GOP Unveils $500 Billion 'Skinny' Stimulus That's Dead on Arrival

Democrats are proposing $3 trillion.

(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans introduced a $500 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill, pared back from their $1 trillion proposal which they introduced in July. The new bill nixes another payout of stimulus checks but includes unemployment benefits, loans for small businesses, and funding for education and the post office.

It stands no chance of passing the House, with Democrats advocating for the fatter $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act. The GOP bill is "only intended to help vulnerable Republican senators by giving them a 'check the box' vote to maintain the appearance that they're not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn't want to spend a nickel to help people," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) in a statement.

But $500 billion is quite a bit more than a nickel. The bill, somewhat ironically deemed a "skinny" stimulus, would provide $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits through the week of December 27, down from the $600 a week that lapsed in July. That would be in addition to state sums, as well as the $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits that President Donald Trump issued via an August executive order, though those exclude the lowest-wage workers and are expected to be more short-lived.

The bill allots $258 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program meant to help small businesses hit hard by government-mandated closures and social distancing requirements. Business owners may apply for a loan worth 2.5 times their payroll costs—not to exceed $2 million—so long as they employ fewer than 300 people and can show their revenues have decreased by at least 35 percent in the first or second quarter of this year.

The bill also forgives a $10 billion loan owed by the U.S. Postal Service. Pelosi, meanwhile, has pushed for a $25 billion post office aid package.

"If anyone doubts [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell's true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill," Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement. "This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support."

That's likely a reference to the $105 billion the GOP bill carves out for education. Though the majority of that would go toward schools that opt for in-person learning, some of those funds would finance scholarships supporting school choice—something high-profile Democrats now almost uniformly oppose. 

The Democrats' proposal would re-up the $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits through the end of March 2021. Freelancers and self-employed people who are ineligible for traditional unemployment programs but were given special exceptions at the start of the pandemic would receive the sum through January. The bill would issue another round of stimulus checks at a maximum of $1,200 a person and $6,000 a family, with those payments scaled down for individuals who earn more than $75,000 a year and for couples who pull in more than $150,000. Individuals with yearly salaries of $99,000 and above (and childless couples whose earnings top $198,000) would be ineligible. Families who make below $270,000 may still be able to collect benefits, with those funds tiered based on the number of children in the household. For example, a couple that makes $200,000 a year and has three children would receive a $3,500 stimulus payment.

Also missing from the GOP bill, and core to the Democrats' legislation, is funding for state and local governments to compensate for dwindling tax revenues. The HEROES Act currently stipulates that a collective $875 billion go toward that cause—$375 billion more than the Republican bill in total.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. H. Farnham
    September.9.2020 at 12:23 pm

    “Stimulus That’s Dead on Arrival”

    Now that’s a proposal I can get behind!

  2. John
    September.9.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Then don’t pass anything and force the governors to re-open their states if they haven’t already. The economy created over a million jobs in August and unemployment is down to 8%. There is no need for another stimulus. There is only a need for state governments to end the tyranny of the lockdowns. Do that and the economy will return to where it was before the pandemic by next spring at the latest.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.9.2020 at 12:31 pm

      force the governors to re-open their states

      So much federalism.

      1. John
        September.9.2020 at 12:32 pm

        Yeah so much federalism. IF they don’t want to open their states, then the feds don’t have to give them any money. Federalism goes both ways you fucking mendacious half wit.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          September.9.2020 at 12:33 pm

          Oh so we’re backing off from the “force governors to reopen states” position then. Good for you. You are capable of learning after all.

          1. John
            September.9.2020 at 12:49 pm

            I am not backing off of anything. Refusing to give them money is forcing them to do it. Again, you are a fucking mendacious half wit. You are utterly incapable of making an honest argument or portraying anyone else’s argument in anything but a completely dishonest fashion.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              September.9.2020 at 12:54 pm

              Refusing to give them money is forcing them to do it.

              No it’s not.

              Is it too humiliating for you to admit that you misspoke about wanting to force governors to reopen their states? It’s okay, John. Everyone makes mistakes. You’re only human after all.

