Biden Rejects Pelosi's Advice To Skip Debates with Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) today advised Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to skip any debates with the incumbent. "I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts," says Pelosi.

Biden has rightly rejected the suggestion. He's right to do so: Pelosi's position is risible, especially for the whopping 41 percent of us who identify as something other than Republican (26 percent) or Democrat (31 percent). Last week's Democratic National Convention was more inward-looking than 16th-century China and this week's Republican counterpart is similarly aimed almost completely at people who are already going to vote for their party's guy.

Presidential debates offer nonpartisan voters an opportunity to get a better sense of the candidates and what they think. Even from a tactical perspective, Pelosi's advice is dumb. Anyone who has is following the election has legitimate doubts about Joe Biden's mental state—and Donald Trump's too. They are 77 years and 74 years old, respectively, and neither of them inspires much confidence that they have all their marbles. It was only a few weeks ago that Biden was asking a reporter if he was a "junkie," while Trump, who himself mused about skipping the debates earlier this year, has faced inquiries about his physical condition.

Ideally, the debates would also be open to any other candidates who are on the ballot in enough states that it is mathematically possible win the election, a standard met by the Libertarian Party's Jo Jorgensen and the Green Party's Howie Hawkins. According to Gallup, 57 percent of Americans agree that a "third major party is needed." Adding such candidates to the debates would both make the events far more popular and hugely improve politics.

As it stands, Biden and Trump have tentatively agreed to three debates before the November 3 election. While there's no reason to expect Biden to change his mind and follow Nancy Pelosi's advice, there's zero hope that the Commission on Presidential Debates, which is run jointly by the Democratic and Republican parties, will allow electorally viable third parties to participate. Because if there's one thing that Democrats and Republicans hate more than each other, it's every other party that's on the ballot.

Bonus video: In 2016, I offered four reasons why Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson should have been included in the presidential debates:

NEXT: Chen Guangcheng Fled China to America, and Last Night He Spoke at the RNC. How About Opening Our Doors to Oppressed Hongkongers Too?

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Kristian H.
    August.27.2020 at 3:21 pm

    Better to remain silent and thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt.

    Free advices you can apply to candidate of your choice.

    1. wasemtala
      August.27.2020 at 4:09 pm

  2. H. Farnham
    August.27.2020 at 3:23 pm

    “Don’t tell anybody I told you this; especially don’t tell Joe Biden.”

    For a second I thought this might be a coordinated attempt by the Democrats to test public reaction and ease their way out of the debates… but she did ask the press not to tell ole Joe.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.27.2020 at 3:29 pm

      Of course she was whispering that through a f’ing bull horn. She knows it will be an unmitigated disaster; it will not take much to get ole Joe riled up and slavering after lying dog faced pony soldier who are junkies. And then he’ll wet himself.

      1. jcaroline
        August.27.2020 at 4:26 pm

    2. Longtobefree
      August.27.2020 at 3:29 pm

      Even if they told him, he wouldn’t know who Nancy is – – – – – – – –

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.27.2020 at 3:49 pm

      “Don’t tell Joe Biden, as I tell the entire mainstream media pimping for my party.”

  3. Longtobefree
    August.27.2020 at 3:31 pm

    If ol’ Joe doesn’t show up for the debates, Trump should insist on the debates going on anyway. Do the Eastwood thing with an empty chair.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.27.2020 at 3:32 pm

      That did not work out well, as I recall….it was just, weird.

  4. DajjaI
    August.27.2020 at 3:35 pm

    The debates will be great. It doesn’t matter if Trump is a ‘liar’ or ‘incompetent’. Because the fact is, we just don’t need big government any more. We can take care of ourselves. So if Trump discredits the government, that’s a good thing because it vindicates the independence and resilience of the people. If Trump lies, then that exercises our truth muscles. We’re learning to think for ourselves. About time! If Trump can’t implement a national testing strategy – fine. Let the states do it as they see fit. And that’s what they did! And we’ll be past this virus hysteria soon enough.

    Whereas Biden will accrue power from the states, especially the red states who will get punished under Biden/Harris for opposing them. Dems are feeling very angry and vindictive and will stop at nothing to impose their socialist agenda, regardless of Biden’s reassurances. The point of ‘medicare for all’, for example, isn’t to help illegals and homeless get medical care, as much as to punish the rich and conservatives for being who they are. (Whether rich people will realize their support for Biden/Harris is suicidal in time for the election is the big question.)

    1. Judith Chips
      August.27.2020 at 4:02 pm

      “ Dems are feeling very angry and vindictive and will stop at nothing to impose their socialist agenda”
      Like rioting & looting or just sending in 10th Mountain to teach em?

      Moron.

      1. DajjaI
        August.27.2020 at 4:27 pm

        You seem to just want to argue and insult for the sake of it.

  5. MiloMinderbinder
    August.27.2020 at 3:52 pm

    Even ignoring write-ins, any 3rd party or independent candidate on at least one state ballot can win.

    Imagine this scenario

    Trump 268 EVs
    Biden 267 EVs
    Kanye 3 EVs (wins Vermont)

    With no candidate winning a majority, the House will select the President from among the 3 EV totals.

    They could select Kanye, so he does technically have a chance of winning.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.27.2020 at 4:16 pm

      They would select Hillary, no question.

  6. Commenter_XY
    August.27.2020 at 3:58 pm

    Slow Joe would instantly become Chickenshit Joe if he bails on the debates.

    1. H. Farnham
      August.27.2020 at 4:05 pm

      “No-go Joe”

    2. Longtobefree
      August.27.2020 at 4:17 pm

      Bunker Biden.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      August.27.2020 at 4:42 pm

      Shoeless Joe. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

  7. Mother's lament
    August.27.2020 at 4:05 pm

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) today advised Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to skip any debates with the incumbent. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts,” says Pelosi.

    That was an incredibly stupid thing to say.
    Even if it were true (lol), it totally sounds like evasion by any metric.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.27.2020 at 4:17 pm

      ol’ Joe may not be the only democrat losing it – – – – – – –

  8. Illocust
    August.27.2020 at 4:13 pm

    I’d say if Biden tries to step out Trump should debate Kayne, but Kayne is actually a competent entertainer. Kayne could take some of Trump’s vote if they were on stage together.

  9. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    August.27.2020 at 4:17 pm

    Debate or no debate, it doesn’t matter, Trump is about to win bigly (sic).

    If Biden participates, he’ll be verbally destroyed live. If Biden or his handlers refuse, then he’ll be annihilated by (mostly independent) voters. It’s a lose-lose dilemma for the Dems, and a win-win scenario for President Trump.

  10. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    August.27.2020 at 4:36 pm

    I see where she’s coming from, his most electable and popular feature is that he’s not Donald Trump and you don’t need any debates to prove that. He’s only going to hurt himself by speaking.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.27.2020 at 4:38 pm

    To be fair, Pelosi doesn’t care what Biden wants, Pelosi wants to win. And she knows that it doesn’t look good for the home team in an open debate.

