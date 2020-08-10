The Volokh Conspiracy

Yes, Kamala Harris Is Indeed a Natural-Born Citizen

I saw over the weekend that some people argue that Kamala Harris is ineligible to be Vice-President: apparently her parents weren't citizens when she was born, so the argument goes that she is thus not a natural-born citizen. (Under article II of the Constitution, only a "natural-born citizen" can be President, and the Twelfth Amendment provides that "no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States.")

But "natural-born citizen" appears to have been the Framers' adaptation of the familiar English term "natural-born subject" (though with the "subject" of a monarch being changed to the "citizen" of a republic). And Sir William Blackstone, who immensely influenced the Framers' understanding of the law, expressly explained that "Natural-born subjects are such as are born within the dominions of the crown of England, that is, within the ligeance, or as it is generally called, the allegiance of the king." The test was place of birth, not the citizenship of parents.

It's possible that this has since been broadened to include children of U.S. citizens born overseas (a 1790 Act of Congress specified that, "The children of citizens of the United States, that may be born beyond sea, or out of the limits of the United States, shall be considered as natural-born citizens: Provided, that the right of citizenship shall not descend to persons whose fathers have never been resident in the United States"). But it hasn't been narrowed, and in U.S. v. Wong Kim Ark (1898), the Court reaffirmed that people born in the U.S. are indeed American citizens, regardless of their parents' citizenship (with narrow exceptions for "children of members of the Indian tribes," who were at the time not citizens, and "children born of alien enemies in hostile occupation, and children of diplomatic representatives of a foreign State").

Now the 1797 edition of the English translation of Emer Vattel's treatise on The Law of Nations, which also had some influence on the Framers, did say that, "The natives, or natural-born citizens, are those born in the country, of parents who are citizens." But that was describing the European civil law rule, not the British common law rule; and in any event, the earlier editions appear to use the word "indigenes" (borrowed directly from the French original "Les Naturels, ou Indigènes") instead of "natural-born citizens."

Presumably the 1797 editor at least viewed the terms as roughly interchangeable. Still, I expect that the Framers, when they were writing the Constitution, mentally linked the "natural-born citizens" phrase more to the "natural-born subject" in Blackstone's very familiar explanation of the common law, rather than to "natives, or indigenes" in Vattel's somewhat less familiar discussion of the civil law.

I have seen some point to this 1787 John Jay letter to George Washington:

Permit me to hint, whether it would not be wise & seasonable to provide a strong check to the admission of Foreigners into the administration of our national Government, and to declare expressly that the Command in chief of the american army shall not be given to, nor devolved on, any but a natural born Citizen.

But while this shows that Jay supported the natural-born citizen requirement, and saw it as a means of staving off undue foreign influence, it doesn't tell us how he understood who qualifies as a "natural born Citizen."

Finally, I've seen some suggest that being born to noncitizen parents may lead to divided loyalties, and that this should preclude the person from being elected President (or Vice-President). But while concern about divided loyalties may be the reason for the provision, the provision itself doesn't ask about divided loyalties.

I can't be elected President even if I satisfy everyone that I have no loyalty to the USSR, where I lived until I was seven, or to the nation of the Ukraine, which didn't exist as a country when I was born there. Conversely, someone born in the U.S. (and thus the American equivalent of Blackstone's "natural-born subject") is a natural-born citizen regardless of whether we think there's reason to doubt their undivided loyalty—say, the parents' foreign citizenship at the time of birth (a pretty weak reason for such doubts, I think), the citizenship of the candidate's spouse or children, blood relation between the candidate and some foreign potentate, or whatever else.

The voters can certainly consider any claims of dual loyalty. But the minimum criteria set forth by the Constitution are solely that the person be "a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution," "have attained to the Age of thirty five Years," and have "been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States."

I wouldn't vote for Kamala Harris for Vice-President (or for President); but she is indubitably constitutionally eligible to the office.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    August.10.2020 at 5:21 pm

    “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

    Was the child of aliens “subject to the jurisdiction thereof”? I’d argue that she wasn’t.

    And then did the 1865 14th Amendment modify the 1787 clause in Article 2? I’d say no, but then I thought that “sex” meant “sex.”

    IANALNDIWTB — but I doubt that SCOTUS has ruled on this.
    And who knows what SCOTUS will do?

    1. Allutz
      August.10.2020 at 5:34 pm

      Aliens legally present are subject to the US’s jurisdiction. Originally Indian tribes on their own land were not, so a special legislation was passed in the 1920s to give them citizenship on birth.

    2. Eugene Volokh
      August.10.2020 at 5:40 pm

      Dr. Ed 2: You’d argue that a child of aliens wasn’t subject to the jurisdiction of the United States — but on what basis would you argue this? Also, did you have a chance to read the Wong Kim Ark case that I cited and linked to, and see what it has to say about “subject to the jurisdiction thereof”? I assure you that it’s not silent on that subject.

      As to subsequent amendments, they can certainly modify preexisting parts of the Constitution (and indeed are often intended to do so); but here, the Fourteenth Amendment more elaborated than modifying article 2: “Natural-born citizen,” as I mentioned, linked back to Blackstone’s “natural-born subject,” which focused on the place of the person’s birth (as does the Fourteenth Amendment). The main change wrought by the Citizenship Clause had to do with overruling the Supreme Court’s holding in the Dred Scott case that blacks weren’t citizens.

    3. wnoise
      August.10.2020 at 6:14 pm

      > but then I thought that “sex” meant “sex.”

      Can we stop this mischaracterization? Bostock affirmed that “sex” means “sex”, and the standard age-old notion of biological sex at that. All it said was that discrimination based on either homosexuality or trans status was necessarily also discrimination based on sex. And this is clear because if you the sex of only the employee and nothing else, not their partners, nor their behaviour, the discriminator would reach a different decision.

      The only way around this is to analyze “discrimination against due to sex” as a whole phrase, rather than analytically breaking it up into the whole words. Yes, at the time the whole phrase would be unlikely to be analyzed this way. You can argue the meaning of the phrase changed. But it’s not because the meaning of “sex” changed.

  2. ah....Clem
    August.10.2020 at 5:39 pm

    Oh boy. Here we go again. The Birthers will be out in force, regardless of the vacuousness of their argument. How long before we start arguing about US flags with fringe on the border?

    1. Eugene Volokh
      August.10.2020 at 5:48 pm

      To be fair, the argument isn’t vacuous — the Vattel quote does point in that direction — but I’d go with Blackstone’s summary of English law over Vattel’s summary of continental law.

      1. captcrisis
        August.10.2020 at 6:21 pm

        No, I wouldn’t say it’s a fair point to cite Vattel, who was writing in 1758 to a French audience. It is stretching really, really far.

        Someone who wanted to delegitimize a black Vice President (or by extension a Black President) did a lot of digging to find that cite.

  3. jjsaz
    August.10.2020 at 5:40 pm

    “Was the child of aliens ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof’? I’d argue that she wasn’t.”

    Can she be arrested and tried if present? Of course she can. If you’re here you’re subject to the jurisdiction of the US and then the only question is where were you born?

  4. NToJ
    August.10.2020 at 5:46 pm

    “…apparently her parents weren’t citizens when she was born, so the argument goes that she is thus not a natural-born citizen.”

    Not bad company. John Adams’s parents weren’t citizens when he was born, either.

  5. steeltown lad
    August.10.2020 at 5:49 pm

    Without disagreeing with the OP’s conclusions, it has always seemed to me that defining a child born on US soil to foreign parents as a “citizen” and, more specifically, a “natural-born citizen” would give rise to all the problems attendant on the concept of dual citizenship. What if French citizens, tourists, are visiting the US wh@ male is born. The parents and child promptly go back to France, never to return. When the child turns 18 must he register for the draft? Is he under the tax jurisdiction of the IRS the same as an American expat? If he were to bear arms for France against the US is he committing treason?

  6. Eugene Volokh
    August.10.2020 at 5:49 pm

    NToJ: True, but John Adams and his contemporaries were covered by the alternative part of that clause: “No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President.”

  7. jb
    August.10.2020 at 5:50 pm

    Funny how this issue of who is a natural born citizen never comes up when white men like Ted Cruz or John McCain are running for President, but needs to be very carefully scrutinized in the case of non-whites like Harris (or Obama or Duckworth).

    1. Well Regulated Militia
      August.10.2020 at 5:54 pm

      You’re mistaken about that, it was very much discussed in both of those cases.

      1. jb
        August.10.2020 at 6:02 pm

        I guess Trump did pick on Cruz’s citizenship, so give the guy’s birtherism some consistency, I guess.

        I’d be interested in a cite to anyone serious making an issue of McCain’s eligibility. I found a blog post or two, but can’t find any real public figure that endorsed the notion that he might not be.

        1. captcrisis
          August.10.2020 at 6:22 pm

          Or Mitt Romney, born in Mexico.

  8. Eugene Volokh
    August.10.2020 at 6:05 pm

    jb: Have you had a chance to Google “ted cruz” “natural born citizen” (e.g., this op-ed in the Washington Post)? Or perhaps “john mccain” “natural born citizen” (e.g., this column in the New York Times)?

  9. Richard Smart
    August.10.2020 at 6:07 pm

    Any special reason why you would not vote for Harris? I mean, apart from her being a Democrat presidential aspirant, rather than a Republican one?
    I ask because I was impressed by the ‘Lexington’ article in “The Economist” regarding her chops as a candidate for the Senate back in October 27th 2016 (and re-published on January 22nd 2019 when she declared for the Presidency). She’s only 54. Where she has leftish leanings it seems to result from sharp awareness of the dollar cost to taxpayers of poverty, and generally she hews to the law. As Lexington remarked:
    ‘Ms Harris is a prosecutor to her core, who approaches voters as she would 12 jurors of different backgrounds: “You have to point to the facts.”’

  10. Richard Smart
    August.10.2020 at 6:07 pm

    Tracked down that article. https://www.economist.com/united-states/2016/10/29/meet-kamala-harris.

  11. Rossami
    August.10.2020 at 6:12 pm

    Were these serious arguments against Harris? Or was this just an attempt to tweak the noses of the D-supporting pundits who made similarly frivolous claims about the eligibility of R-candidates in past elections?

