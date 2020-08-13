Culture

Does Anybody Really Want To Be Called Latinx?

More than three-quarters of U.S. Hispanics have never heard the term, and only 3 percent prefer it.

|

Latinx
(Christopher Evens/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Do you know what the term Latinx means? It's a gender-neutral alternative to Latino or Latina that arose in academia before spreading to trendy celebrities, media pundits, and virtue-signaling politicians. As of now, however, the people to whom that term applies aren't buying it. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that only 3 percent of U.S. Hispanics use Latinx to identify themselves. A large majority of Hispanics—76 percent of them—have never even heard of the term, which Merriam-Webster included in its 2018 dictionary.

This result echoes findings from November 2019 that, despite being, as Reason noted at the time, "a favorite of campus activists and ethnic studies departments," Latinx appealed to only 2 percent of Hispanics nationwide.

The irony is that the term Hispanic is inclusive and gender-neutral but, as the Pew study explains, it spurred "resistance" in the 1990s because "it embraced a strong connection with Spain." However, its gender-specific and hence suddenly problematic replacement, Latino, hardly severs all connections with Spain, let alone with European imperialism.

As historian John Phelan explained, one of the earliest proponents of the concept of a "Latin America" as an alternative to the older "Spanish America" was Michel Chevalier, a 19th-century French political economist who, "as early as 1855…spelled out a geo-ideological program which could serve as a rationale for France's economic expansion in both America and the Far East." The Pan-Latin element was essential because it sought to make France the leader of an imperialist block of Catholic nations that—along with Spain and Portugal—could resist the power of the Eastern European Orthodox Slavs and of the Northern European Protestant Anglo-Saxons and Germanics.

Although Chevalier developed his thesis after the independence of most Ibero-American countries, he considered that "the Hispanic nations of the New World belonged to the Latin-Catholic block of South Europe." As such, he not only championed the French construction of a canal across Central America, but also assumed "the role of principal apologist of (Emperor) Napoleon III's Mexican expedition" of 1861, after which the French toppled nationalist president Benito Juárez and made the Austrian royal Maximilian von Habsburg a short-lived Emperor of Mexico. All of this took place, Phelan writes, amid "a veritable barrage of Pan-Latin propaganda."

While the conversion of Ibero-Americans into Latins resulted from 19th-century French imperialism, the term Latino rejects modern Spain in favor of an odd embrace of the Roman Empire. The French wanted the mostly Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking Americas to be called Latin because of the linguistic origin of the Romance languages. And it was, of course, the Romans, hardly politically correct peaceniks, who conquered the Iberian Peninsula and Gaul (later France) and made them Latin-speaking. Which is to say that using Latin or Latino or even Latinx to distance oneself from European colonialism takes a sense of humor.

On the contrary, Hispania, the Latin word for Spain, may have been of autochthonous, Iberian origin, although there is still debate on the matter and several philologists have suggested Phoenician roots. It is intriguing, however, that most people sense the spuriousness of the entire question. As Pew reports, "half of Americans who trace their roots to Spanish-speaking Latin America and Spain have consistently said they have no preference for either Hispanic or Latino as a term to describe the group. And when one term is chosen over another, the term Hispanic has been preferred to Latino."

The preference for Latinx by certain woke progressive gatekeepers reflects a commitment to the artificial and top-down over the evolved and organic usage of the people themselves.

NEXT: Update from University of Southern Maine: "No administrator will see the list of people who pledge to practice antiracist behaviors"

Daniel Raisbeck is a senior fellow at the Reason Foundation. He ran for mayor of Bogota, Colombia, in 2015 as an independent libertarian.

  1. Art Kumquat
    August.13.2020 at 4:54 pm

    Saw that bitch mayor from Bend use it when her mob of angry idiots tried to stop ice from arresting illegals. Considering that city and state is as white as can be and full of shitty worthless dumbasses I wasn’t surprised.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.13.2020 at 5:24 pm

      Anytime I hear a white person saying that term, especially these middle-to-later-aged Karens, they always sound like pretentious morons.

      Having actual beaner relatives, even they laugh at that shit. They call themselves Mexican, not Latinx or any other academic gobbledy-gook term.

  2. H. Farnham
    August.13.2020 at 4:56 pm

    “A large majority of Hispanics—76 percent of them—have never even heard of the term”

    Systemic Racism!

  3. JeremyR
    August.13.2020 at 5:02 pm

    What I find confusing (and this article doesn’t help) is are people of Brazilian/Portuguese descent “Latino” or not?

    1. Deelerious
      August.13.2020 at 5:35 pm

      My Portuguese friends do NOT consider themselves Latin. They tell me they’re Caucasian. So I would guess that applies to Brazilians as well.

      1. Square = Circle
        August.13.2020 at 5:48 pm

        Yeah – my experience has been that people from Portugal simply think of themselves as “European,” very much analogous to being French or Italian.

        Brazilians in the US, however, seem to tend to gravitate toward Latin communities and identify more as Latino, depending to a certain extent on whether they’re black, white, indigenous, or mixed.

    2. Square = Circle
      August.13.2020 at 5:44 pm

      Brazilians are Latino, but not Hispanic. For whatever reason neither term traditionally applies to people from Europe, but I’ve noticed more in the last decade or so Spaniards speaking English referring to themselves as Latinos.

      The members of the rather large Portuguese-descended population of San Jose that I’ve known definitely would not describe themselves as Latino, but they do consider themselves a marginalized ethnic minority that no one cares about (but I think that’s specific to San Jose).

  4. Joy_root
    August.13.2020 at 5:10 pm

  5. Dillinger
    August.13.2020 at 5:12 pm

    >>It’s a gender-neutral alternative

    in English. the Romantics have gender-specific everything.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.13.2020 at 5:25 pm

      White progressives colonizing language again to support their systemic privilege.

      1. Dillinger
        August.13.2020 at 5:29 pm

        almost too stupid to laugh at. almost.

      2. Brian
        August.13.2020 at 5:47 pm

        Progressives are appropriating the languages of minorities.

        This is not OK. Be better.

  6. NashTiger
    August.13.2020 at 5:51 pm

    I wonder how many SCOTUS decisions of the Sotomayer Era will need to be revisited and overturned

  7. Nail
    August.13.2020 at 5:56 pm

    Wow.
    This relies on the unfounded assumption that the white, heteronormative male brain would be able to momentarily overcome its implicit bias towards racism and misogyny and somehow fathom the complexity of lived experiences of the Latinx diaspora at large, let alone calculate their needs and wants.
    I’m not saying the assumption is racist per se, but your headline definitely reinforces the power structures designed specifically to oppress minorities and indigenous peoples worldwide, and if I’m being perfectly honest, an article like this would probably find a better audience at the Daily Stormer or a Klan meeting. Do better.

    Sincerely,
    Disappointed

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    August.13.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Are spick and beaner still gender neutral and all inclusive?

    1. ErictheRed
      August.13.2020 at 6:12 pm

      My esposa prefers to refer to her people as “the browns”…

