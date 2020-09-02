The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #6: "Enumerated Powers IV" and "Delivery of Deeds"

Lopez, Morrison, and Raich

Class 6: Enumerated Powers IV – The Rehnquist Court (9/2/20)

  • The Commerce Clause and Necessary and Proper Clause (267-268)
  • United States v. Lopez (268-281)
  • United States v. Morrison (281-285)
  • Gonzales v. Raich (285-304)

Class 6: Delivery of Deeds (9/2/20)

  • Introduction, 611-612
  • Rosengrant v. Rosengrant (Rosengrant2),
  • 612-617 Financial Real Estate Transactions,
  • 617-622 Notes,
  • Questions, and Problem, 622
  • Texas home equity fixed note (skim)
  • Texas mortgage deed of trust (skim)
  • Foreclosures: Murphy v. Fin. Dev. Corp. 623-632

