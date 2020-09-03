Taxes

A Payroll Tax Holiday Is no Free Lunch

Forgiving payroll taxes is a bad way of stimulating the economy and would leave Social Security benefits underfunded.

|

reason-taxes
(Adonis1969/Dreamstime.com)

A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump proposed a payroll tax holiday to Americans earning less than $100,000 per year. The gesture is better described as a deferral of the payroll tax burden until April 2021. That has some people worried, and they should be.

Talking about his plan, the president explained, "In a few moments, I will sign a directive, instructing the Treasury Department to allow employers to defer payment of the employee portion of certain payroll taxes from Sept. 1." The deferral will last until the end of 2021. As the president added, "This will mean bigger paychecks for working families."

An actual payroll tax holiday does mean an increase in take-home wages for some. According to recently published Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance on the president's order, employers can temporarily stop withholding the employee's 6.2 percent share of Social Security taxes for workers earning under $104,000 per year. That means more money in their paychecks for those eligible workers.

This could be significant. A little-known fact is that, for a majority of American taxpayers, the largest share of their federal tax bill is the payroll tax, not the income tax. In the way it's designed, the payroll tax is regressive, so it hits lower-income earners harder. But a temporary reprieve is pretty much where the good news ends for the employees.

For one thing, as noted, the benefit may be short-lived. According to the IRS, unless Congress decides to go ahead and forgive the tax, it will eventually need to be collected by employers and sent to Uncle Sam. This is guaranteed to become a massive headache for employers, who will ultimately have to collect the deferred taxes from their employees. As a result, some large companies such as UPS have already announced that they will continue to collect the payroll tax from their employees and send the money to the federal government as usual.

Second, Congress could go ahead and decide to forgive the tax as part of a future coronavirus-relief package. However, short of any other adjustments, that's a bad idea. For instance, no matter how some may try to present the move, it won't stimulate the economy. Data from the Congressional Budget Office show that tax cuts geared to lower- and middle-income earners return one-third in economic growth of what they cost in lost revenue.

That leads me to my third issue with the policy. I am all in favor of letting taxpayers keep more of their money than they used to. I like my government bill as small as it can be. But that's only if you offset the reduction in tax revenue with a reduction in spending in general, or Social Security benefits in particular. You see, the portion of the payroll tax that would be cut is collected to fund spending on Social Security benefits for current retirees. It's also part of the process for current employees to become eligible for Social Security benefits in the future.

I understand that people don't like to pay the payroll tax. But it should go without saying that if you stop paying the tax that funds the Social Security system, you should pair it with an equivalent reduction in benefits. If that doesn't happen, then the benefits for Social Security will have to come from the general funds, which is what happened during past payroll tax holidays. That means that the federal government will have to borrow the money and expect future generations to pay the bill plus interest.

Unfortunately, politicians are so shortsighted that this is probably where we're heading. Think about it this way: If Democrats perceive (as they likely do) that this move by the president is just meant to buy some votes in November, they will oppose any attempt to pass legislation that forgives the tax. However, as some point out, those tax deferrals will eventually become due, and employers may then have to withhold twice the amount of payroll taxes from employees' paychecks starting in January.

This will create quite a bit of pressure on Congress to waive the deferred taxes next year. But even if that happens, somebody somewhere at some point will have to pay. There's no such thing as a free tax holiday.

NEXT: Going Rogue

Veronique de Rugy, Ph.D., is a contributing editor at Reason. She is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. R Mac
    September.3.2020 at 12:32 am

    My understanding is that the social security fund is nothing but IOU’s and benefits get paid from the general budget. But I’ll admit I don’t know if that’s true.

    1. Adans smith
      September.3.2020 at 1:18 am

      You are exactly right. There is no S.S fund, the gas taxes don’t go to a highway fund. It’s all a shell game. LBJ I believe was the one who added the payroll tax in to the general fund. Here in Ohio, the lottery was sold to fund education, it al so goes into the state’s general fund.

    2. P. Henry
      September.3.2020 at 1:29 am

      It’s true. There is nothing in the fund other than IOU’s from other departments within the federal government (i.e. bonds). Those bonds get paid from the general fund. The “trust fund” is essentially only an accounting system that measures how much has been taken in from payroll taxes vs. how much has been paid out in benefits. It’s like you starting a college fund by taking $1,000 per month from your paycheck and depositing it in your piggy bank. Then you take those “proceeds” and deposit them in your checking account, and in return place an IOU from your checking account into your piggy bank. After a few years of this you have thousands of dollars in your college fund, made up of nothing but IOUs. Do you have anything in your checking account to back them up? Who knows? – it depends on what you did in your checking account over that time. In the case of social security, there’s nothing in the checking account, because the federal government has no net money – it’s deeply in debt. The trust fund can only be repaid to the extent that the federal government can run surpluses (fat chance), borrow more, or print money.

