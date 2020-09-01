The Volokh Conspiracy

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick, Writing Against the "Presumption of Constitutionality"

(Note the citation to, among others, our own Randy Barnett.)

Before being appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Justice Bolick had been one of the leading libertarian lawyers in the country (he cofounded the Institute for Justice); this is from his opinion today in State v. Arevalo, which was also joined by retired Justice John Pelander:

I join fully the Court's well-reasoned opinion. In addition to the substantive issues addressed by the Court, Arevalo made arguments regarding the proper application of the presumption of statutory constitutionality. I write separately because I would discard that presumption.

It is essential to our system of justice, and to its endurance, that every person enter the courtroom on a level playing field. Sometimes our rules of procedure provide a momentary advantage to one side or the other, but ideally the law is blind to the identity, power, and resources of the litigants.

All of that is represented by the most ubiquitous symbol of the American judicial system, the scales of justice. They are, by their nature and necessity, evenly balanced. But when a litigant, whether in a criminal or civil context, argues that a law that diminishes liberty is unconstitutional, the scales are tipped by the presumption of constitutionality in favor of the government. Although this presumption is deeply rooted in our jurisprudence, it is antithetical to the most fundamental of ideals: that our constitutions are intended primarily not to shelter government power, but to protect individual liberty.

Although Arizona courts adopted the presumption of constitutionality from federal jurisprudence, it is more pronounced here than at the national level. As this Court has applied it over the years, the presumption and the burden to overcome it can be heavy.

A constitutional attack upon a statute triggers several "cardinal rules." First, that the "[b]urden is on him who attacks constitutionality of legislation." Second, "[g]enerally, every legislative act is presumed to be constitutional and every intendment must be indulged in by the courts in favor of validity of such an act." Third, the Court "will not declare a legislative act unconstitutional unless satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt of its unconstitutionality." Indeed, an early decision went so far as to say that the burden on a party challenging the constitutionality of a statute is of "as great a weight of evidence and reasoning as would be required to be presented by the state to convict a defendant of murder."

This Court has recognized problems with the presumption over the years and has trimmed its sails a bit. For instance, the Court disapproved the "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard because "[d]etermining constitutionality is a question of law, which we review de novo," and this inquiry "fundamentally differs from determining the existence of historical facts, the determination of which is subject to deference." Likewise, the Court has declared that "if a law burdens fundamental rights, such as free speech or freedom of religion, any presumption in its favor falls away."

Despite that constructive step, the Court attached the presumption's application to a fundamental-rights rubric that is at once familiar, yet amorphous as to which side of the line a particular right resides. And although the Court held that the presumption should "fall away" in matters pertaining to such fundamental rights, it added that the presumption should remain intact when "the law in question touches only peripherally" on such rights. In this case, the Court does not confront those nuances, perhaps because it is not clear from this amorphous framework when the Court should place its thumb on the scale in favor of the government.

The rationale for the presumption of constitutionality is two-fold: that because other public officials have all taken an oath to the constitution, courts should assume as a matter of comity that they have acted in accordance with the oath; and that without such a presumption, courts might transgress upon the legislature's powers on the basis of policy disagreements. The United States Supreme Court has explained that "[a] decent respect for a co-ordinate branch of the government demands that the judiciary should presume, until the contrary is clearly shown, that there has been no transgression of power by Congress—all the members of which act under the obligation of an oath of fidelity to the Constitution."

Similar rationales have informed Arizona jurisprudence. "The Arizona Legislature is vested with the legislative power of the state, and has plenary power to deal with any subject within the scope of civil government unless it is restrained by the provisions of the Constitution." Moreover, "questions of the wisdom, justice, policy or expediency of a statute are for the legislature alone."

I agree with the propositions expressed in [the preceding paragraph], but they do not support a presumption of constitutionality. Neither the federal nor state constitution suggests an elevation of legislative or executive power over individual rights. To the contrary, both constitutions establish the protection of individual rights as a core purpose. See, e.g., U.S. Const. Preamble (establishing the Constitution "to … secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity"); Ariz. Const. art. 2, § 2 ("[G]overnments … are established to protect and maintain individual rights."). Indeed, our constitutionally mandated separation of powers, proclaimed in article 3, "is part of an overall constitutional scheme to protect individual rights." These purposes, conjoined with express guarantees of individual rights in the Bill of Rights and Arizona's Declaration of Rights, undermine any notion that courts should presume that laws infringing individual rights are constitutional.

