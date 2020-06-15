The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Art History Professor Condemned by Stanford Undergraduate Senate

Her crime? Spelling out what the rap group N.W.A. stands for, and quoting one of their lyrics.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

From the Senate resolution, which came out about a month ago, but which I only learned about several days ago (underlining added to note some key phrases):

WHEREAS on April 28th, 2020 in the course titled "Introduction to Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity," Professor Rose Salseda was invited to teach and said, "nigga," while reciting lyrics to the 1988 classic by N.W.A., "Fuck tha Police;" and

WHEREAS on May 4th, 2020, in the course titled "Riot!: Visualizing Civil Unrest in the 20th and 21st Centuries" Professor Salseda wrote "Niggaz" twice while writing the full name of the group N.W.A and discussing their artwork, and …

WHEREAS use of the n-word by a White person or Non-Black person of color is offensive and highly inappropriate, especially in courses whose teachings intend to value and center Black liberation; and

WHEREAS this is not the first incident of racial violence against Black students in which a non-Black lecturer has employed and said the n-word while teaching, but hopefully will be the last; …

THEREFORE BE IT BE RESOLVED BY THE UNDERGRADUATE SENATE

THAT the Undergraduate Senate is appalled by and condemns Professor Rose Salseda's continuous aggressions against the Black community and Black students, particularly her repeated use of the n-word in Canvas discussion board communications on May 4th, 2020. Reckless actions of this manner and Salseda's disturbing presence teaching Black art and art history in our intellectual community must be dealt with….

THAT the Undergraduate Senate calls for the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity to reconsider what courses Professor Rose Salseda can teach (i.e Introduction to African-American Art), bring her back to Introduction to CSRE to listen / fully take ownership of her actions, participate in identity and cultural humility training ….

Prof. Salseda, an assistant professor, apologized; nearly everyone does, of course. What have things come to, though, that university professors (and surely also students) can't accurately quote important music, literature, or film that they are discussing? (Unless, of course, they're the right color.) Presumably Stanford professors discussing the lyrics would be required to say, "I don't know if they fags or what / Search a n-word down, and grabbin' his nuts." (Or should it be "I don't know if they f-words or what …"?) I wonder what the members of N.W.A. would think about that.

And of course you can't simply play the song (or the movie, whether it's To Kill a Mockingbird or Pulp Fiction or Godfather, Part II or The Shining or Rocky or Platoon or many others), as the UCLA Ajax Peris incident shows: He was faulted both for reading a passage with the word "nigger" from Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail and for "show[ing] a portion of a documentary which included graphic images and descriptions of lynching, with a narrator who quoted the n-word in explaining the history of lynching." Presumably you'd have to edit the song or video to bleep out the word—bleep it out not for the sake of small children, but for the sake of adult university students.

It's as if the Stanford Undergraduate Senate decided that, to protect Holocaust survivors and their children or grandchildren (perhaps now, or perhaps in 1960, when there was an ever closer connection between some students and the Holocaust), all swastikas in photographs, on maps, or in movies had to be fuzzed out, and when talking about death camps, you'd have to say "Au-place" and "Tre-place" (at least unless you were Jewish). Are swastikas offensive? Of course. Can seeing them be upsetting to people for whom the Nazi reign of terror hit close to home? Sure. But it seems to me that American universities should show and talk about history as it is, without fuzzing or bleeping or expurgating. Likewise for showing and talking about film, music, literature, and legal disputes.

Advertisement

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: June 15, 1804

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jerry B.
    June.15.2020 at 8:18 am

    So since the Stanford Undergraduate Senate used the words “nigga” and “niggaz” in their resolution, they should also be condemned, right?

    Seems only fair (unless, of course, all members of the Stanford Undergraduate Senate are Black persons of color).

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    June.15.2020 at 8:24 am

    So….

    The large amount of music available which uses this word should be banned from Amazon? Which is owned by a white dude. And other major sites owned by white dudes?

    Just curious.

  3. Curly4
    June.15.2020 at 8:32 am

    The use of the N-word by a non-black person is in all cases a hate crime. Any person other than a black person needs to tried for such hate crime. Until the non-black people learn that there will be tension between the other races and the black person. The black person needs to be treated as special by the white people and hope it will not take as long to reverse the hate and disrespect for the black person that it toke to bring the world to this point. Among other things this would mean that in communities which the black people are in the majority all police and political offices the black person would be in the majority. In the police all managing officers would be black. All police in these areas would patrol in pairs with at least one black senior officer who would be in command and determine the action to be taken and who would also be responsible if any thing goes wrong.
    More important would be the education of the children. Because of inequality of opportunity in these areas they have a much lower tax base to provide education for their children therefore the support of these schools would be taken over by the state and provided with the finance need to educate the children. In absent of the state taking over these schools the federal government would be required to do so and provide the funds. But in either case the education of the children would supervised by a black educator without interference by either the state or the federal governments.

Please to post comments