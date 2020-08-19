The Volokh Conspiracy
"The Return of Roe v. Wade"
Howard Bashman (How Appealing) notes:
Last night in the Bronx, Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chaz Roe pitched to New York Yankees second baseman Tyler Wade with one on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning…. Wade hit a fly ball to center field that was caught to end the game. Thus, in this rematch, as at the U.S. Supreme Court, Roe prevailed.
Nothing on Planned Parenthood v. Casey, though.