Indeed, the role of the independent judiciary in our constitutional system is to protect individual rights by ensuring that the political branches do not exceed their constitutionally assigned authority. As Alexander Hamilton explained in The Federalist, "the courts were designed to be an intermediate body between the people and the legislature, in order, among other things, to keep the latter within the limits assigned to their authority." Without the independent judgment of the judiciary, he declared, "all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing."

This view of the framers became the bulwark of American jurisprudence in Marbury v. Madison. There the Court famously declared that "it is emphatically the province and the duty of the judicial department to say what the law is," and thus the courts cannot simply "close their eyes" to laws that violate the Constitution. A contrary view of the judiciary's constitutional authority "would be giving to the legislature a practical and real omnipotence, with the same breath which professes to restrict their powers within narrow limits."

The role of judicial review articulated by Marbury leaves no room for the presumption that the legislature acts constitutionally. See, e.g., Gary Lawson, Thayer Versus Marshall, 88 Nw. U. L. Rev. 221, 224–25 (1993). It is true that members of all three branches take constitutional oaths and thereby are obliged to act constitutionally. But their respective roles require the courts to serve as the ultimate arbiter, especially when it comes to the legislative body, which by its nature advances the views of the majority and resolves competing interests. As James Madison remarked, "[i]t is in vain to say that enlightened statesmen will be able to adjust these clashing interests, and render them all subservient to the public good." Moreover, he warned, "a body of men are unfit to be both judges and parties at the same time," yet legislators who enact laws "concerning the rights of large bodies of citizens" are "advocates and parties to the causes which they determine[.]"

Given the competing interests asserted in the legislative process, Madison proclaimed: "Justice ought to hold the balance between them." Specifically, "[t]he prescriptions in favor of liberty ought to be levelled against that quarter where the greatest danger lies," Madison argued, namely, "the body of the people, operating by the majority against the minorityThus, as this Court has recognized, "it is well settled that when one with standing challenges a duly enacted law on constitutional grounds, the judiciary is the department to resolve the issue even though promulgation and approval of statutes are constitutionally committed to the other two political branches."

We can preserve the broad authority conferred by the constitution upon the legislature without diminishing the essential role of the judiciary by strictly observing essential boundaries and limits on judicial authority, some of which are expressly recognized in the Court's opinion today. The courts should never substitute their policy judgments for those of the legislature, but instead should simply undertake the narrow task of determining whether the legislature acted within its constitutional authority. We should never rewrite laws or exercise legislative functions. See The Federalist No. 78 (Alexander Hamilton) ("[L]iberty can have nothing to fear from the judiciary alone but would have every thing to fear from its union with either of the other departments[.]"). And if a matter is constitutionally entrusted to another branch of government, we should refrain from intervening in its resolution. All of these are proper rules of judicial deference.

Similarly, as a matter of statutory interpretation, we should whenever possible avoid constructions that would render the legislature's handiwork unconstitutional. Whenever a court interprets any document, whether a contract or statute, we should disfavor "interpretations that would nullify the provision or the entire instrument." More specifically, we should avoid interpreting a statute in a way that places its constitutionality in doubt. That interpretative canon traces to the notion that "a legislature should not be presumed to be sailing close to the wind, so to speak—entering an area of questionable constitutionality without making that entrance utterly clear."

Although "that is today a dubious rationale," it is still the case that "courts should minimize the occasions on which they confront and perhaps contradict the legislative branch." By happy happenstance, interpreting a statute to avoid an unconstitutional effect is ordinarily an outcome that both parties should favor, as the challenger's constitutional rights are preserved while so too is the legislation.

But interpreting statutes to avoid constitutional problems when an equally plausible interpretation presents itself is different, by order of magnitude, from a presumption that a statute is constitutional. When a court defers to legislative judgments about the constitutionality of statutes, it abdicates its most essential constitutional duty. Indeed, the presumption of constitutionality is at war with de novo review, which we announce every time we decide a statute's constitutionality. De novo means "anew." Anew means "as if a new start were being made and without reference to or observance of past acts or actions." What we mean by de novo review, when coupled with a presumption of constitutionality, is that we disregard the reasoned legal judgment of the courts below, but we credit the legislature's self-interested determination of its own constitutional authority. That is not true de novo review, yet true de novo review is exactly what our constitutional duty requires.

The presumption of constitutionality is increasingly subject to critical judicial and scholarly reexamination. See, e.g., Randy E. Barnett, Restoring the Lost Constitution: The Presumption of Liberty (2004); F. Andrew Hessick, Rethinking the Presumption of Constitutionality, 85 Notre Dame L. Rev. 1447 (2010); Robert F. Utter, Freedom and Diversity in a Federal System: Perspectives on State Constitutions and the Washington Declaration of Rights, 7 U. Puget Sound L. Rev. 491, 507 (1984) (presumption of constitutionality "seriously hampers the courts' accomplishment of what … the Washington Declaration [of Rights] defines as the fundamental purpose of our state's constitution and government: to protect and maintain individual rights").

