Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Limited Vision of Religious Liberty

The presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee offers a highly circumscribed notion of the role of faith in public life.

|

Kamala Harris
(CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS/Newscom)

When presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was running for president, she appeared at CNN's Equality Town Hall, an October event focused on the LGBTQ community. How, one questioner asked, will Harris communicate her "liberal, Californian perspective when reaching out to voters in small, conservative areas?"

Harris said she'd tell the story of a day in 2004 where she arrived at San Francisco's City Hall to find families of same-sex couples lined up around the block to witness their loved ones' weddings. "It was a day where people who loved each other had the ability for their love to be recognized by law," said Harris, who herself officiated gay weddings years before they were legalized statewide in California. "And if anyone has known love, and honors the importance of love and the commitment one person is willing to make to another person in the name of love," she continued, "they should always recognize and encourage that nobody would be treated differently under the law."

It's an evocative story about why gay marriage should be allowed, but it doesn't address the chief concern you'll hear from religious conservatives these days: Whether they'll be compelled to participate in and pay for things, particularly in the workplace, which their creeds and consciences forbid. Unfortunately, this wasn't a momentary lapse: Harris shows little interest in reaching common ground with voters worried about religious liberty. She even seems unwilling to acknowledge the possibility that their fears could be based in something more substantive than a failure to have "known love."

The Supreme Court's June decision on Bostock v. Clayton County is a useful synecdoche for LGBTQ policies. Bostock controversially expanded employment discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Though a subsequent ruling enhanced the "ministerial exception," which gives religious institutions far wider latitude in hiring and firing, Bostock was considered catastrophic by many religious conservatives who want to bring their beliefs into business contexts that aren't explicitly religious. At least arguably, the court has protected religious institutions but not individuals. Harris cheered Bostock, which accomplished a major goal of her 2017 and 2019 legislation to weaken the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The birth control fight, similarly, turns on whether the state can force employers to pay for birth control they consider abortifacient if doing so violates their religious beliefs. Harris says employers must be made to pay. In 2014, as California's attorney general, she filed an amicus brief in the Hobby Lobby case that presented a stunningly narrow view of free religious exercise. She described it as "personal, relating only to individual believers and to a limited class of associations comprising or representing them." The Constitution "protect[s] the development and expression of an 'inner sanctum' of personal religious faith," Harris wrote, but not "the exercise of such inherently personal rights by ordinary, for-profit business corporations."

This is a bizarre vision of faith confined to mental assent and perhaps a few private ceremonies. It is unrecognizable and nigh useless from many religious perspectives, for most religious people believe our faith should inform all parts of our lives, including our work. In that case, protecting only an "inner sanctum" is no protection at all.

Then there's abortion. Harris is pro-choice, of course, but her stance goes well beyond ensuring abortion is legal and accessible. She's a vocal proponent of federal funding for abortion. In California, she championed legislation forcing pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise free or cheap abortion options to their clients. (The law was later struck down as a First Amendment violation.) Critics and supporters alike have said Harris' bill to weaken the Religious Freedom Restoration Act could be used to require Catholic health care providers, for example, to perform abortions.

Perhaps the single most revealing comment Harris has made on abortion came in 2018, when the U.S. Senate was considering the nomination of Brian Buescher for a district judgeship. "Since 1993," she said, "you have been a member of the Knights of Columbus, an all-male society comprised primarily of Catholic men. In 2016, Carl Anderson, leader of the Knights of Columbus, described abortion as 'a legal regime that has resulted in more than 40 million deaths.' Mr. Anderson went on to say that 'abortion is the killing of the innocent on a massive scale.' Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman's right to choose when you joined the organization?"

This is what has conservative Catholics denouncing Harris as an anti-Catholic bigot. To be Catholic, they say she's implying, is to be an extremist unsuitable for the federal bench. That's a plausible reading, though it's complicated somewhat by her willingness to run alongside Joe Biden—but then, Biden isn't exactly the same sort of Catholic. The assumptions undergirding Harris' comment suggest she doesn't think people whose religion places them on the opposite side of the culture war merit much protection in public life.

Finally, there's Harris' gleefully expressed willingness to override constitutional rights by executive order. At a primary debate in September, she sneered at the "idea that we would wait for this Congress that has just done nothing" to issue a federal assault weapons ban, breaking with Biden on the constitutionality of such a move.

Biden's view may hold sway for the next four years. But it's not hard to imagine a President Harris in 2025, freed of Biden's lingering constitutional constraints, deciding that executive orders could be used on First Amendment matters as well as Second. Whatever lip service Harris pays to Americans' freedom to worship, it's a freedom she clearly wants neatly confined to our own heads.

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

  1. emma
    August.18.2020 at 10:00 am

    .

  2. lap83
    August.18.2020 at 10:10 am

    “And if anyone has known love, and honors the importance of love and the commitment one person is willing to make to another person in the name of love,” 

    And then, Eric Idle-style, she deadpanned, “whats it like?”

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    August.18.2020 at 10:12 am

    New ammendment instead of getting rid of the ones we have: any procecuters who falsified evidence, and confessions, and with held exculpatory evidence gets 2 times the sentence of every incident.
    If a procecuters agrees to a plea bargin, the plea agreement become the absolute maximum sentence that can be issued, even if the defendent continues to trial.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    August.18.2020 at 10:13 am

    Is there any doubt Harris would prosecute beyond what is her authority any business owner – hell, anyone – whose actions do not line up with her personal (i.e. politically expedient) beliefs?

