      Successful criminal gangs commit crimes that get them richer or prevent rivals from taking their stuff. Killing cops does neither. It is far less costly to bribe an officer, their supervisor, or their alderman, than it is to kill them.

      Gangs that want to be thought of as the new government for an area, OTOH, do kill police. And politicians, and newsies, and anyone else dumb enough to stand in the way. See, Latin America.

      1. John
        September.9.2020 at 9:55 am

        Yeah. Most criminals are stupid. So, never underestimate their stupidity. That said, I find it hard to believe that the typical drug gang is interested in killing cops and getting into a civil war potentially with the National Guard or feds if it went far enough. Even the Mexican Drug cartels are very careful to avoid killing US cops and US diplomatic officials for that reason. I don’t think the drug gangs are interested in dying and ruining their business for BLM.

        1. Gray_Jay
          September.9.2020 at 10:07 am

          Agreed. Individual criminals can be amazingly shortsighted and amygdala-driven: see all of the latest canonized members of the Black criminal community. All of for whom, in the age of decriminalization and bail reform, the worst that would have happened was they would have had their probation or bail terms modified. No big deal, just out some more cheddar to their bondsman. Instead, they chose to fight, and made an increasingly temporary problem, a permanent one.

          Though on the US deaths side, I wonder if things have changed since the fallout from the infamous torture killing of Kiki Camarena? Whatever happened to that group that killed the US diplomat driving on the road to San Luis Potosi?

        2. Don't look at me!
          September.9.2020 at 10:08 am

          And they are also have poor aim. Every weekend in Chicago it’s 29 shot, 3 dead.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        September.9.2020 at 10:11 am

        “Successful criminal gangs commit crimes that get them richer or prevent rivals from taking their stuff. Killing cops does neither. It is far less costly to bribe an officer, their supervisor, or their alderman, than it is to kill them.”

        From the Capone handbook.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    September.9.2020 at 9:47 am

    The “Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act” — nice title.

    They’re always given such nice names. How can anyone be against that?

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    September.9.2020 at 9:48 am

    It’s striking that’s there’s almost no national media coverage of how tomorrow’s FDA deadline is going to change vaping in the US.

    I think the FDA is above reproach again.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:49 am

    https://www.the-sun.com/news/1429047/wealthy-college-student-arrested-nyc-blm-riots/
    RICH ‘RIOTER’ Wealthy college student, 20, among eight arrested for ‘causing $100k of damage to businesses during BLM rampage in NYC’

    The family reportedly purchased a $1.8million apartment in the city in 2016, and has a second home in Litchfield County, Connecticut.

    Kraebber, who is currently a student at Rice University in Texas, is now facing a first-degree riot charge and could face up to four years in prison.

    When reached by The Post for comment, the college student said she wasn’t interested in speaking about the charges.

    “No — not right now — I don’t want to talk about it,” she reportedly said.

    1. Rat on a train
      September.9.2020 at 9:55 am

      How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?
      Probably similar to a few mayors I’ve heard of.

    2. Gray_Jay
      September.9.2020 at 9:56 am

      Looks like Carrot Top had a daughter. And LOL that her dad is an child and adolescent psychologist.

      Don’t try that shit in Houston, Clara. Even at Rice.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    September.9.2020 at 9:49 am

    The Trump administration is reportedly planning to announce more troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan…

    The Democrats and most of the Republicans are not going to like this.

    1. Fats of Fury
      September.9.2020 at 10:05 am

      Reason column will be along to point out it’s not enough and will lead to WWIII.

    2. Árboles de la Barranca
      September.9.2020 at 10:22 am

      ….expect howls of protest from The Squad.

  8. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    September.9.2020 at 9:50 am

    The IZA paper “isn’t science; it’s fiction not even worth wiping your ass with,”

    FTFY

    1. Gray_Jay
      September.9.2020 at 9:59 am

      The RZA and GZA papers though…

      1. Nardz
        September.9.2020 at 10:22 am

        They’re down with all that king flu shit

        1. Nardz
          September.9.2020 at 10:22 am

          *kung flu

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    September.9.2020 at 9:51 am

    No, the government didn’t rescue dozens of sex-trafficked children from a double-wide trailer in Georgia.

    HuffPo breaking free of the narrative? Must be an election year.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:51 am

    The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg says anonymous sources are ‘not good enough’
    https://nypost.com/2020/09/09/jeffrey-goldberg-says-anonymous-sources-are-not-good-enough/

    Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic and the journalist responsible for the “bombshell” report that President Trump disparaged America’s war dead, conceded that anonymous sources were “not good enough” in reporting such as his.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.9.2020 at 9:57 am

      https://twitter.com/SharylAttkisson/status/1303119379027111936

      Happening now:
      The Atlantic story allegedly falls apart.Sources now say Trump didn’t call fallen heroes names after all..he called live generals those names; different time/place.
      So narrative shifts: “Trump disrespects military leaders!”
      Original claims?Shoved down memory hole.