Three members of the Texas Supreme Court recently questioned excessive judicial deference to legislative enactments in Patel v. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The justices noted that "[a] pro-liberty presumption is … hardwired into the Texas Constitution," meaning that "Texans are thus presumptively free, and government must justify its deprivations." 469 S.W.3d 69, 93 (Tex. 2015) (Willett, J., concurring). The same is true under the Arizona Constitution. The Texas justices aptly observed that "[l]awmakers' policy-setting power is unrivaled—but it is not unlimited. Preeminence does not equal omnipotence. Politicians decide if laws pass, but courts decide if those laws pass muster." Citing The Federalist No. 10, these concurring justices observed that "when people, or branches of government, are free to judge their own actions, nothing is prohibited." Although "[t]he question for judges is not whether a law is sensible but whether it is constitutional," "we should be neutral arbiters, not bend-over-backwards advocates for the government."

What does the presumption of constitutionality mean in real life and real cases? It is hard to say. Is it mere verbiage that we recite to show we are appropriately constrained before we strike down a law? See, e.g., John D. Leshy, The Arizona State Constitution 119 (2d ed. 2013) (asserting that the Court has "overstate[d] the degree to which the judiciary defers to legislative judgments"). Or is it a significant weight on the scales of justice, which presents a real risk of sustaining unconstitutional laws because they do not meet the more exacting requirement of being "clearly" unconstitutional? Either way, the result is unsatisfying, yet sends an unmistakable message to Arizonans that they face a judicially manufactured uphill battle any time they challenge an infringement of their rights.

We should dispense with the presumption. Although deeply embedded in our jurisprudence, it should not continue to subordinate the essential role of the independent judiciary in protecting individual rights that was so central to our constitutional design. On this point our constitution furnishes the necessary counsel: "A frequent recurrence to fundamental principles is essential to the security of individual rights and the perpetuity of free government." Ariz. Const. art. 2, § 1.

 

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dilan Esper
    September.1.2020 at 5:49 pm

    This is garbage.

    The presumption of constitutionality arises from two places: (1) respect for the difficult, intensive work of legislatures; and (2) judicial humility.

    With respect to (1), judges like Justice Bolick have a ridiculously easy, cushy job. They read briefs and can pop off in their opinions. Yes, they have to form consensus (and in that regard, a 2 justice concurrence is, of course, an abject failure of Justice Bolic to do his job, not a success), but it’s far easier to form consensus among a small group of judges who adjudicate cases according to defined principles than it is to form consensus in a legislature full of a far larger number of vastly diverging personalities, with different political perspectives, and who also respond to citizens, lobbyists, moneyed interests, and the inertia of the status quo. Plus the governor or President has to sign the thing.

    So passing legislation is really really hard, and a court throwing all that hard work of the legislature away is really really easy. Which means courts ought not to do it very often.

    The other reason for the presumption is humility. Legislatures operate with the wisdom of crowds. (The voting public, with initiatives, really operates with the wisdom of crowds!) Legislatures also have a committee system that allows them to both generate expertise themselves and hear from experts in the process. Legislatures are also elected in contested elections where policies are debated, so they reflect to some extent the views of their constitutents as well.

    Judges are individuals. Some of them are really smart, and some of them merely think they are really smart. But they are generalists, and they are also governed by an ethos of independence from the populace. That’s great when they are judging. But it’s not so great when the are legislating.

    A presumption of constitutionality is absolutely necessary given those truths.

    1. Libertymike
      September.1.2020 at 6:09 pm

      Let’s throw a pity party for the poor politicians.

      Characterizing the wheeling and dealing of solons as “all that hard work” mortally wounds your post.

      Your failure to acknowledge that the legislative process is fraught with bribery, careerism, communism, contempt, corporate capture, greed, fraud, hubris, incompetence, ineptitude, a lack of intellectual rigor, mendacity, misinformation, socialism, and a thirst for a fat sinecure, is also fatal to your post.

      1. Dilan Esper
        September.1.2020 at 6:38 pm

        Characterizing the wheeling and dealing of solons as “all that hard work” mortally wounds your post.

        It is 400 times harder to write a statute that passes and gets signed than it is to write a judicial opinion.

        And yes, I acknowledge all the problems with legislation. But you know what? All those things make it harder, not easier, to pass anything.

        The reality is if some self-important judges strike something down, it may be 10 years before a new statute can get through the legislature.

