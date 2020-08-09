The Volokh Conspiracy

Lock Them Up?

Will the Biden administration prosecute lawyers in the Trump Administration?

In the past two weeks, there have been two law professor freak-outs. First, the Trump Administration refused to accept new DACA applications. Instantly, the professoriate charged the lawyers in the Trump administration with flouting the Supreme Court's Regents decision, as well as the district courts' injunctions. (How many of these professors carefully parsed the memorandum and the complex litigation history before making these claims?) One professor on a list-serve actually argued that the Trump administration lawyers should be thrown in jail for contempt of court. Of course, none of these claims were true. The Trump Administration merely issued a new policy. And those policies will be challenged anew. No one has been held in contempt. No one is going to jail.

On Friday, President Trump issued a memorandum that provided financial assistance to people affected by COVID-10. He issued another memorandum that deferred payroll taxes till the end of the year. Once again, the professoriate charged that President Trump was flouting the law. (How many of these professors actually checked the statutory framework before making these arguments?) Again, a law professor on a list-serve argued that these actions violated the Anti-Deficiency Act and–you guessed it–contended that administration officials should be thrown in jail. Once again, none of these claims are true. The disaster relief memorandum is on solid legal footing. And I am confident the payroll tax memorandum memorandum is based on at least a plausible legal argument–though I am more confident about it today after some further research than I was yesterday. No one is going to jail.

Fortunately, these tempests finish pretty quickly. Emails are forgotten. Tweets are deleted. And everyone moves on.

Yet, I am still troubled. The burning desire to throw Trump Administration lawyers in jail is latent, and this passion rears its head on a moment's notice. We have already seen bar complaints filed against Attorney General Barr. Whose law license is next? Perhaps disbarment proceedings can become the forum for public retribution. Or will the Biden administration consider prosecuting the lawyers who authorized President Trump's most controversial actions?

The January 2017 meeting of the American Association of Law Schools (AALS) was a somber affair. It was held in San Francisco, shortly before the inauguration. During one of the main gatherings, a presenter asked everyone in the audience to talk to their neighbor about how they would deal with the incoming administration. It was a coping session. At that point, I stood up, and quietly, but non-discretely, left the banquet hall.

What will happen at the January 2021 AALS meeting, which will be held (virtually) in San Francisco. Perhaps a thousand law professors can lead a chant over Zoom: "Lock them up!"

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. MollyGodiva
    August.9.2020 at 9:20 pm

    The disaster relief memorandum is on solid legal footing only if you ignore part of the law that directly addresses unemployment payments.

  2. Mike Adamson
    August.9.2020 at 9:29 pm

    Given the history of Democrats in power it’s reasonably safe to say that there will be no prosecutions. “Time to look forward” will be the refrain.

  3. rsteinmetz
    August.9.2020 at 9:39 pm

    I often think of an incident where immediately after the election where the EVP/CEO of a large Professional Organization ( The American Institute of Architects) sent a perfunctory congratulatory message to Trump containing an offer to work with him on matters of mutual concern which resulted in an immediate backlash.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    August.9.2020 at 9:57 pm

    What makes you think that the Republicans wont engage in lawfare payback? The left has “cut down all the trees chasing the Devil” — and what tree will be left for them to hide behind?

    And don’t assume Trump will lose — I don’t.

    And if it goes to the House, Pelosi doesn’t get it.
    Each *state delegation* gets one vote — Wyoming = California — and there are way more red delegations than blue ones.

    QED, Trump wins.

  5. jdgalt1
    August.9.2020 at 10:12 pm

    This problem is a lot older than last week, and a lot broader than just Trump’s executive orders. The problem is that the Democrats, and their controlled media which is pretty much all of it, decided about 2008 that they can no longer have amiable differences of opinion vs any policy idea on the right. Instead, everything Trump says or does is maliciously portrayed as corrupt, criminal, racist, and other name-calling, and anyone supporting him as a hater,, so they need never address the merits or demerits of any of those policies — just as when Obama was in office, it was exactly the opposite and anyone who opposed his agenda was racist, N__i, and so forth.

    A good way to judge the sanity of accusations, by politicians or media, is to change every word in them that names one side to name the opposite side instead. “Black” becomes “White” and vice versa, Republican becomes Democrat, and so on. If you wouldn’t put up with the story when aimed at your own faction then you can’t expect the other side to be less outraged when it’s aimed at them.

