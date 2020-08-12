The Volokh Conspiracy

Today in Supreme Court History: August 12, 1795

8/12/1795: Chief Justice John Rutledge takes judicial oath.

Chief Justice John Rutledge

 

  1. captcrisis
    August.12.2020 at 8:09 am

    A slaveholder, of course.

    Was the Great Compromise of 1787 really hammered out between Rutledge and Roger Sherman in the taproom of the Indian Queen? Was the guy who kept offering to grind pepper (first into the onion rings, then the salad, then the leg of lamb . . . and finally even into the apple pie) actually a Madison spy?

    Before the Civil War, all Chief Justices were slaveholders, except for Taney, who was a vociferous defender of slavery, and Oliver Ellsworth (who was only there for five years). During all that time, a majority of the Justices were slaveholders.

