Classes #5: "Enumerated Powers III" and "Deeds & Warranties of Title I"

Heart of Atlanta, McClung, and Dole

Class 5: Enumerated Powers III – The Warren Court and the Spending Power (8/31/20)

  • Hearts of Atlanta Motel (246-255)
  • Katzenbach v. McClung (255-260)
  • South Dakota v. Dole (261-265)

Class 5: Deeds & Warranties of Title I (8/31/20)

  • Warranties of Title, 595
  • General Warranty Deed
  • 596-600 Texas General Warranty Deed
  • Frimberger v. Anzellotti, 600-605