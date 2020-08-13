The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
What are Law Schools around the Country Doing about in-Person vs. Remote Learning?
At George Mason's Scalia Law School, where I teach, first-year students were given the option of in-person or remote, and my understanding is that most chose in-person. Most of our upper-level classes are remote (sometimes by student plebiscite, sometimes scheduled that way), a few are hybrid (some students in class and some remote) and a few are in-person. What's going on at other law schools? Comment away below.