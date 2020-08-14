Edward Snowden

Trump Teases Possible Edward Snowden Pardon. He Should Do It!

At least something good could come out of this mess of an investigation.

(Global Media Group/Sipa USA/Newscom)

During an interview with the New York Post Thursday, President Donald Trump wondered aloud whether he should let surveillance whistleblower Edward Snowden return to the United States. He even went so far as to solicit responses from his staff.

Per the Post, Trump discussed it, as he discusses many things, through the filter of what happened to him. After complaining that his campaign had been surveilled, he pivoted to Snowden:

"Snowden is one of the people they talk about. They talk about numerous people, but he is certainly one of the people that they do talk about," Trump said on Thursday, before turning to his aides. "I guess the DOJ [Department of Justice] is looking to extradite him right now?…It's certainly something I could look at. Many people are on his side, I will say that. I don't know him, never met him. But many people are on his side."

The president then asked his staff: "How do you feel about that, Snowden? Haven't heard the name in a long time."

After polling the room, Trump added: "I've heard it both ways. From traitor to he's being you know persecuted. I've heard it both ways."

There's no explanation of what Trump means when he says "they" are talking about Snowden, but it's a familiar Trump tic to indicate some sort of unidentified group of people is talking about an issue whenever he's talking about it.

This isn't the first time Snowden was brought up to Trump this week. At a press briefing on Tuesday, a reporter mentioned that the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General had found issues with the warrant applications to wiretap former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, and that part of Snowden's surveillance claims were that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court tends to rubber-stamp warrant requests. Given that, the journalist continued, should Snowden be allowed to return to the United States without facing criminal charges?

Trump didn't directly answer the question then, turning instead to complaining that his campaign had been illegally spied upon and then pivoting to talking about how "nasty" Kamala Harris had been to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (This was the day Biden named Harris as his running mate.) He never even mentioned Snowden at all.

Prior to becoming president, Trump was very much in the "Snowden is a traitor" camp. The Post notes he had on 45 separate occasions tweeted denunciations of Snowden, who revealed that the National Security Agency (NSA) had been collecting and storing huge amounts of Americans' phone and online data records. At one point Trump called for his execution.

But that was then and this is now. Trump's idea has gained support from Snowden's usual supporters. Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.), for example, tweeted this today:

Don't assume that this means a pardon is on the way. Although he complains a lot about the FISA court and federal surveillance of him and his campaign staff, Trump signed a bill in 2018 that renewed and even expanded the government's ability to secretly wiretap Americans. On the other hand, his displeasure with a bill that renewed some of the PATRIOT Act's surveillance powers prompted Republicans in Congress to reverse their previous support, and it did not pass.

In related FISA court surveillance news, today former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who had been assigned to the team handling the investigation into possible Russian ties to Trump's campaign, revealed he'll be pleading guilty to charges that he altered an email from the CIA that was used to justify the Page wiretaps. Who knows? Maybe an actual conviction of someone who broke the law while investigating people close to Trump might convince the president that Snowden was right to reveal the security state's surveillance.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.14.2020 at 1:11 pm

    Interesting development. Let’s hope it develops!

  2. CE
    August.14.2020 at 1:14 pm

    a pardon and a medal.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.14.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Send the intelligence community over the edge by giving him the Distinguished Intelligence Medal

      I think a pardon is good enough.

  3. John
    August.14.2020 at 1:18 pm

    If nothing else, he should do it as a fuck you to the intelligence community for trying to frame him as a Russian agent. Make those worthless bastards pay a price for once. Believe me, having to watch Snowden get pardoned and then make a fortune on the lecture circuit would kill those assholes. Oh God would it make them miserable. Can’t think of a more deserving group for such misery.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      August.14.2020 at 1:24 pm

      Excellent point! But he perhaps ought to wait til after the election, just to avoid getting their dander up so much that they work with the DNC in stuffing boxes, both mail and ballot.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        August.14.2020 at 1:36 pm

        Do it now. The IC already did try to end his president the last time around, so if they are so inclined they will do it again.

        Justice deferred is justice denied.

    2. Gray_Jay
      August.14.2020 at 1:32 pm

      “…he should do it as a fuck you to the intelligence community for trying to frame him as a Russian agent…”

      Was he not? I mean, not at first—-at first, Snowden was a whistleblower about ECHELON, et al—but didn’t he later become one, in order to secure asylum in Russia? I have to imagine his bride price was fairly steep, and it’s not like Snowden could really say ‘No’, at that point.

      1. John
        August.14.2020 at 1:40 pm

        No I mean trying to frame Trump as a Russian agent. Snowden was a Russian agent. I have no doubt about that.

        Sorry that wasn’t clear.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          August.14.2020 at 1:46 pm

          I’ve doubts he was a Russian agent. Maybe now he is and he’s certainly compromised at this point. Russia was just his best option to flee to where the USA couldn’t get him. I saw first hand how the FBI treated NSA whistle-blowers, who went the correct path prior to Snowden, when they raided my neighbors house.

          1. John
            August.14.2020 at 1:52 pm

            Even if he is, the public had a right to know what he leaked. So, frankly I don’t care. He should be pardoned.

          2. mad.casual
            August.14.2020 at 2:00 pm

            I think it’s a bit of a moot point either way. I think, as Ron points out below, the pardon wouldn’t exactly be an open invitation to come back to the US. It would just allow him to move around in more neutral territory while potentially running the even greater risk of getting assassinated by two nations’ clandestine services.

            The pardon and the medal might at least shield him from Russia were he to leave but I still don’t think he’d be safe walking the streets anywhere in the U.S.

            1. mad.casual
              August.14.2020 at 2:01 pm

              the medal

              A medal. AFAIK, no one outside these forums is talking about giving him a medal.

    3. Ron
      August.14.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Snowden would probably have a pillow accident before he could make any money after a pardon

  4. Dillinger
    August.14.2020 at 1:22 pm

    do it.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.14.2020 at 1:28 pm

    If his intent was to expose illegal NSA surveillance on the US public (and I think it was), he should be pardoned. There’s potential blowback, so he probably wouldn’t do it before the election.

  6. mad.casual
    August.14.2020 at 1:36 pm

    Biden: “If President, I should make masks mandatory.”
    Trump: “We should think about pardoning Snowden.”

    As someone else pointed out during the riots, it’s beginning to look like a vote against Trump is a vote against civilization.

  7. Art Kumquat
    August.14.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Who cares sleepy joe will probably pardon him and try to smell his hair.

    1. Jack
      August.14.2020 at 1:42 pm

  8. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.14.2020 at 1:41 pm

    There’s no explanation of what Trump means when he says “they” are talking about Snowden, but it’s a familiar Trump tic to indicate some sort of unidentified group of people is talking about an issue whenever he’s talking about it.

    This isn’t the first time Snowden was brought up to Trump this week.

    [Emphasis added] It’s probably safe to assume that’s what Trump was talking about when he said “they.” *shrugs* Whatever, here’s hoping he actually does pardon Snowden. If nothing else it should be fun to watch the “orange man bad” crowd come out in favor of the surveillance state and twist themselves into pretzels trying to explain why pardoning Snowden is a bad thing.

  9. Granite
    August.14.2020 at 1:58 pm

    Sad part is, trump is only using this as a threat to the IC and justice dept. Snowden is a pawn for trump, and I guess I don’t blame him. But it’s probably just trumps way of negotiating. I seriously don’t expect to see him pardoned. And Asange needs to be pardoned or pre pardoned before Snowden.

