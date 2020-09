A court in Perth, Australia, has sentenced a woman to six months in jail for trying to return to the state of Western Australia from the state of Victoria without spending two weeks in quarantine in a hotel (at her own expense) to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Asher Van Der Sandern sneaked back in by hitching a ride with a truck driver and was found in her boyfriend's home. The boyfriend also faces charges for his role in helping her evade quarantine.