  5. BikeRider
    August.18.2020 at 10:15 am

    This attitude toward religious liberty is why I’m planning to hold my nose and vote for Trump this fall. In 2016, I refused to vote for either major party even though I live in a “battleground” state. I won’t revisit Trump’s and Clinton’s flaws here, but I couldn’t bring myself to vote for either of them.

    The Democrats actually scare me now. Harris’ record might not be bad, but her campaign statements are startling. She’s not the only one. Look at AOC’s comments about John Kasich. This is what the left says about someone who is TRYING TO HELP THEM but doesn’t completely toe the ideological line.

    I still don’t like Trump, but he doesn’t frighten me. Sadly, that’s enough to get my vote this time.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.18.2020 at 10:26 am

      Ouch. Your logic is disturbing but compelling.

    2. Anteater
      August.18.2020 at 10:46 am

      My thinking, too. I would add in the joy in which the Democrats approach the virus is another reason I might vote for Trump this time.

      1. Rat on a train
        August.18.2020 at 11:02 am

        They do enjoy those “emergency” powers.

  6. Art Kumquat
    August.18.2020 at 10:20 am

    Harris operates on the belief that what is not specifically allowed is forbidden. You can believe her when she says she’ll do whatever she wants by presidential decree and laugh at you when you disagree (after throwing you in jail).

    Vote like your life depends on it.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      August.18.2020 at 10:40 am

      This is what is wrong with almost all politicians. Ban or mandate, there is no concept of ignore it; no concept of mind your own business, because everything is government’s business.

      It is also why I think politics has gotten so much worse the last few years / decades: government sticks its nose into so much of our ordinary daily lives that it is impossible to ignore. People find it better to sic government on their neighbors and competitors than mind their own business. Think of it as stasi-lite: you never really know who is going to get government to stab you in the back, so best to stab first.

      1. Rat on a train
        August.18.2020 at 11:06 am

        Why spend all those millions campaigning if I can’t reward my friends and punish my enemies?

  7. Earth Skeptic
    August.18.2020 at 10:24 am

    “…the chief concern you’ll hear from religious conservatives these days: Whether they’ll be compelled to participate in and pay for things, particularly in the workplace, which their creeds and consciences forbid.”

    Of course conservatives will be forced to violate their own ethics (even if irrational). But liberals will get to enshrine and legally enforce their equally irrational ethics. That’s how democracy 2020 works.

  8. loveconstitution1789
    August.18.2020 at 10:25 am

    Good thing Trump is going to be reelected.

    All this Kamala Rouge nonsense will die down.

  9. Ken Shultz
    August.18.2020 at 10:34 am

    “The Constitution “protect[s] the development and expression of an ‘inner sanctum’ of personal religious faith,” Harris wrote, but not “the exercise of such inherently personal rights by ordinary, for-profit business corporations.”

    The most important words in the First Amendment are the first five, “Congress shall make no law”.

    The First Amendment doesn’t circumscribe the behavior of individuals or the role of religion in society. The First Amendment is a restriction on government and circumscribes the power of government.

  10. Rich
    August.18.2020 at 10:39 am

    Finally, there’s Harris’ gleefully expressed willingness to override constitutional rights by executive order.

    Finally, that should produce lawsuits for threatened or actual civil rights violations.

  11. darkflame
    August.18.2020 at 10:44 am

    Harris isn’t progressive or conservative, she’s authoritarian, she doesn’t achieve power to help an ideology, her ideology is to achieve power. You can see how she flip-flops during her debate performances, she doesn’t care about positions, just what is most popular with the crowd.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.18.2020 at 10:49 am

      Progressivism is all about using the coercive power of government to force people to make sacrifices for the greater good–as progressives see it. From the Green New Deal to the individual mandate, it’s all about using the coercive power of government for forced sacrifice.

      Progressivism is inherently authoritarian. Taking the authoritarianism out of progressivism is like taking the wetness out of water.

  12. Anteater
    August.18.2020 at 10:56 am

    “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?”

    I always want to ask, “Choose what?” They never complete the statement. A women’s right to choose her child’s school? Choose her style of clothing?

    If that question were asked to me I would want to ask, “Women’s right to choose what?” Let them say abortion or terminate her pregnancy or some other soft wording. Then I would say I understand it’s legal for a woman to kill her offspring in the womb . . .

    Don’t be afraid of what you think is right. If you think abortion is a right then don’t be afraid of the word kill. Kill a fetus. Kill an embryo. Don’t be afraid of truth. Nor be afraid of science.

    1. Rat on a train
      August.18.2020 at 11:16 am

      “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?”
      Even I knew women don’t have a right to choose to join the Knights of Columbus.

  13. Longtobefree
    August.18.2020 at 11:04 am

    “The presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee offers a highly circumscribed notion of the role of faith in public life.”

    Uh, no.

    “The Democratic presidential nominee offers a highly circumscribed notion of the role of faith in public life.”

    Ol’ Joe is going to get an amendment 25 dismissal as soon as Kween Kamala assures the cabinet is sufficiently humble to her every wish.

