Coronavirus

Are Video Arcades More Dangerous Than Casinos During a Pandemic?

A federal lawsuit argues that the distinction drawn by Massachusetts is unconstitutional.

|

slot-machines-and-arcade-games-cropped
(Bit Bar v. Baker)

Casinos and video arcades, both of which feature rows of electronic games that people use in close proximity to each other, pose similar risks of COVID-19 transmission. Yet in Massachusetts, casinos have been open for two months, while video arcades remain closed under an order that Gov. Charlie Baker originally issued in March.

Like many of the distinctions drawn by the COVID-19 lockdowns that all but a few governors imposed last spring, this one makes no medical sense. A federal lawsuit filed last week argues that Baker's discrimination against video arcades is unconstitutional because it is scientifically indefensible.

Baker originally included video arcades in Phase III of his reopening plan, which took effect on July 6, but changed course without explanation on July 2. In response to a state legislator's inquiry, the governor offered nothing but boilerplate about "the latest science" and "input from public health experts."

You might wonder what sort of science tells us that video games played for fun are inherently more dangerous as disease vectors than video games played for the chance to win money. So does Gideon Coltof, the owner of Bit Bar, a restaurant-arcade in Salem.

Coltof notes that businesses like his can take the same precautions casinos are taking. They can erect barriers or maintain physical distance between customers, and they can wipe machines down between users.

Yet while Baker is allowing Coltof to operate his restaurant during Phase III, the governor has decreed that Coltof may not turn on his video games. For a business whose main attraction is the opportunity to play classic arcade games while eating, that restriction could be a death sentence.

If Baker's order stands, says Coltof's motion for a preliminary injunction, "Bit Bar likely will go out of business and will not be able to open again even after all COVID-19 orders are lifted." Ordinary arcades are even more vulnerable to that fate, all because of Baker's pseudoscientific whim.

The absurdity of Baker's policy is illustrated by its implications for the Ms. Pac Man machines that Coltof uses as dining tables, which the governor says he may continue to do as long as the machines are turned off. According to Baker's logic, Coltof's motion notes, "this table turns into a deadly disease vector" if you "flip the switch" and turn it on.

What recourse does a business owner have when confronted by such livelihood-killing capriciousness? Coltof's lawyer, Marc Randazza, argues that Baker's distinction between casinos and video arcades is a content-based restriction on speech, which makes it presumptively unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court has recognized that video games are a form of constitutionally protected speech. "There is no meaningful distinction between the permitted and forbidden games other than their content," Coltof's motion says.

Content-based speech restrictions are subject to "strict scrutiny," which means they must be "narrowly tailored" to further a compelling government interest. It is hard to see how Baker's arbitrary policy can satisfy that test.

In fact, Randazza argues, the governor's edict would fail even the highly deferential "rational basis" test, which requires only that a challenged rule be "rationally related" to a legitimate government purpose. "There are no facts that would support the assertion that a casino with electronic gambling machine kiosks is a safer environment than a restaurant-arcade that uses similar video game machine kiosks in a similar layout," the motion says.

For the same reason, Randazza claims, Baker's policy violates the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection. That provision, which requires that similarly situated people be treated alike, has extra force when the government interferes with a fundamental right such as freedom of speech.

If you're not a fan of Ms. Pac Man, Galaga, or Q*bert, this case might not strike a chord with you. But Coltof's complaint poses the same question that Americans across the country have been asking for months: Are there any limits to what the government can get away with by invoking public health?

© Copyright 2020 by Creators Syndicate Inc.

Advertisement

NEXT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Assorted Canards of Contemporary Legal Analysis: Redux

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.9.2020 at 12:23 am

    “Are Video Arcades More Dangerous Than Casinos During a Pandemic?”

    Yes, because casinos bring in way more tax revenues.

    1. jasmine
      September.9.2020 at 12:27 am

      US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours.Everybody can get this job now and start earning online by just open this link and then go through instructions to get started……….HERE? Read More

    2. Bluwater
      September.9.2020 at 12:51 am

      It’s the same logic that says you can go to Walmart for groceries and diapers, but not for a hat. Or distinguishes between types of boats. Stop trying to hold politicians to any logical standards, as they have all proven themselves incapable of either logic or rational decisions. If the idea of risk containment was ever THE issue, there would have been no assumption that the corner ice cream shop in Burke NY was the same risk as crowded NYC deli.

      The reality is that if there ever was a case for emergency executive orders for closures, it has long passed. Such provisions at best are an interim device to allow time for legislatures to take the responsibility for action. None have.

      But closures for public health regardless aren’t Constitutional anyway unless one could show that a specific business itself is a public health problem [restaurant sanitation]. So long as we have a right to decide to not frequent a business, we have the ability to make our own health decisions and take calculated risks as we see them. Fucking nanny state.

Please to post comments