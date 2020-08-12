Brickbat: Dress for Success

The handbook for the Springfield School District in Illinois warns students they must abide by the dress code even while taking part in remote learning in their homes. In particular, they can't wear pajamas. That has some parents upset. "I made the decision for my kids to be at home and I don't really see how any district can come in and say what my kid can't wear in my house," said Elizabeth Ballinger. "I don't think they have any right to say what happens in my house."