    2. Cyto
      September.9.2020 at 9:58 am

      The level of projection in that piece is astonishing.

      *They won’t go on record because they don’t want to interfere in the election

      *They fear retaliation from the twitter mob

      * Trump set a tone of fear about speaking out against his misdeeds (holy crap, that’s astonishing)

      *I’m always balancing out the moral ambiguities and complications after anonymous sourcing with the public’s right to know

      For such a short hit, that has some amazing levels of projection.

      1. Gray_Jay
        September.9.2020 at 10:00 am

        “For such a short hit, that has some amazing levels of projection.”

        It’s what they do.

        Bolton not mentioning any of this in his tell-all, was the first clue this was all bullshit.

        1. Nardz
          September.9.2020 at 10:24 am

          It was the first confirmation maybe, but the first clue was when the words “anonymous sources” were used

    3. Rat on a train
      September.9.2020 at 10:00 am

      On one hand they don’t want to interfere in Democratic electoral processes,” Goldberg offered as one theory for why sources choose to stay anonymous.
      Because speaking anonymously has no impact.
      I think there is also fear. I think — and we see this across the board in Donald Trump’s Washington — there is a fear on a kind of a superficial level of a Twitter mob. There is also real fear of personal safety, fear for your family, fear for what you put everybody around you through if you started talking about this sort of thing,” he told the MSNBC host.
      They would be heroes of the mob. You only get canceled if you anger the mob.

      1. Jerryskids
        September.9.2020 at 10:17 am

        That was the funniest part of his bit, I laughed like hell at that. “We’re afraid to say bad things about Trump because you get into so much trouble daring to say bad things about him.” What fucking alternative universe are you living in?

    4. Echo Chamber
      September.9.2020 at 10:00 am

      Jeffrey Goldberg conceded that anonymous sources were “not good enough”
      Close that barn door, Jeff

    5. Earth Skeptic
      September.9.2020 at 10:19 am

      But what is good enough? Anonymous sources have revealed this policy “logic” at the Atlantic:

      1. Trump is a bad man who does bad things.
      2. Here’s a bad thing that could have happened.
      3. Trump did it.

      Discuss.

  11. jasmine
    September.9.2020 at 9:52 am

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    September.9.2020 at 9:52 am

    We’ve announced new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility…

    That just means more positive ChiCom characters.

  13. Cyto
    September.9.2020 at 9:52 am

    Soooo…..

    Why does Twitter allow these (D) politicians to tweet “fake news” about Sturgis? Their standard was that anything that was not in alignment with “science” (as defined by the WHO) was against policy and would be removed.

    This is clearly bunk, just on the face of it. The numbers are not even remotely reasonable… and that is without taking into account simultaneous coverage (or lack thereof) of other recurring large outdoor gatherings involving people travelling from far away.

    Could it be that Facebook, Twitter, Youtube et. al. have standards for “fake news” that are slightly different from their publicly stated standards?

  14. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/facebooks-zuckerberg-we-need-to-prepare-the-public-for-days-and-weeks-counting-mail-in-ballots/

    Zuckerberg also is supporting preparing the public to expect weeks of mail-in ballot counting:

    “what we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the american people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted.”

    Zuckerberg: “what we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the american people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted.”

    1. Fats of Fury
      September.9.2020 at 10:12 am

      Too late!

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      September.9.2020 at 10:21 am

      Zuckerberg and Gates.

      Twin Towers of evil.

      ‘Prepare’ the people. ‘Vaccinate’ the people.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    September.9.2020 at 9:54 am

    Well, they gave it to President Obama and he left office as the first two-term president in U.S. history to have been at war every single day of his presidency.

    At least he closed GITMO.

    1. Rat on a train
      September.9.2020 at 10:01 am

      On his first day!

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        September.9.2020 at 10:04 am

        And he rolled back those unconstitutional Patriot Act provisions like spying on Americans.

    2. creech
      September.9.2020 at 10:05 am

      Don’t forget, he re-named all the military bases named for Confederate generals, got twenty or thirty Democrat mayors and police chiefs ousted for not controlling murder, and stopped the seas from rising.

      1. Don't look at me!
        September.9.2020 at 10:14 am

        Well yeah, he did it so he could buy that nice place on the beach.

    3. Fats of Fury
      September.9.2020 at 10:13 am

      Did all that and still managed to eat his waffles.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:54 am

    If the US had the death rate of NY/NJ we’d be at half a million. Instead the rest of the US looks like this
    https://twitter.com/IAmTheActualET/status/1302997259492229120

    1. Fats of Fury
      September.9.2020 at 10:14 am

      Every mob hit was covid related.

