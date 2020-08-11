From "Black Lives Matter Holds Rally Supporting Individuals Arrested in Chicago Looting Monday," a story by NBC Chicago:, quoting someone whom a BLM Chicago video last fall described as "our own Ariel Atkins" (and who was described as "lead organizer" for BLM Chicago in sources such as the Chicago Tribune [June 13]):

"I don't care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy's or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats," Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, said. "That makes sure that person has clothes."

Black Lives Matter Chicago organized the rally after overnight unrest throughout the city, with police saying that more than 100 individuals were taken into custody for a variety of offenses, including looting.

"That is reparations," Atkins said. "Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance."