Cincinnati Enquirer Writes About the Police Officer's Pseudonymous Libel Lawsuit,
mentioning the name of an officer against whom publicly available complaints -- the contents of which matches the contents of the allegedly libelous post -- were filed.
I wrote about this case, which also involves what strikes me as an unconstitutional order forbidding defendants from naming the officer in the future, here (when the case seemed to be entirely sealed), here (as to the prior restraint), and here (as to pseudonymity and the remaining sealed document). The Enquirer (Cameron Knight) has more.