    2. inoyu
      September.9.2020 at 10:21 am

      It’s true that many vulnerable died needlessly in NY, NJ. You can still take this lesson to the bank: The states where the virus swept through have the lowest death rates now (9/9/2020). Protect the vulnerable, expose the rest.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2020/09/08/thomas-piketty-cbs-pandemics-are-sometimes-necessary-bring

    But one of the leftist commentators, economist Thomas Piketty, actually said with impunity that “crises like pandemics are sometimes necessary” to “deliver big political change or ideological change.” In other words, the current pandemic may be “necessary” to change capitalism. Piketty has had some of his work financed by the Soros-funded Institute for New Economic Thinking, according to Time magazine.

    Schlesinger asked an insane question to Piketty at one point in the segment: “Do you believe that the pandemic presents an opportunity here?” Piketty then gave the cringe response: “What we see from history is that crises like pandemics are sometimes necessary, unfortunately in a way, to deliver big political change or ideological change.” Piketty then hedged himself by saying, “but we should not just count on crises to get very bad so that after crises, you know, things will get better. Because in practice, crises can also deliver political monsters as we’ve seen, after World War I in Europe.”

    1. Echo Chamber
      September.9.2020 at 10:03 am

      Never let a crisis go to waste

  18. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1303417044822523904

    Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer’s state-owned residence is getting $1.1 million in security upgrades, including an eight-foot-tall perimeter fence.

    1. Echo Chamber
      September.9.2020 at 10:03 am

      Is Ohio paying for the fence?

    2. Don't look at me!
      September.9.2020 at 10:15 am

      Walls don’t work.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        September.9.2020 at 10:24 am

        NO HUMAN IS ILLEGAL!

  19. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    September.9.2020 at 9:59 am

    “The Trump administration is reportedly planning to announce more troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan”

    Absolutely indefensible.

    Do not — I repeat, DO NOT fall for the desperate spin that this move should be applauded by libertarians. As Robert Mueller proved, literally everything Drumpf does is dictated by Putin. This is an obvious Russian plot to weaken America.

    #LibertariansForStayingInAfghanistan
    #GiveItAtLeastOneMoreDecade

    1. Rat on a train
      September.9.2020 at 10:04 am

      Keep the troops there. Bring the Iraqis and Afghans here.

    2. Cyto
      September.9.2020 at 10:09 am

      The venerated panel of reason contributors just discussed how terrible this president has been on this topic.

      I mean, sure, the loyal opposition did loudly demand that he not only stay in Syria, but go to war with Turkey and Russia in Syria… that he bomb Iranian bases (but not kill Iranian commanders who are meeting with Iraqui terrorist leaders), that he increase troops in … well, everywhere….

      And sure, he has gotten us out of a lot of entanglements, and we are not bombing random countries without congressional authorization any more…

      But he’s an abject failure because he’s trying to put together a peace deal in Afghanistan before completely withdrawing.

      So vote for Biden. Because at least with Biden, you’ll get more of Obama’s policies of drone strikes and interventions in foreign lands without congressional authority. This is much more libertarian than withdrawing from everywhere…. but taking more than 4 years to complete the act.

  20. Nardz
    September.9.2020 at 10:00 am

    http://twitter.com/Jerusalem_Post/status/1303624024862253059?s=19

    #BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his hand in reaching the #IsraelUAEDeal.

    1. Rat on a train
      September.9.2020 at 10:05 am

      He needs more drone strikes first.

      1. Cyto
        September.9.2020 at 10:10 am

        There is no such thing as “nominated for a nobel prize” of any type. At least that’s what I’ve been led to believe.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.9.2020 at 10:16 am

      That’s good, because he’ll never get an Oscar once the new standards go into effect.

    3. Illocust
      September.9.2020 at 10:19 am

      I’m actually pretty shocked he got a nomination. Europe tends to hate Trump nearly as much as the Democrat party does. I wouldn’t have guessed he’d have gotten any sort of nod.

      Doubtful he’ll win though. They’d probably get their building burned down in a “peaceful” protest if he did.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1303672781930811392

    I wonder if BLM knows Antifa was allied with Hitler and helped him come to power. It feels as if that would be a source of tension, given BLM’s focus on history. Does Antifa owe reparations to anyone who lost a family member or property to Nazi Germany?

  22. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 10:02 am

    Kurt Eichenwald gives it 5 stars.

    https://twitter.com/thedailybeast/status/1303342353411911681

    The Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher” explores the extraordinary bond—nay, romance—between a South African filmmaker and an octopus.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 10:03 am

    When you can’t see the teleprompter and gotta answer questions on the fly
    https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1303170624206979073

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.9.2020 at 10:17 am

      Cringe worthy.

