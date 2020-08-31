The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Classes #5: "Enumerated Powers III" and "Deeds & Warranties of Title I"
Heart of Atlanta, McClung, and Dole
Class 5: Enumerated Powers III – The Warren Court and the Spending Power (8/31/20)
- Hearts of Atlanta Motel (246-255)
- Katzenbach v. McClung (255-260)
- South Dakota v. Dole (261-265)
Class 5: Deeds & Warranties of Title I (8/31/20)
- Warranties of Title, 595
- General Warranty Deed
- 596-600 Texas General Warranty Deed
- Frimberger v. Anzellotti, 600-605