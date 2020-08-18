Police Abuse

A Florida Deputy Threatens To Show 'What Fucking Freedom of Speech Is' During an Arrest

The Palm Beach County sheriff said he does not "condone" the behavior in the video.

|

Palm Beach deputy
(Screenshot via @AttorneyCrump/Twitter)

A Florida deputy is on administrative leave, thanks to a video of him telling a teenager as he arrests him that he'll show him "what fucking freedom of speech is."

The exchange occurred between Charles Rhoads of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and 19-year-old Kevin Wygant.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted a short clip of an exchange between Wygant and Rhoads.

The video begins in the middle of the encounter between Wygant and Rhoads, with Wygant saying, "Yes, I do have the freedom of speech," while his hands and cuffed behind his back. (It's unclear what this is in response to.)

Rhoads grabs the back of Wygant's shirt, pushes him up against a wall, and says "I'll show you what fucking freedom of speech is" against Wygant's ear.

When the people recording the interview voice their opposition to Rhoads' behavior, Rhoads turns and uses an expletive in an attempt to have them removed from the area.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident began with a Wellington restaurant manager contacting the authorities to remove two individuals who refused to leave the establishment. Without providing any additional information, the statement states that Wygant was arrested for trespassing, disorderly intoxication, resisting without violence, and obstruction, while the second individual was arrested for trespassing. WPTV reports that deputies asked Wygant to leave the restaurant several times and that he was arrested after ignoring their warnings and returning.

Wygant, however, says there's more to the story. In an interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, he claimed that he was attempting to defuse a fight when the deputies arrived. According to Wygant, he was initially told that he was allowed to leave but the deputies changed their mind, and that's when he was arrested for trespassing.

Rhoads has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. 

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said of the incident, "I DO NOT condone this behavior and take this matter very seriously." Though Bradshaw similarly did not name Rhoads in the statement, he reiterated that the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Libertymike
    August.18.2020 at 4:46 pm

    Need more facts.

    Nevertheless, deputy Rhoads’ mouth should be washed with some Ivory.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.18.2020 at 4:54 pm

      If you’re suggesting that he should be gored in the face by an elephant, then I like the way you think.

  2.  D-Pizzle
    August.18.2020 at 4:48 pm

    the incident began with a Wellington restaurant manager contacting the authorities to remove two individuals who refused to leave the establishment. Without providing any additional information

    I wonder if a type of person exists who could investigate this and then issue a report.

    1. Dillinger
      August.18.2020 at 4:54 pm

      hilarious.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.18.2020 at 4:58 pm

      Robby Souave?

  3. Art Kumquat
    August.18.2020 at 4:50 pm

    Like to see more of it especially in democrat run cities.

  4. Nardz
    August.18.2020 at 4:57 pm

    “Cop mean when arresting unruly drunk”

    Great work, Reason.
    Real top notch stuff

    1. Bob1062
      August.18.2020 at 5:08 pm

      True, could have been a brickbat. That being said, cop was “mean”. I’d like to see a little more professionalism by our public servants. Let’s start by getting a thicker skin.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      August.18.2020 at 5:10 pm

      “Commenter makes up factoids when not in story”

      Great work, copsucker.
      Real top notch defense of liberty there.
      When in doubt, believe the cop.

    3. Fist of Etiquette
      August.18.2020 at 5:10 pm

      Yeah but at the very least I don’t think it’s too much to ask for law enforcement to act in a professional manner. If you cannot separate yourself from the situation, if you take personal any pushback on your authority, then police work might not be what you’re suited for.

  5. Ken Shultz
    August.18.2020 at 5:11 pm

    On the one hand, we’re against cancel culture. On the other hand, we’re obsessed with catching people saying something untoward on camera–and ruining their careers with it?

    Do I see a difference between going after public officials this way and going after private citizens?

    Of course!

    Does the author of this article know the difference? I don’t see that distinction made anywhere. Why not mention it in a case like this?

    Do the social justice warriors who are out to purge social media, the public square, and American society of people who say and think rude and controversial things recognize or care about the difference between using this ‘gotcha saying something stupid on camera’ crap on public officials and using it on private individuals in an effort to intimidate, suppress, and eliminate controversial speech?

    The correct answer is “no”, and the fact that they don’t is a big problem.

    Why not point out the problem?

    This article could have been posted to a social justice warrior website, and if you’re writing articles condemning people for what they say that might as well have appeared on an anti-fa website, then you forgot to add something important.

    P.S. Remember when that egotistical ass, Preet Bahara, came after commenters here for saying things that could have been taken in the worst way possible–but weren’t in any way crimes at all? Whose side of that argument is this article on? Can’t tell? I can’t either.

    1. R Mac
      August.18.2020 at 5:18 pm

      Not all Reason writers are against cancel culture. Are you sure Zuri is?

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.18.2020 at 5:23 pm

        Judging from this article, she doesn’t even seem to know how to fake it.

        You’re right. Maybe she thinks that policing speech is a legitimately libertarian enterprise.

        Making sure people are too scared to say anything controversial–or pay with their careers when they do–that’s what being libertarian is all about!

  6. R Mac
    August.18.2020 at 5:15 pm

    This pig should have just lied on a FISA warrant, would have kept him under Reason’s radar.

Please to post comments