  24. Cyto
    September.9.2020 at 10:03 am

    Question:

    Who the heck is Tarlton Gillespie?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.9.2020 at 10:13 am

      Nick served with a raw egg on top?

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.9.2020 at 10:17 am

      Nick’s slave-owning ancestor, who probably has a statue in some far-flung corner of the deep south.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1302346572433436675

    Granting anonymity to the people making these allegations against
    @realDonaldTrump
    is very problematic journalistically. Here’s why.

    1: These are not whistleblowers trying to expose illegal or potentially illegal activity. The allegations are simple character assassination…

    2: They don’t even have any temporal urgency – meaning Trump didn’t do this yesterday, these (alleged) incidents are years old. So the people reporting them have an obligation to disclose as much as possible about the people making them to let readers judge motivation themselves.
    Alex Berenson
    @AlexBerenson
    ·
    Sep 5
    3: On top of that, all the usual caveats apply – the interactions are basically hearsay, no emails or other documentation exist, and so people should know whether the person who is reporting them heard what Trump said first-, second-, or third-hand.
    Alex Berenson
    @AlexBerenson
    ·
    Sep 5
    4: Finally, the political motivation is obvious here. And there’s no evidence anyone will face retribution – blowing the whistle on Trump seems more likely to lead to a book contract than anything else. So why exactly is anonymity required here?

  26. Jerryskids
    September.9.2020 at 10:10 am

    BREAKING: That Sturgis motorcycle event that should’ve never happened is now linked to an estimated 250,000 cases and it could cost us all up to $12 billion. Vote out Trump and every anti-mask, virus-loving lap dog Republican. This election, and the next. And the next. And so on.

    — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 8, 2020

    Scott Dwarkin is a scam artist. You might as well be quoting Alex Jones.

  27. Ken Shultz
    September.9.2020 at 10:12 am

    President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

    “It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the U.S. President,” Tybring-Gjedde said in a Facebook post.

    https://apnews.com/4ec1ce1ff6cf9d7321d9cad200650e2c

    Besides, today, announcing a reduction in troops levels in Iraq to 3,000 from 5,200, pushing The UAE to normalize relations with Israel, his willingness to meet face to face with Kim Jong-un, his willful refusal to go to war in Syria, and inking a peace deal to completely withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan by the end of April, what has the Warmonger-in-chief done to deserve the Nobel Peace Prize–anything?!

  28. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 10:12 am

    Am I the only one who remembers the red/blue county maps from previous presidential elections? CA/WA/OR governments secede. Awesome. Red counties call in the Feds to support their right to stay in the Union (see West Virginia). State governments have no ability to resist that given US military firepower and the support of the locals. LA, SF, Portland, and Seattle become pockets of blue in a hostile sea of red which they depend on for food, water, and electricity.

    Where am I wrong?

    https://twitter.com/sunnyright/status/1303440783740149760
    The left: The civil war is over losers and the Confederacy lost

    Also the left: WE GONNA SECEDE IF THE REPUBLICAN WINS

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.9.2020 at 10:20 am

      They won’t be missed.

  29. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.9.2020 at 10:18 am

    The Academy Awards is revising its Oscar eligibility criteria for Best Picture

    Spend a billion dollars on a movie that nobody will see, using all the right people, and we might give you a prize!

  30. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 10:19 am

    https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1303539796955062279

    Before: literally everyone is wearing a mask in the picture

    After: No one in the crowd is shown in the picture

  31. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    September.9.2020 at 10:21 am

    Well the acadamey awards already tested the waters with this by giving crash best picture, and every continues to mock it as one of the worst movies ever (for all movies not just those nominates). They essentially created wokest movie of the year award. Good thing the are getting away from technical excellence (titanic comes to mind) , actors and directors coming together to hone their skill to make the whole greater than the sum of the parts (I would put Rocky in this). But I am told that quality of work and wanting to be good at a job are racist white traits.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    September.9.2020 at 10:21 am

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1303371620480765952

    “A new article in MIT Technology Review attempts to make the argument that coverage of riots in independent media is to blame for spreading violence that has been seen across America.”

  33. Rufus The Monocled
    September.9.2020 at 10:23 am

    Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace prize.

    This one is actually deserved.

  34. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.9.2020 at 10:23 am

    You heard it here first, folks:
    If Biden wins, churches will be shut down.

    https://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/mike-huckabee-tells-evangelical-prayer-warriors-churches-will-be-shut-down-if-they-dont-vote/

  35. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.9.2020 at 10:24 am

    Deutsche Bank Hires Barr Friend to Up Its Game in Washington

    https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2020-09-09/deutsche-bank-hires-barr-friend-to-raise-its-game-in-washington

    Hmm, seems kinda swampy to me.

Please to post comments

