California Lawmakers Want a Wealth Tax to Soak the Rich for Living There. Also, for Leaving.

The proposed tax would apply to not just wealthy residents, but anyone who is wealthy who has lived in the state for the last 10 years.

A pack of Democratic lawmakers in California are proposing a wealth tax for the state's richest citizens, forcing them to pay more essentially just for owning a lot of stuff. They also, amazingly, want the tax to follow Californians who flee the state in response, attempting to make them continue paying taxes on wealth that's not even in the state.

Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D–Oakland) is blunt about his reasons for introducing the California Wealth Tax (A.B. 2088). Rich people have money. He wants more of it to pay for and expand state services. And that's it.

"The California Wealth Tax would add critically needed revenue for California by creating a more equitable tax structure," Bonta said in a press release promoting the bill. "Families are hurting right now. COVID-19 has only made matters worse. In times of crisis, all Californians must step up and contribute their fair share. Asking these well-resourced Californians to give a little more to keep our people working and support our most vulnerable is the right thing to do."

The proposed wealth tax would add a .4 percent tax on a taxpayer's net worth for net worths that exceed $30 million, which Bonta estimates will affect fewer than 31,000 Californians. From this proposed wealth tax, he estimates the state will raise $7.5 billion per year. The state currently faces a $54 billion budget deficit due in part to economic downturns from the coronavirus pandemic.

And to be clear, this tax goes beyond wealth and assets held in the state of California. "All worldwide property" of these wealthy Californians would be subject to this tax. If you park your money in real estate, farm assets, artwork, offshore funds, or a whole host of categories, they want a piece of it. (It even lists pension funds as taxable to those who meet the threshold!)

For rich Californians thinking of leaving rather than paying the state for the privilege of owning things, lawmakers are also attempting to tax the wealthy who vote with their feet. The bill contains a special formula to apply to anybody who has lived in the state within the last 10 years, though the tax burden will slowly drop over time for each year they don't live in California. It's pretty much a certainty that former Californians subjected to this wealth tax would challenge the legality of this plan.

Despite Bonta's attempt to present the state's wealthiest as needing to contribute their "fair share," the reality is that California is exceedingly—perhaps even overly—dependent on its wealthiest for tax revenue. According to the state's Legislative Analyst's Office, people earning more than $1 million a year were responsible for almost 40 percent of the state's personal income tax revenue in 2015, though those same people account for only 19 percent of adjusted gross income in the state (see page 10 here for a graph).

Over at the Los Angeles Times, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Jon Healey notes that this proposed wealth tax could have effects on capital gains taxes, especially if it encourages people to sell their assets at a loss to lower their tax burdens—and California extracts a significant amount of capital gains taxes from its wealthiest citizens. The result here could be a drop in capital gains revenue in the state, meaning (ironically) less tax revenue overall.

You don't even need to ask whose bright idea this was because Bonta is actually quite happy to reveal that the bill's co-sponsors are the California Federation of Teachers, the California Teachers Association, and the Service Employees International Union. These are, without exaggeration, the people who would financially benefit from the tax's passage. The money would be given to the state's general fund, which pays public employee salaries.

Has there ever been a more vivid example to pin the "taxation is theft" saying to? This wealth tax is literally a fine for having assets the state's public employees covet for themselves.

  1. Art Kumquat
    August.18.2020 at 1:24 pm

    It begins. One party rule.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    August.18.2020 at 1:28 pm

    1. If they have to reimburse you for your house if they take it for the “public purpose” of building a road, wouldn’t they have to reimburse you for the stock/art/etc they take for the “public purpose” of paying for said road?

    2. Its a small pct on just the richest is exactly the promise these assholes gave when the income tax was instituted way back when.

    1. Illocust
      August.18.2020 at 2:02 pm

      I’d also say, no way in hell is it going to stay as low as 0.4 % a year. Expect the number to keep going up over time.

    2. Zeb
      August.18.2020 at 2:08 pm

      They aren’t taking your property. They just want money equal to a part of its value. If they can tax you for not having health insurance, they can tax you for having lots of stuff.

  3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    August.18.2020 at 1:29 pm

    Can someone explain to me how a tax designed to destroy wealth can be counted on to provide funding for government programs?

    It would seem that if it actually works you’d destroy all the wealth in pretty short order and then have nothing to tax. The more likely alternative is that wealthy people figure out how to not pay the tax, which also results in a lack of the expected tax revenue.

    1. Zeb
      August.18.2020 at 2:09 pm

      Yeah, wealth taxes are an extremely stupid idea. Eating the seed corn.

  4. Idle Hands
    August.18.2020 at 1:33 pm

    They’d get it once or never. I mean why wouldn’t some enterprising competing state say we will shield your money as long as you park here permanently and tell the California revenuers to go fuck themselves?

  5. Billy Bones
    August.18.2020 at 1:33 pm

    “”The California Wealth Tax would add critically needed revenue for California by creating a more equitable tax structure,” Bonta said ”

    I don’t think that word “equitable” means what Bonita thinks it does.

  6. The Real Jose
    August.18.2020 at 1:38 pm

    I love it when lefty orgs become a self-parody.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.18.2020 at 2:03 pm

      Let us hope it remains only a parody….

  7. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.18.2020 at 1:40 pm

    Asking these well-resourced Californians to give a little more to keep our people working and support our most vulnerable is the right thing to do.

    “Asking?” “Give a little more?” As if people have a choice in the matter.

