Free Trade

Red-Pilled? Actually Most U.S. Drug Ingredients Are Made Here, Not in China

The Trump administration is spending big money to make sure America's drug supply chains aren't dependent on China. But that's not really necessary.

(JESPER KLAUSEN / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Newscom)

Here's some good news for politicians fretting about how much of America's pharmaceutical drug supply comes from China: Most of it doesn't.

In fact, the majority of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consumed by Americans were produced right here in the United States, according to a recent report from the health care consulting firm Avalere. When it comes to foreign supply chains, about 19 percent of the active ingredients used in America's drugs come from Ireland. China accounts for just 6 percent.

That's a far cry from what you might have heard from some members of Congress, from the Trump administration, and from businesses looking to cash in on anti-China sentiment. Many of them have cited a widespread and misleading statistic to falsely claim that 80 percent of America's drug supply is imported from China. Leading conservatives such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) have called America's supposed dependence on Chinese-made drugs "inexcusable." And the White House has authorized a $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak as part of a bizarre scheme aimed at "bringing pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States," as President Donald Trump put it last month.

Through it all, little actual evidence has suggested that there's a good reason to panic over America's pharmaceutical supply chains. The most acute worry—that China would decide to cut off drug exports to the United States in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic—has proven unfounded.

More generally, trade data suggest that America's pharmaceutical supply chains are robust and diverse. Of the nearly 2,000 manufacturing facilities around the world that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide pharmaceutical drugs to the United States, only 230 are in China. There are 510 in the United States and 1,048 in the rest of the world.

The United States imported more than $115 billion of finished pharmaceutical products in 2018, the most recent year for which the United Nations' COMTRADE database of world trade flows has complete data. Only $1.5 billion of that total came from China.

The Avalere report, which looked at APIs—the building blocks of finished pharmaceutical products—comes to a similar conclusion. China is the third largest provider of APIs to the United States, but "no single foreign country dominates the overall supply of API for the U.S. market."

"This report is another piece of evidence suggesting we're not wholly dependent on imports from China for finished pharmaceuticals and APIs," says Clark Packard, a trade policy counsel at the pro-market R Street Institute. "The key is we need more data and evidence before we radically remake this market, but unfortunately policymakers don't seem interested in a rational approach to this issue."

Indeed not. After heavy lobbying by Eastman Kodak, the Trump administration agreed to give the bankrupt camera company a massive loan for the purposes of producing API domestically.

The Kodak deal came just weeks after the White House handed out a $350 million contract to a relatively unknown Virginia-based pharmaceutical company, Phlow Corp., to compete with drugmakers in China. That deal happened despite the fact that Phlow Corp. doesn't have any history of mass-producing pharmaceutical drugs. Indeed, it appears to have been founded this year to cash in on Trump's protectionist politics. A Phlow spokesman told BioPharma Dive, a trade publication, that the company's leaders had been "communicating with government officials about the U.S. pharmaceutical supply for more than a year" and that Phlow's "stated mission" is "reducing the U.S.' dependence on foreign supply chains." And one of the company's board members has been making the rounds in media and congressional committee hearings to talk-up America's supposedly dangerous over-reliance on Chinese drugs.

Before risking hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on loans to companies with unproven track records of producing pharmaceutical drugs or their chemical components, you might expect the White House to assess the seriousness of the underlying problem it is hoping to solve. But so far, all the available evidence suggests that China is not responsible for making most—or even much—of America's pharmaceutical drug supply. Lobbyists and politicians are using a manufactured crisis to advance their own interests.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.18.2020 at 3:00 pm

    In fact, the majority of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consumed by Americans were produced right here in the United States, according to a recent report from the health care consulting firm Avalere.

    Why do we keep saying “ingredients”… Is that a modifier here? Does the us produce the ingredients, then ship them to China (or the Philippines) and then manufacture the drugs there?

    1. Overt
      August.18.2020 at 3:31 pm

      I think they say this because we already produce most of our pharmaceuticals, and so the criticism then shifted to “Well, most of the actual precursors are made over seas”.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.18.2020 at 3:03 pm

    Leading conservatives such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) have called America’s supposed dependence on Chinese-made drugs “inexcusable.”

    And… NPR:

    Nearly three-quarters of the active ingredient manufacturing facilities for medicines sold in the U.S. are located in other countries. Only 28% are domestic, according to Food and Drug Administration figures.

    “Historically, the production of medicines for the U.S. population has been domestically based,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in congressional testimony last October. “However, in recent decades, drug manufacturing has gradually moved out of the United States.”

    1. Overt
      August.18.2020 at 3:32 pm

      Notice how they shifted from quantities produced, to “manufacturing facilities”?

  3. Jackson
    August.18.2020 at 3:08 pm

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.18.2020 at 3:08 pm

    Here’s a handy chart from the FDA

    As of August 2019, only 28 percent of the manufacturing facilities making APIs to supply the U.S. market were in our country. By contrast, the remaining 72 percent of the API manufacturers supplying the U.S. market were overseas, and 13 percent are in China.

    Is the question here about China or is it the broader question of domestic manufacturing vs. off-shored manufacturing in general?

    1. Overt
      August.18.2020 at 3:38 pm

      It is also about the quantity produced, not the number of facilities.

      My bet is that there are a lot of precursors required. In the US, we produce a shit ton of the APIs that are still under patent- which will tend to be for the more expensive drugs that americans love to consume. This is why we produce the majority of APIs domestically, while having fewer facilities.

      As patents expire, the labor costs of other countries make producing generic drug precursors better over there. But at that point, we stop pushing those drugs and move on to something else that is patented.

      At the end of the day, I can see SOME argument against putting all our eggs in one basket by trusting China. But if we are getting APIs from all over the world, who cares at that point? If we get to a point where the entire supply chain from even our allies and countries adjacent, then we have a lot more to worry about, and even producing domestically wouldn’t help.

  5.  D-Pizzle
    August.18.2020 at 3:16 pm

    “In fact, the majority of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consumed by Americans were produced right here”

    This is competely meaningless. A few very common drugs being made here could make this statement true but misleading. Need more context.

  6. Art Kumquat
    August.18.2020 at 3:27 pm

    Your article just showed the weakness of the global supply chain. Low cost doesn’t mean reliable. TDS.

  7. Brandybuck
    August.18.2020 at 3:28 pm

    The Kultur War is unwon until EVERY pill is made in God’s Own Country! 99% isn’t good enough!

