Iowa State English Professor Forbids Papers "Against Gay Marriage, Abortion, Black Lives Matter,"

threatens to kick students out of class for "othering." Fortunately, the university has stepped in and rejected this position.

Here is the syllabus (drawn from the Young America's Foundation story):

The key passage:

GIANT WARNING: any instances of othering that you participate in intentionally (racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, sorophobia, transphobia, classism, mocking of mental health issues, body shaming, etc) in class are grounds for dismissal from the classroom. The same goes for any papers/projects: you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn't deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously.

Fortunately, Iowa State University takes student academic freedom seriously, too, at least to the point of issuing this statement (which I've confirmed with the University itself):

The syllabus statement as written was inconsistent with the university's standards and its commitment to the First Amendment rights of students. After reviewing this issue with the faculty member, the syllabus has been corrected to ensure it is consistent with university policy. Moreover, the faculty member is being provided additional information regarding the First Amendment policies of the university.

Iowa State is firmly committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of its students, faculty, and staff. With respect to student expression in the classroom, including the completion of assignments, the university does not take disciplinary action against students based on the content or viewpoints expressed in their speech.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Sam Gompers
    August.18.2020 at 6:06 pm

    Another victory in the Reverend”s culture war against freedom and liberty.

  2. Squirrelloid
    August.18.2020 at 6:15 pm

    What in the world is “sorophobia”. Google can’t seem to find a definition of it. I see it used in a small handful of academic papers, but I have little interest in wading through the likely impenetrable jargon to try to find a definition.

    1. Hunting Guy
      August.18.2020 at 6:21 pm

      I wonder if it’s a typo and he meant serophobia?

      Discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS
      Discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS or serophobia is the prejudice, fear, rejection, and stigmatization of people afflicted with HIV/AIDS. Marginalized, at-risk groups such as members of the LGBTQ+ community, intravenous drug users, and sex workers are most vulnerable to facing HIV/AIDS discrimination. The consequences of societal stigma against PLHIV are quite severe, as HIV/AIDS discrimination actively hinders access to HIV/AIDS screening and care around the world. Moreover, these negative stigmas become used against members of the LGBTQ+ community in the form of stereotypes held by physicians.Wikipedia

      1. Squirrelloid
        August.18.2020 at 6:22 pm

        Based on the roots, ‘fear of sisters’ still doesn’t make much sense.

        Serophobia would make a lot more sense.

  3. AmosArch
    August.18.2020 at 6:23 pm

    She’ll just quietly drop down the grades for the wrong opinions rather than banning them openly.

    1. Trigger Warning
      August.18.2020 at 6:40 pm

      Crafty professors know not to announce their intention to punish wrongthink.

      “You got a C because, uh, your writing style is too, um, casual. My rubric says writing must be scholarly and professional, as judged by me. Also you were supposed to choose a significant work of American fiction to analyze, and you chose The Wapshot Chronicle.”

  4. Well Regulated Militia
    August.18.2020 at 6:45 pm

    Is the professor being ordered to attend diversity and sensitivity training?

  5. santamonica811
    August.18.2020 at 6:49 pm

    “…Moreover, the faculty member is being provided additional information regarding the First Amendment policies of the university….”

    Maybe first explain what the First Amendment is? Wait; I’m skipping a step. Maybe first explain what a constitution is, then explain that ours has a First Amendment, and *then* explain the protections offered by our First Amendment?

    This is such an obvious violation, my first instinct was to assume that someone was trolling the poor professor. At schools and universities, are teachers given cart blanche on their syllabi? No oversight at all by their departments? That would surprise me. (Although the irony of teachers having the First Amendment right to put anything they want into a syllabus while denying students those same rights in required class papers is pretty off-putting.)

