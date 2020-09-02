The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Classes #6: "Enumerated Powers IV" and "Delivery of Deeds"
Lopez, Morrison, and Raich
Class 6: Enumerated Powers IV – The Rehnquist Court (9/2/20)
- The Commerce Clause and Necessary and Proper Clause (267-268)
- United States v. Lopez (268-281)
- United States v. Morrison (281-285)
- Gonzales v. Raich (285-304)
Class 6: Delivery of Deeds (9/2/20)
- Introduction, 611-612
- Rosengrant v. Rosengrant (Rosengrant2),
- 612-617 Financial Real Estate Transactions,
- 617-622 Notes,
- Questions, and Problem, 622
- Texas home equity fixed note (skim)
- Texas mortgage deed of trust (skim)
- Foreclosures: Murphy v. Fin. Dev. Corp. 623-632
Advertisement