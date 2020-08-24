Monday Bear Blogging—Covid-19 Edition

Maine's annual bear hunting season begins next week, only with a twist. According to an Associated Press report in Greenwire, the state is encouraging hunters to take extra precautions due to Covid-19. "The state is continuing to recommend that hunters observe social distancing practices in the woods," according to the story. Visitors to the state must also comply with a quarantine protocol, which could lengthen the trip.

I can't speak for others, but I prefer to conduct my bear hunting with a camera and from well more than six feet away. Perhaps that's just me.

