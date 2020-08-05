Joe Biden: 'Why the Hell Would I Take a Test?…Are You a Junkie?'

Joe Biden enjoys a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump in most polls, but the former senator and vice president is famous for gaffes that worry his supporters virtually every time he opens his mouth, especially without a script.

In an interview earlier today with CBS's Errol Barnett, Biden scoffed at the idea that because of his advanced age—he would be the oldest person ever to take office if elected in November—he should take a test to show he has his wits about him (a few weeks ago, Trump discussed taking a cognitive test on Fox News).

"Why the hell would I take a test?" he asked angrily before launching a rant:

That's like saying, 'You—before you got on this program you took a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?'

The weirdness doesn't end there. Throughout the exchange, Biden's affect is exaggerated and he repeatedly stammers and cuts himself off, at one point stumbling repeatedly when announcing that he's confident he will shine in any debate with Trump.

I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil…my physical as well as my mental fil…and mental fitness…and to make a judgement about how I am.

Either Trump, who is 74, or Biden, who is 77, will be elected president come November. The behavior and speech of each have given rise to legitimate questions about their cognitive functioning at the exact moment when the United States is skewing younger (more than 50 percent of Americans are below the age of 40). The sort of display Biden put on today is only going to sharpen concerns about our gerontocracy. Based on their campaign plans and past performances in office, I don't plan on voting for either Trump or Biden. But if they are going to wreck the country, it would be good to know that they at least knew what they were doing.

