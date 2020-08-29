The Volokh Conspiracy

Should Universities Recommend (or Demand) Epithet Filtering on Students' and Professors' Internet Devices?

A thought experiment that came to my mind; I'd love to hear what others think about it.

Some students, faculty, and administrators have argued that even hearing racial epithets quoted is traumatic or at least highly offensive to students, and that decent people therefore should not quote them. Most of these complaints have arisen with regard to quotes of the word "nigger," whether from court opinions, court case files, historical documents, literature, or otherwise. My view is that these words shouldn't be rendered taboo for serious academic discussion, and that there's a sharp difference between improper use of the words (especially to insult someone) and proper mention of how the words were used in a case or book or speech.

But let me try to approach the problem in a slightly different way; tell me if you think it's helpful.

I take it that if it's so damaging and unjustifiable for students to have to hear the word, it's also damaging and unjustifiable for them to have to see the word. Indeed, one of the recent complaints has been about a Stanford professor writing the word on the board; a commenter on this blog seems to be objecting to my even quoting the word in blog posts; others have mentioned similar objections.

And it's not surprising: We are all literate folk, and we all know the power of the written word; no-one would doubt, for instance, that e-mailing someone to call them by an epithet would be extremely insulting. If the use-mention distinction doesn't matter for oral statements, why should it matter for written ones? Yet whatever a professor may or may not say in class, students will likely see the word written in many places: It appears in over 10,000 court opinions on Westlaw, in thousands of law review articles, and in many other places, including history books, novels, and more.

Enter Advanced Profanity Filter, a Chrome app that expurgates whatever words it is set to expurgate. (That's its logo above.) The default list includes vulgarities and slurs, but it can be reconfigured as necessary. Anyone using the Filter can be shielded from seeing various words in Westlaw, on Google Scholar, or wherever else. Whether you're reading an online court opinion or a newspaper article or an e-mail, you'll see the word written as "n*****" or some such. (And if you want to distinguish situations the Filter changes from ones where the word is "n*****" in the original, you can use an unusual expurgation, such as "n@@@@@.")

Of course, this only works for normal text; I don't know of any such filter for PDF viewers. But it should be a fairly straightforward coding project (at least as to PDFs that have searchable text)—presumably a university that really thinks its students need such shielding could have its tech people create such a filter, and indeed then make it available to the whole world. Likewise, it could create such a filter for other browsers, and perhaps even have a voice recognition bleeper for videos, songs, and the like (though I realize that this is a harder task).

Then the university might have several options:

  1. It could encourage black students—and perhaps even professors—to run this filter, to prevent them from being traumatized by seeing "nigger." (It might perhaps encourage gay students to do the same, especially if it adds "faggot" to the list.)
  2. It could encourage all students and professors to run this filter, since many students object (or perhaps, in the university's view, should object) to such words even if they don't refer to the identity groups to which they belong. It could add other phrases that some students find offensive, such as "illegal alien." And the university could of course make it as easy as possible to use the filter, for instance turning it on by default on computers that it sells in the student store.
  3. It could require students and professors to run the filter, since this will remind them of the university's view that they shouldn't be quoting those words out loud: If students or professors is are an expurgated version of a case, this will make it more likely that they will say an expurgated version of the word as well. And this will also signal that the university refuses to allow its network used for spreading such awful words.

Do you think that universities should do this? A few possible answers, though there are many others:

[1.] Great idea! (Please indicate whether you'd go for option A, B, C, or something else.)

[2.] Not a good idea, because the filter can't tell whether a particular word was written by someone who is black (or, for other epithets, a member of the relevant group). The theory: There's nothing wrong with blacks quoting the word—it's only people of other races who shouldn't quote it, and a filter that filters out the writings of black authors that use the word is unacceptably overinclusive. But maybe there could be a filter focused on Westlaw, Lexis, and Google Scholar, which first identifies the opinion author's name and looks it up in a table that indicates each judge's race ….

[3.] Not a good idea, because reading the word is just fine and untraumatic, but hearing it (again, in a quote from a case or some such) is something that "[h]uman decency and respect for the feelings of others" forbids "without qualification."

