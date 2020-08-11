The Volokh Conspiracy

Black Lives Matter Chicago Publicly Defends Rioters and Looters

Chicago Sun-Times (Tom Schuba & Mitch Dudek) reports (you can find the entire BLM Chicago statement here):

"The mayor clearly has not learned anything since May, and she would be wise to understand that the people will keep rising up until the [Chicago Police Department] is abolished and our Black communities are fully invested in," the group said in a statement….

The stark warning and protests came after police wounded a 20-year-old man during a shootout Sunday afternoon in Englewood, leading to an hours-long standoff between officers and residents that at times grew violent. While police reported that the man fired at officers first, the activists questioned the official police narrative and noted that his shooting wasn't captured on officers' body-worn cameras…. The man who was shot, Latrell Allen, was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon ….

"Over the past few months, too many people — disproportionately Black and Brown — have lost their jobs, lost their income, lost their homes, and lost their lives as the city has done nothing and the Chicago elite have profited," the group's statement reads. "When protesters attack high-end retail stores that are owned by the wealthy and service the wealthy, that is not 'our' city and has never been meant for us."

At the demonstration later Monday, protesters held a sign that read, "Our futures have been looted from us … loot back."

I'm all for stopping crimes committed by the police—but I don't support crime by looters, and I don't support groups who defend such crime, or try to use it as a political tool.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Travis Ormsby
    August.11.2020 at 7:37 pm

    But you do, actually. You teach at a university that sits on land looted from native people.

  2. Gasman
    August.11.2020 at 7:43 pm

    The media has been trying to distance ‘peaceful’ protestors from the chaos that seems to follow where ever peace seems to go.
    Now it is as blatant as can be, with BLM officially declaring looting violence, and general lawlessness to be their method of operation.
    And the civic leaders who have been coddling the peace-nicks, like Lightfoot, are shocked, shocked at this new revelation.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      August.11.2020 at 7:53 pm

      More shocked that BLM didn’t have the restraint to avoid admitting it publicly.

  3. Larvell Blanks
    August.11.2020 at 7:44 pm

    Good thing you don’t play for an MLS or NBA team.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      August.11.2020 at 7:48 pm

      Larvell Blanks: Such a good thing, for so many people and so many reasons!

  4. Thrax2
    August.11.2020 at 7:48 pm

    Because every protester’s sign fully represents the views of everyone associated with the protest, as everyone knows.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.11.2020 at 8:01 pm

    The cops’ problem (and their unions’ and political masters’ problem) is that they have abused their position of trust so much for so long that they have little credibility left. It doesn’t mater what the truth is here, who shot first, anything — qualified immunity and union protection have made cops so untrustworthy that I have long since stopped believing anything they say, except possibly where the sun will rise tomorrow, and I’d double check that too most days.

  6. y81
    August.11.2020 at 8:05 pm

    What crimes have the police committed? The Conspirators love to throw out these unfounded accusations.

  7. California Dreamer
    August.11.2020 at 8:12 pm

    Eugene, although my political views are generally to the left of yours, and am in general a supporter of Black Lives Matter, I agree completely with your comments. Looting, vandalism, and violence should play absolutely no role in the protests against police brutality. Not only do they wrongfully injure the victims of such conduct, they are counterproductive — that is, they encourage ambivalent voters to support the President. I believe that the vast majority of protesters are peaceful, but it is difficult for them to stop those who are not. I remember how, during demonstrations against the Vietnam war, I yelled at the small minority who were throwing rocks, but short of physically attacking them there was little else I could do. I hope BLM will clearly disavow such conduct.

  8. librarian
    August.11.2020 at 8:15 pm

    It appears to be an outward expression of desperation.

