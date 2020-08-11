The Volokh Conspiracy

"Anything They Wanted to Take, They Can Take It, Because These Businesses Have Insurance"

"That is reparations."

From "Black Lives Matter Holds Rally Supporting Individuals Arrested in Chicago Looting Monday," a story by NBC Chicago:, quoting someone whom a BLM Chicago video last fall described as "our own Ariel Atkins" (and who was described as "lead organizer" for BLM Chicago in sources such as the Chicago Tribune [June 13]):

"I don't care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy's or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats," Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, said. "That makes sure that person has clothes."

Black Lives Matter Chicago organized the rally after overnight unrest throughout the city, with police saying that more than 100 individuals were taken into custody for a variety of offenses, including looting.

"That is reparations," Atkins said. "Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance."

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    August.11.2020 at 10:55 pm

    This Ariel Atkins sounds almost as consequential and representative as Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon-embracing kook who will be the official Republican candidate for Congress on the ballot in a Georgia district in a few months.

    Or Lauren Boebert, the QAnon kook who is the Republican candidate for Congress in a Colorado district.

    Or Jo Rae Perkins, the QAnon kook who is the Republican candidate for United States Senate in Oregon.

    Or Angela Stanton King, the QAnon kook (and Trump-pardoned felon) who is the Republican candidate for Congress in another Georgia district.

    Or Mike Cargile, the QAnon kook and Republican on the ballot for House in California.

    Or Alison Hayden and Erin Cruz, also QAnon kooks and Republican candidates for House in California.

    Or Theresa Radborn of Illinois, another proud QAnon kook and official Republican Party candidate for Congress.

    Or Billy Prempeh (New Jersey), Ron Weber (Ohio), Johnny Teague (Texas), who . . . ‘well, you know what kinda eyes they got.’

    1. Joe41 2
      August.11.2020 at 11:01 pm

      Nice two wrongs make a right argument.

      Again, isn’t the left supposed to be better than this?

      1. Joe41 2
        August.11.2020 at 11:06 pm

        It seems the only way you have of addressing the the wrongdoing of your side is pointing out those evil Republicans are worse.

        How about policing your own so they don’t undermine your cause.

    2. Miss Greenparker
      August.11.2020 at 11:08 pm

      Some shrill partisans try too hard.

  2. Jimmy the Dane
    August.11.2020 at 11:02 pm

    Where is the chorus of politicians calling on everyone to denounce this endorsement of violence and looting? Seems they are oddly quiet….and that silence is saying a lot people should listen to.

  3. IceTrey
    August.11.2020 at 11:03 pm

    That chick is nuts. She’s the kind of person that gets other people killed.

  4. Miss Greenparker
    August.11.2020 at 11:05 pm

    “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,’ Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, said. ‘That makes sure that person has clothes.”

    Apparently, fencing stolen loot and donning stolen designer duds is all about being able to eat and not go naked. God forbid that any alternative entail their robbing a grocery store and Salvation Army.

    Reparations now equal bling, or stolen overpriced and ridiculously hawked designer sweatshop fash and accessories. Black lives moving up? Not so much, as they aspire to be mired in the gross artificial materialism of their alleged oppressors.

    Anyway, if you don’t pay insurance premiums, it’s all free, yes?

  5. Jimmy the Dane
    August.11.2020 at 11:08 pm

    Nothing says “finally made amends for enslaving great-great-great-great granddaddy” like some new bling from Coach. Shit if that was their idea of reparations should have said so. More people might have been on board.

    1. Sarcastr0
      August.11.2020 at 11:18 pm

      At least you didn’t write that in dialect. Jeez.