[4.] This proposal is missing the point: The goal shouldn't be to prevent trauma to black students caused by seeing or hearing the word—it should be to stop white people (or, more generally, non-black people) from saying or writing the word, regardless of who sees or hears it. Even if black students are automatically shielded from it, so long as white people keep quoting it in material that they write (or keep including unexpurgated passages containing it in their course assignments or some such), that's still bad.

[5.] Not a good idea, because (A) university students should be encouraged to read actual sources as they actually exist (offensive words and all)—and (B) law students, who are joining a profession in which such words routinely appear (in opinions, briefs, case documents, trials, oral arguments, and witness interviews), should likewise be taught to get the raw information, offensive as it may be, and then to decide as a tactical matter how best to quote it. Encouraging students to filter out words like this, including when they read precedents, articles, books, and the like, is teaching them the opposite of the norms and practices that they need to learn.

As you might gather, I take the last of these views (for the reasons that Randall Kennedy and I lay out in Quoting Epithets in the Classroom and Beyond), but I'd love to hear what others think, both as to this question and as to the thought experiment more broadly.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Eddy
    August.29.2020 at 4:20 pm

    Nobody’s going to filter me, if I want to say ____ I’ll say _____. Not to mention ____, _____, ____ and _____.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    August.29.2020 at 4:45 pm

    “Of course, this only works for normal text; I don’t know of any such filter for PDF viewers.”

    It’s been a few years since I played with this stuff, let alone sat through the vendor’s demonstration, but if you buy the full-feature (expensive) version of the Adobie PDF authoring software, you usually can open a .pdf document as text — and then do whatever you’d like with it as a text document.

    In fact, Word 2010 allows you to both save documents as .pdf and (I believe) then open them again as .docx (text) files. But it’s been a few years.

  3. Ben_
    August.29.2020 at 4:47 pm

    They could tell students they’re all grown up now and if an academically quoted word is debilitating to them, then they are welcome to talk to a psychiatrist or other counselor to help them decide whether they’re able to function in the adult world. And to undergo whatever therapy or other treatment might eventually allow them to become able to return to class and face the world.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      August.29.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Ben — it’s the voodoo scientists who are the problem here — its THEY who are preaching this “debilitating” bullshite to them.

      What is actually debilitating is their inability to successfully compel the speech of others — that’s the issue here an it is quite scary.

    2. cmcc_aus
      August.29.2020 at 5:34 pm

      And it should provide you a link to the appropriate counselor nearest them!

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    August.29.2020 at 4:48 pm

    The issue here is one of power — bare naked power.

    I don’t think that anyone is truly offended by hearing the word — instead it is a desire (need?) to have the power to prevent others from using it. To have the power to purge it from the environment.

    Hence it wouldn’t be the Black students needing to have this filter as much as the demand that everyone else have it.

    And the underlying fascism of such a demand is being missed.

  5. Lee Moore
    August.29.2020 at 4:56 pm

    In my day there was one word that triggered students of all races, sexes and socio-economic backgrounds.

    That word was “exam.”

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      August.29.2020 at 5:04 pm

      That and red pens.

      Damn it, I *still* use a red pen, albeit an electronic one.

      1. cmcc_aus
        August.29.2020 at 5:35 pm

        The argument is that these words shouldn’t be treated with red pens, but with scissors.

  6. Well Regulated Militia
    August.29.2020 at 5:06 pm

    Universities should stay out of it entirely. The fact that such an app is available is great for those who decide for themselves their sensitivities demand it, but young people surely are technologically savvy enough to find this app on their own.

    I suppose that means i vote for #5 but

    “Encouraging students to filter out words like this, including when they read precedents, articles, books, and the like, is teaching them the opposite of the norms and practices that they need to learn.” It’s also endorsing the idea that they should expect to live in a world where they are entitled to not be offended. Nobody is doing these young people any favors by teaching them such nonsense, especially baby lawyers

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    August.29.2020 at 5:17 pm

    7) Not a good idea because if the replacement phrase is n*****, everyone knows what you’re saying. If we were to say something like “Donald Trump is a n***** lover,” the fact that we’ve blocked out 5 letters doesn’t really make the statement less offensive.

    On the other hand, if we block out the word entirely “Donald Trump is a _______ lover,” all context is lost, and no one really knows what was meant.

  8. WJack
    August.29.2020 at 5:25 pm

    Option A , reason 1. Use of a memory hole doubleplusgood.