  2. Ken Shultz
    September.3.2020 at 12:49 am

    Letting people keep what they earn is the libertarian capitalist dream, and social security is a socialist wealth redistribution program which should be underfunded if it can’t be eliminated. President Trump has acknowledged that he can’t eliminate the payroll tax for social security without Congress’ help, only suspend its collection–and he’s using this as a campaign issue. He’s promised to fight Congress to make the social security payroll tax go away. Am I dreaming?

    It’s the libertarian capitalist dream to have a president campaign on eliminating the social security payroll tax. I don’t know what’s stranger, seeing it actually happen or seeing my fellow libertarians oppose eliminating it for absurd reasons.

    Sometimes I feel like Stephen before the Sanhedrin. He told them their job was to watch out for the Messiah, and when he came, they found him–and they crucified him. It made them so angry to hear Stephen say that, they dragged him outside and stoned him for saying it. Is President Trump the messiah? Of course not. But eliminating the social security payroll tax is the libertarian capitalist dream.

    Peter Suderman opposed President Trump when he was fighting to cut $772 billion from Medicaid, too. There’s never been a president who tried to cut the cut $772 billion from Medicaid, single-handedly eliminated a $1 trillion bailout of the states, and campaigned on eliminating the social security payroll tax.

    These kinds of opportunities only present themselves in crises. Thank goodness President Trump let this crisis go to waste in terms of denying the Democrats a state pension bailout. And if he’s using this crisis to do things like campaign on starving social security of funding, I say we reelect the obnoxious bastard. When is anybody likely to fight for this again?

    If we’re not in favor of slashing funding for socialist entitlement programs and letting workers keep the money they earn instead, then what do we mean when we call ourselves capitalists? if you’re all in favor of from everyone according to their ability, to everyone according to their need–I’m here to tell ya, that ain’t capitalism.

    1. SIV
      September.3.2020 at 1:04 am

      Hear, hear!

      Ken gets it.

    2. Overt
      September.3.2020 at 1:13 am

      Ken, Social Security is Non-Discretionary Spending. Trump can do all he wants to avoid bringing in revenue, but it won’t stop the fact that we have to pay out these benefits.

      This really is bringing in a crisis, and while I understand the sentiment, is it really that hard to see why a libertarian would find a problem with the methods? TANSTAAFL is a core libertarian mantra and Trump is grinding it into the ground. He isn’t doing us a service, he is telling a bunch of people that they can still have Social Security and Medicare ***and*** they don’t even have to pay for it. How is that at all different from what the Dems have done for years?

      Ken, I hate to say this, but you really are pissing on my leg and telling me its raining. I don’t want a Biden- er, Harris- presidency. But this is bullshit. You act like Trump is starving the beast, but he is actually ushering in the day where they nationalize our 401(k). A Dem will be president in the next 0 – 8 years, and they will absolutely use the dire position of our entitlements to fuck over every single person who ever produced something of value in their life. If you think letting Trump continue on this path does anything other than push that date 4 years (while increasing the penalty), you are nuts.

  3. Overt
    September.3.2020 at 1:02 am

    I know that there are a lot of people here who justify what Trump is doing, and I get it. I do not prefer the Biden administration to the Trump administration.

    However if you are going to make the argument that Trump is somehow a conservative vanguard, or that he is somehow a break from the Bush administration, you are crazy. Crazy.

    Bush’s “Compassionate Conservatism” was just the camel’s nose in the tent for populism in the GOP. The budget no longer mattered, but rather giving rewards to the favored classes of Conservatives became the objective. Way back when National Review was pimping special tax incentives for having babies, I realized that the battle was lost- that the GOP had drank the koolaid of bread and circuses. In that context it is no surprise that Trump would come along.

    Trump is a lifelong democrat. All that has happened is that He stayed a nativist, while democrats became globalists in an attempt to out-maneuver the GOP. But he has adopted the same Bread and Circuses nonsense that Bush and Obama loved. And soon we will have to pay the bill. *shrug*

    1. SIV
      September.3.2020 at 1:12 am

      “Compassionate conservatism” was center-right progressivism, not populism. Trump made a huge break from the Bush 41 Bush 43/McCain/Romney establishment wing.

      1. Overt
        September.3.2020 at 1:22 am

        How? Bush told people that they could get medications for free, much like the dems. He told people they could get better schooling for free, much like the dems.

        All the people had to do was give up their absurd obsession with this whole “deficit” thing. Trump is in the same boat. Don’t worry about Payroll taxes- deficits don’t matter. Don’t worry about 25% of people out of work. We’ll give you checks, and Deficits don’t matter.

        The real break with the Bush/GOP legacy was the rejection of their Hawkism and Globalism. But as much as you like stopping endless wars (and I do!), or creating barriers to foreign competitors (I don’t), Trump has absolutely continued the same “Protect peeps no matter how costly the bread and circuses” mentality that Bush started.

        And before you get too sad about that point, just look at the Fuck You that Trump gave to all the landlords (like him) when the CDC declares its eviction moratorium. This is Trump’s livelihood, but to preserve his presidency, he is going to crush countless landlords. Not out of principle- but because it is the cynically best thing to do.

Please to post comments