              1. ThomasD
                September.9.2020 at 1:03 pm

                The Autistic perseveration over one particular meaning of the word ‘force’ suits you well.

                Run with it.

              2. pradeep
                September.9.2020 at 1:09 pm

                “Refusing to give them money is forcing them to do it.

                No it’s not.”

                Then why is the national drinking age 21?

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        September.9.2020 at 12:41 pm

        Fuck you. It’s time to end the pan(dem)ic. If states won’t honor the constitution, force them. This is just as egregious as non-compliance with integration.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          September.9.2020 at 12:42 pm

          What is the constitutional violation here that you think should be remedied by federal force?

          1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            September.9.2020 at 12:48 pm

            sigh… You are a sad, strange, little man. And you have my pity.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              September.9.2020 at 12:51 pm

              It’s probably best for you that you don’t try to make a rational, principled case in favor of your position. It’s plainly obvious that you’re just emoting and spouting off anyway.

              1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
                September.9.2020 at 1:05 pm

                Or, it could be that I have making the exact same case for the last 6 months, but you are just too fucking stupid to understand it.

                I said in March this was bullshit and have been 100% consistent since then, even during the times when Trump backpedaled, because I don’t give a shit what he or his government lackeys say. The science was in with that first cruise ship. COVID is not a mortal danger to anyone who isn’t at risk to every other virus on the planet. It is not even an existential threat on the level of influenza. It doesn’t kill children or breeders, dumbfuck. Just your fat ass and my aging mother, who I love, but whose life is not worth more than her, my own, and my children’s freedom.

                Get the hell out of my way! If you fear the virus, you stay inside, you wear a mask, you work from home. That is the correct libertarian platform.

                1. Grendel
                  September.9.2020 at 1:13 pm

                  Don’t feed the troll.

          2. ElvisIsReal
            September.9.2020 at 1:04 pm

            The lockdowns violate nearly all of the bill of rights.

  3. lap83
    September.9.2020 at 12:33 pm

    Taxpayers really should not be footing the bill to subsidize Trump’s reelection campaign, i mean riot tourists

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.9.2020 at 12:34 pm

      Watch out, a planeload of Antifa thugs are headed for suburban housewives near you!

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        September.9.2020 at 12:45 pm

        We get it, you rarely leave your mom’s basement and are morbidly obese. So you are actually in danger from the coof and fear it more than the rioters.

        Stay inside, eat your cookies and STFU.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          September.9.2020 at 12:47 pm

          Careful, the planeload of Antifa thugs might be headed your way as well! There are so many planeloads of Antifa thugs, it’s hard to keep them all straight.

          Did you check under your bed? Might be Antifa hiding there!

          1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            September.9.2020 at 12:51 pm

            Nah, that’s where the shotgun is located. They won’t get up the stairs.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              September.9.2020 at 12:55 pm

              Well we can agree on one thing. The imaginary planeload of Antifa thugs will never make it up the stairs of your house, because they don’t exist in the first place.

              1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
                September.9.2020 at 1:10 pm

                I have a feeling your fat ass wouldn’t make it up the stairs either, does that mean you don’t exist?

                1. Grendel
                  September.9.2020 at 1:14 pm

                  I legit loled

            2. Longtobefree
              September.9.2020 at 12:57 pm

              Poor location for a firearm.
              Dust, hard to get to in a hurry.
              keep it in your hands.

              1. Grendel
                September.9.2020 at 1:15 pm

                If your shotgun is in danger of not working because of dust you need a better shotgun.

              2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
                September.9.2020 at 1:18 pm

                Thank you for the advice. The shotgun is trigger locked and in a bag. The pistol safe is for ‘in a hurry’.

    2. n00bdragon
      September.9.2020 at 1:05 pm

      You think taxpayers are paying for this? Oh no. No no nonono… This money is just being printed.

  4. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    September.9.2020 at 12:35 pm

    Why should the Federal government give a single flying fuck about dwindling state tax revenue? That’s what the state level politicians are for.

    That tax revenue would return to normal in short order if being productive were made legal again.

    1. Judith Chips
      September.9.2020 at 1:13 pm

      This ^^
      The hostage residents of locked done states need to rise up & regain control over their state governments! And quit moving to Florida! We don’t want your fucked up ideas here!

