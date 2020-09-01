The Volokh Conspiracy

Are Law Reviews Useful to Courts?

Two commenters on Josh Blackman's recent post about ideology and law reviews repeated a common assertion: "[F]ew courts or judges pay much attention to [law reviews]." "They serve no useful purpose except resume building."

It's hard to measure the value of law reviews, but here's one data point: I did a quick search on Lexis for cases in just one year (2019) that cite an "L. Rev." or an "L.J.," and it yielded 3724 cases. It seems that about 10% might be false positives (chiefly from references to litigants or third parties that had "L.J." in their names or pseudonyms), and doubtless others might be some false negatives (since many law reviews aren't called Law Review or Law Journal). There may also have been a different kind of false positive—judges citing an article even though they didn't find it at all helpful to their analysis, but just because they think it might be useful to readers—and a different kind of false negative: judges or law clerks finding an article useful but not citing it. Still, the 3724 number should give you a sense that many judges do find law reviews useful at least sometimes.

Naturally, this says nothing about whether the social benefits of producing law review articles (which would presumably extend beyond their benefits to judges) exceed the social costs; whether we should switch to some better approach to law review article publishing; how much weight we should give to the fact most court decisions don't cite law review articles (perhaps that's just because the analysis is straightforward and doesn't require an academic perspective, or because the lawyers didn't cite the articles and the judges and clerks didn't see the need to themselves search for such articles); or a variety of other topics.

  1. Bob from Ohio
    September.1.2020 at 4:46 pm

    How many of these cites were part of string citations or duplicative of other authorities?

    Or merely inserted by clerks (usually former law review editors) and not really relied on by the judges?

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      September.1.2020 at 4:57 pm

      That’s where you do qualitative research on a few cases and find out — and then try to apply your findings to the whole.

    2. Beldar
      September.1.2020 at 5:09 pm

      Or merely inserted by clerks (usually former law review editors) and not really relied on by the judges?

      I looked very, very hard throughout my clerkship year on the Fifth Circuit for an opportunity to include, in an opinion I was preparing for my judge’s review, a citation to my own law review note. Alas, the particular area of Texas marital property law having to do with distribution of partnership ownership & management rights in a divorce didn’t arise in the Fifth Circuit that year, in our chambers or any others.

      I had to content myself with citing a small handful of other articles or notes from the law review I’d helped edit. They were not contrived citations, but neither were they terribly necessary, and yes, they were usually in footnotes.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    September.1.2020 at 4:56 pm

    Memory is that Lexis has a listing of the law journals in that database.

    Now find a student who is good at data mining, and have him figure out how to use that list to do a search for those names appearing in decisions. Or do it the hard way, look up each journal individually — memory is that it was less that a hundred on the list.

  3. Beldar
    September.1.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Both bench and bar prefer to cite to the most authoritative source that can be found to establish any given proposition. That’s just part of advocacy as practiced both by bar & bench.

    Courts are going to prefer to cite written decisions of other courts over other sources of authority — with opinions of the SCOTUS and its top state-court analogs, same-state courts, same system (state or federal) courts all likely preferred to secondary sources.

    Among secondary sources, procedural manuals and treatises are also going to be cited preferentially to law review sources.

    Unless it’s from a journal at a top tier national law school, law journal sources from out of state are going to be automatically suspect, especially if they’re student notes.

    For all these reasons, I would expect any statistical, empirical inquiry into influence (like a Westlaw search) to return fairly unimpressive results.

    But on the other hand — and it’s a very important hand! — historians of the law, both professional and amateur, can easily produce copious examples of law review articles and a few other secondary sources (e.g., the Restatements) profoundly affecting new precedent in developing areas of the law. Former Texas Law School Dean W. Page Keeton, for example, can easily be identified — both through his law review publications and the Restatement (2d) of Torts — as the “father” of products liability law in Texas, and one of its uncles for many other jurisdictions.

    Those sorts of rare examples are the sort of pennant-winning grand slam home runs to which all law journals aspire, and its a worthy aspiration. And a pennant-winning grand slam home run in many senses counts for more than just four RBIs.

  4. Noscitur a sociis
    September.1.2020 at 5:14 pm

    What percentage of the decisions in the reference sample cited an article? What percentage of articles were ever cited?

    I agree that this refutes the naive claims that legal scholarship is completely and utterly useless for practitioners, but I don’t think it does much to show that it’s particularly useful.

