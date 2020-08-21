Post Office

Post Office Expects $9 Billion Loss This Year, Will Prioritize Mail-in Ballots Before Election Day

Postmaster Louis DeJoy told members of Congress that the post office must make changes to survive. Will Congress let it?

|

(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy attempted on Friday to depoliticize recent policy changes that have slowed mail service and to calm worries that the post office will be unable to process an expected surge in absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In testimony to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, DeJoy promised that mailed ballots would be given priority in advance of November's general election. But he also stressed the dire financial straits facing the U.S. Postal Service—circumstances that have been worsened by the pandemic and that will necessitate changes if the post office is to remain functional.

"As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on-time," DeJoy told the committee. He voiced support for voting by mail—saying that he intends to vote by mail himself—and promised that "the Postal Service will deliver every ballot."

The post office has found itself at the center of controversy after reports of delivery delays and disconnected mail-sorting machines. Democrats have accused DeJoy, who became postmaster general in June after a successful career as head of a private-sector logistics firm, of implementing those changes in order to interfere with the election. Most states have expanded the availability in mail-in voting this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in hopes of preventing crowding at polling places.

Both sides have been blowing the issue out of proportion. President Donald Trump has alleged that the more widespread use of mail-in voting is ripe for fraud, but there is no evidence to support that claim; Trump himself has voted by mail as recently as March of this year. Democrats, meanwhile, believe DeJoy is engaged in a nefarious plot to disenfranchise Americans, even though the expected uptick in mail volume around the election would fall well within the post office's usual capabilities.

It's good to see that DeJoy is trying to lower the temperature surrounding this debate. He told the committee on Friday that more "dramatic changes" to mail service will be postponed until after the election.

That makes sense. But make no mistake about it: Dramatic changes are necessary. The post office, DeJoy said, is facing the prospect of a $9 billion shortfall this year alone—a huge total for an agency that is supposed to be self-sustaining.

If members of Congress are surprised to learn that the post office needs serious reforms, they haven't been paying attention. The Government Accountability Office warned in May that the post office's business model is "not financially sustainable" after it lost $78 billion since 2007.

Pension costs are driving those losses. At the end of 2019, the postal pension fund had $50 billion in unfunded liabilities—that's the long-term gap between what the fund expects to pay out to current and future beneficiaries and the amount of revenue the fund is expected to collect from workers' paychecks and investment earnings. The fund that covers health care expenses for retired postal workers is facing a $69 billion unfunded liability.

But the post office can't do anything about those pension costs without congressional approval, DeJoy reminded the committee on Friday. Indeed, the post office has been asking Congress for years to approve changes to help stanch the bleeding, including reducing delivery days, closing locations that have few customers, and repealing collective bargaining. If members of Congress aren't going to support wholesale changes to how the Portal Service does business, they shouldn't be surprised when DeJoy tries to save money in the few ways available to him.

The good news is that the post office's longterm troubles are mostly disconnected from partisan electoral politics, and that the Portal Service should be capable of handling mail-in ballots in November. The bad news is that, once the election is over, not many people are likely to keep caring care about the very real problems that do exist within America's mail system.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.21.2020 at 1:18 pm

    He voiced support for voting by mail—saying that he intends to vote by mail himself—and promised that “the Postal Service will deliver every ballot.”

    And millions of additional ballots!

    1. Lara
      August.21.2020 at 2:02 pm

  2. Jerry B.
    August.21.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Democrats on committee suggest that, to save Post Office money, all mail-in ballots are required to be marked “Democrat” or “Republican” by the voter on the return envelope, and the one’s saying “Republican” don’t need to be delivered.

    1. John
      August.21.2020 at 1:31 pm

      That would be funny except that it is too believable.

  3. Dillinger
    August.21.2020 at 1:39 pm

    Why is the Postmaster General getting lampposted by Congress?

    1. soldiermedic76
      August.21.2020 at 1:45 pm

      Because people are burnt out on COVID and the BLM/Antifa “mostly peaceful protests” so the left needz to give us something else to worry about.

      1. Dillinger
        August.21.2020 at 2:04 pm

        figured not substantive. thanks.

  4. Moderation4ever
    August.21.2020 at 1:40 pm

    DeJoy is in a hard spot in part because the President put him there. President Trump is facing a tough election and rather than engage the voters he seems to be looking for excuses for the loss. If he is like Hillary Clinton and just wants to whine, so be it. The concern is that he is trying to delegitimize the vote and particularly mail in voting. The problem of the post office are legitimate but now is not the time to address them. Now is the time to focus on the task of getting mail through to show that we continue to have free and fair elections.

    1.  Official Judge of Performative Outrage
      August.21.2020 at 1:41 pm

      .000011/10

    2. JesseAz
      August.21.2020 at 1:48 pm

      DeJoy is in a hard spot in part because the President put him there.

      DeJoy was in a soft spot because he easily debunked almost every conspiratorial talking point the Democrats through at him.

  5. JesseAz
    August.21.2020 at 1:47 pm

    This USPS conspiracy theory was thoroughly debunked today. But I bet we continue to hear about it all the way through the election. Meanwhile, the QAnon conspiracy is still getting more press as a conspiracy while the media is essentially passing the USPS conspiracy as valid.

    In other election news, Democrats in Montana harassed petition signers in order to get them to recant their signatures, and force the Green Party off of the November ballot.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dems-green-party-montana-senate-ballot

    This seems like quite the abuse of voter rights.

    1. soldiermedic76
      August.21.2020 at 1:57 pm

      Got to hand it to my Governor… Thank God he is term limited, and has no chance of winning the Senate seat. He also has likely destroyed the chances of his parties nominee from winning the governorships and the AG position.

  6. Brandybuck
    August.21.2020 at 1:52 pm

    You know damned well Trump will protest the election results. And you know damned will Democrats will protest the election results. This country has become to tribal that it’s all about the tribe. And they’ll blame mail-in voting and the Post Office. You know it’s going to happen.

    We don’t know who will have won the election on election night and that’s going to trigger literally everyone. No one will accept the results. It’s going to make the 2000 hanging chad shit seem like kindergarten warmup.

    This is partly why the Electoral College exists. But no one is going to accept the results of the Electoral College if it doesn’t fit their narrative. I suspect we’re facing civil unrest like this country hasn’t seen since the Civil War. No, we won’t have a civil war, but there’s going to an awful lot of pants shitting and cries of “not my president”.

    Don’t believe me? Just stop and think what YOU will do if your candidate will lose. What will you do if Trump loses. Now multiply that by one hundred million. THAT’S what is going to happen to this country regardless who who loses.

    1. Dillinger
      August.21.2020 at 2:05 pm

      >> Trump will protest the election results

      or gonna win so hard the results can’t be cheated.

  7. Juice
    August.21.2020 at 1:57 pm

    If you want schools to be open you want teachers to die, or at least to kill their parents. If you want election polls to be open, you want voters and poll workers to die. If you want all mail-in ballots this election, all good, because we need to free up some of that post office pension money.

Please to post comments