  5. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    September.9.2020 at 12:38 pm

    Perspective is everything. Even a paltry $500 billion is over $1500 tax dollars that must be recovered for every man, woman, and child in the country. Most of us won’t ever see a penny of the stimulus, why would we want this?

    The Republican senators are idiots. Even this is just more money funneled to protesters who have no intention of going back to work until they are cut off.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.9.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Even a paltry $500 billion is over $1500 tax dollars that must be recovered for every man, woman, and child in the country.

      Actually, it’s more like $3,000 per capita recovered from future generations of taxpayers, if you include interest.

      Did you get a stimulus check the first time around?

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        September.9.2020 at 12:46 pm

        Of course I did, I pay taxes. I didn’t want or need that check either.

  6. Its_Not_Inevitable
    September.9.2020 at 12:39 pm

    A $Trillion here, a $Trillion there. Pretty soon we’ll be talkin’ real money.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.9.2020 at 12:56 pm

    So if Democrats take the presidency, the house and the senate, what will we be criticizing then?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.9.2020 at 12:57 pm

      Awful Democratic policies?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        September.9.2020 at 1:08 pm

        How awful will a $3 trillion stimulus bill be in comparison to a $500 billion one? Or are we not doing scales of awful any more?

        1. Grendel
          September.9.2020 at 1:17 pm

          Well Trump is mean.

    2. Longtobefree
      September.9.2020 at 1:00 pm

      We will be criticizing nothing.
      We will be in the labor camps turning windmills by hand at night.
      (Except for Nancy’s new hair stylist)

  8. juffa_emaz
    September.9.2020 at 12:58 pm

  9. Longtobefree
    September.9.2020 at 1:01 pm

    The new bill nixes another payout of stimulus checks but includes unemployment benefits, loans for small businesses, and funding for education and the post office.

    What?!
    Nothing for me?!
    Vote it down!

  10. Strap-on Sally
    September.9.2020 at 1:01 pm

    So Republicans are worried about fiscal discipline? Is that why they don’t want to pass any stimulus? I’ve got an idea, just cut the military budget by 90% then the CIA, NSA and all other alphabet agencies budgets by the same amount. Then just allocate all that money for stimulus.

    1. n00bdragon
      September.9.2020 at 1:11 pm

      Oh, look at Strap-on Sally. So adorable and innocent. You actually think that cutting spending can pay for this. That boat sailed last year. We’re officially in 100+% spending mode now. You could slash the entire federal budget to zerozero and the government would still be running a deficit just based on this stimulus alone. In fact, we would need an entire extra TWO UNITED STATES OF AMERICAS doing nothing but producing tax revenue to turn a surplus again.

      But never to worry peasant. Inflation won’t happen. The Top Men have it under control. :^)

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      September.9.2020 at 1:11 pm

      How about cut defence by 80%, get the fed out of the insurance industry (good bye Medicare and medicaid), admit social security was a ponzi scam and get out of that, the cut the bloated regulatory agencies and let people decide what’s best for themselves, and determine the most valuable way to server one another. Then with the money saved don’t reallocate, but give it back to the tax payers, you know the people who’s money it is

    3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      September.9.2020 at 1:13 pm

      How about no stimulus, and make social security and medicare needs based only. If you wanted to go after the big spenders here.

      Because if you’re not willing to cut welfare and bullshit social programs back to just needs based, you’re not willing to balance the budget or cut spending at all.

      1. Judith Chips
        September.9.2020 at 1:20 pm

        But, but you know BLM! Needs based!? How will we account for reparations?

    4. Grendel
      September.9.2020 at 1:19 pm

      “Strap-on Sally”

      Hi buttplug!

  11. Dillinger
    September.9.2020 at 1:07 pm

    fuck you *cut* spending.

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.9.2020 at 1:31 pm

    The GOP bill is “only intended to help vulnerable Republican senators by giving them a ‘check the box’ vote to maintain the appearance that they’re not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn’t want to spend a nickel to help people,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) in a statement.

    Meanwhile Chuck and Nancy are being held hostage by their extreme left wing.