    Fuck you, cut spending, you fascist cunts.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    August.18.2020 at 1:46 pm

    There are many points of comparison between California Progressives and the Nazis – who were also socialists. There is precedent for taxing people who want to leave in the Nazi Reichtsfluchtsteuer, a tax levied on Jews who tried to flee persecution before the Second World War. Great ideas keep repeating.

    1. Mother's lament
      August.18.2020 at 2:13 pm

      This is kinda what Hollywood and Silicon Valley deserve, tbh.
      They plumped for these monsters, now let them deal with the consequences.

  9. I'm Not Sure
    August.18.2020 at 1:47 pm

    “Families are hurting right now. COVID-19 has only made matters worse. In times of crisis, all Californians must step up and contribute their fair share. Asking these well-resourced Californians to give a little more to keep our people working and support our most vulnerable is the right thing to do.”

    Couple of thoughts…

    COVID-19 has only made matters worse? No, your (the government’s) response has made matters worse.

    All Californians must step up and contribute their fair share? Define “contribute” and “fair” without using the words “taking” and “more”.

    Asking these well-resourced Californians to give? Do you not understand the words you’re using? You’re not asking, and they won’t be giving.

    God, I’m glad I left that shithole 30 years ago.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.18.2020 at 2:04 pm

      “…30 years ago”

      Let’s hope that is enough to keep you out of their parameter.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    August.18.2020 at 1:48 pm

    How can they tax the out of state wealth of people who have left?

    1. I, Woodchipper
      August.18.2020 at 2:00 pm

      They can’t. Even our big-government loving Supreme Court will strike that one down.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.18.2020 at 2:00 pm

      I’m imagining some California revenuer showing up at a ranch in Texas and getting a very rude reply to his request.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        August.18.2020 at 2:05 pm

        Over a barrel.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          August.18.2020 at 2:16 pm

          Or at ~3250fps. There are just so many options.

    3. Union of Concerned Socks
      August.18.2020 at 2:01 pm

      It’s pretty much a certainty that former Californians subjected to this wealth tax would challenge the legality of this plan.

      “The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer.”

      ― Henry Kissinger

    4. Illocust
      August.18.2020 at 2:04 pm

      They seem to have forgotten the people they are trying this tactic on can actually afford a fleet of layers for way less than paying them the tax would cost.

      I would though question how the hell they can tax property and investments outside of California. That seems to be outside of Cali’s jurisdiction.

    5. Sometimes a Great Notion
      August.18.2020 at 2:05 pm

      see: Gilbert Hyatt vs FTB

      Notable quotes from the CA tax authority in that case: “get that Jew bastard.”

  11. Seamus
    August.18.2020 at 1:51 pm

    I think such a law would be struck down as interfering with the constitutional right to travel, just as was a statute requiring people to live in a state for a year before being eligible for welfare in that state. Shapiro v. Thompson, 394 U.S. 618 (1969).

    1. n00bdragon
      August.18.2020 at 2:02 pm

      You mean just like how various states are now prohibiting entry or applying onerous conditional entry to citizens of other states right now? There’s an executive order for that!

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.18.2020 at 1:58 pm

    OK, this is a terrible idea. But it’s important not to read too much into it.

    Keep in mind that Democrats at the national level clearly do not share the anti-billionaire attitudes of California Dems. After all, Joe Biden told wealthy donors that nothing would fundamentally change during his Presidency. And he actually has more billionaire donors than Drumpf.

    #VoteBidenToHelpBillionaires

  13. Moonrocks
    August.18.2020 at 2:10 pm

    I think the real story behind the story is how broke California Democrats are expecting California to be in the near future. As clearly retarded as this new seed-corn tax is, it also raises the question of what happens when a state goes literally bankrupt. Do we just bail them out no strings attached? Do we just cut them loose, build a wall, and say it’s no longer our problem? Do we revert them back to a territory and reconstruct them for a few decades until they can get their stuff back together like we were doing in the South until Democrats cancelled those plans? I really don’t know.

    1. I, Woodchipper
      August.18.2020 at 2:13 pm

      if a state goes bankrupt it is pretty straightforward. They have to slash most of their ‘services’ and employees and borrow money at exorbitant rates until they get their shit together.

      Same any other entity that goes into bankruptcy.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.18.2020 at 2:13 pm

      With the exception of a bail out, I like all of your proposed options; but the wall is my favorite.

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.18.2020 at 2:19 pm

      I’m in favor of stuffing the fault lines full of semtex and setting them adrift in the Pacific.

  14. Quo Usque Tandem
    August.18.2020 at 2:11 pm

    We could blithely say this legislator is just some random wing nut pandering to his like audience, but that also includes “the bill’s co-sponsors…the California Federation of Teachers, the California Teachers Association, and the Service Employees International Union.”

    He ain’t alone in this grand scheme. And I’ve always heard that CA is a bellwether state.

  15. I, Woodchipper
    August.18.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Utah, Wyoming, Montana, looking better and better. Nevada and Colorado and Oregon have already been infected. It’s too late for them. All we can do now is keep the patient comfortable.

  16. MatthewSlyfield
    August.18.2020 at 2:18 pm

    Over at the Los Angeles Times, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Jon Healey notes that this proposed wealth tax could have effects on capital gains taxes, especially if it encourages people to sell their assets at a loss to lower their tax burdens

    For for that matter, sell their assets at a loss to pay the tax burden. This wealth tax covers assets that aren’t liquid.

    Suppose someone with $30M in real estate holdings, but less than $120K in cash. How are they supposed to pay the tax?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.18.2020 at 2:20 pm

      I’m sure the state will allow you to forfeit that $30M in real estate to satisfy your tax burden.

Please to post comments