        1. sparkstable
          September.1.2020 at 6:49 pm

          The task of passing a law among a large group… sure. That’s tough. But it being tough does not necessitate that the result is also bound by limits on the groups power. Two groups who both wish to violate the rights of the people may struggle to reach compromise. That they do simply means that it was harder to violate rights, not that rights weren’t violated.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.1.2020 at 6:30 pm

      “respect for the difficult, intensive work of legislatures”

      You must be joking, but I suspect you are not. You really do think legislators are good people.

      They are not. They are scoundrels from one side to the other. Their sole purpose is to get re-elected and help those who think alike. They have no more interest in principles than flatworms.

      None of this should need be said. Anyone with half a brain should be able to find daily reminders of the crap legislation this country is encumbered with. The passive disinterest in reining in civil asset forfeiture and qualified immunity, the active creation of the war on drugs, the partisan impeachments of Clinton and Trump.

      Try a little harder, first to think, second to think again. If you had any logic behind such a stupendous burp of nonsense, it was not apparent.

      1. Dilan Esper
        September.1.2020 at 6:39 pm

        They definitely want to get reelected. The funny thing is you don’t understand that notion is also known as “democratic accountability”.

  2. Libertymike
    September.1.2020 at 5:52 pm

    Many years ago, in support of my client’s effort to void Massachusetts’ alimony statute, I argued that the presumption of constitutionality was, itself, unconstitutional and utterly incompatible with natural law and the principles undergirding the Unanimous Declaration.

    The presumption of constitutionality is a product of judicial activism. Neither the Unanimous Declaration nor the federal constitution authorizes a court to concoct a doctrine blessing a statute with the imprimatur of constitutionality.

    Like Bolick, I quoted Randy in my brief, at the probate court, but not, in my appellate brief.

    1. Dilan Esper
      September.1.2020 at 6:40 pm

      1. There’s no such thing as “natural law”.

      2. The presumption is a principle of judicial RESTRAINT. Randy Barnett is a judicial activist extraordinaire. Indeed, he would admit to it.

  3. sparkstable
    September.1.2020 at 6:39 pm

    This is a good argument against presumptions of constitutionality, but it does not go far enough. If the citizen is sovereign, if the establishment of any state is an exercise of consent by a citizen, and if the sole purpose of the construction of a government is to protect at all costs the rights of citizens (to view this last task any differently would by necessity require you to void the idea of rights and replace with an idea of privileges)… then in every and all cases the citizen must always be given the benefit of the doubt in any contest against the state. Every action of the state is universally bound and limited by the existence of rights. As such, when someone says that their rights have been violated by an act of the state, regardless of being done by an actor (like police) or by statue (by a legislature) then it is incumbent upon the state to prove their case, just as if they were seeking to impose some limits to the rights of an accused person via a conviction. ALL state action is either clearly in accordance with upholding rights, or should be suspect of violating rights. There is no danger to our system or way of life, if we do indeed build it upon the idea of rights, to view the state with such distrust in all ways.

    1. Dilan Esper
      September.1.2020 at 6:41 pm

      The citizen is not sovereign. There are plenty of people who have asserted “popular sovereignty” and who rot in jail, because the real sovereign arrested them.

      1. sparkstable
        September.1.2020 at 6:45 pm

        If I am not allowed to grant consent on my behalf, I am not free. If I CAN grant consent then I am, indeed, sovereign over myself. And if I am sovereign over myself, then I am able to do as I wish within the constraints of the existence of other sovereigns and their rights… this is liberty. What you described is not justice or moral standing, but simply force. I do not disagree that force makes what is. But I do not believe it is what makes that which is right.

      2. sparkstable
        September.1.2020 at 6:45 pm

        And even if you were to remove that single line… the rest still stands.

  4. ReaderY
    September.1.2020 at 6:39 pm

    Sorry, constitutions are simply not there primarily to protect individual liberty. The idea that linerty trumps everything else is a political idea, not a constitutional one.

    It’s just as illegitimate as a communist saying the constitution primarily protects the good of the community (as the judge sees it) and then saying anything that goes against that good should be presumed unconstitutional.

    Making a judge’s single personal ideological and political value the trumping one goes against everything a constitution is supposed to be about. A constitution exists to create a legitimate way to balance competing values while preserving the peace.

    1. sparkstable
      September.1.2020 at 6:48 pm

      Constitutions on their own… you are correct. They are nothing more than the “instructions” to build and the “rule book” to follow of a government. They can create a government for any number of reasons or goals. But OUR Constitution is very much designed for the particular purpose of protecting individual liberty.

