The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"Dance Like Nobody's Watching. Tweet Like It's Going to Be Read Aloud at Your Trial"
Excellent advice from Bill Dyer.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Excellent advice from Bill Dyer.
But she warns against "opportunistic people hijacking the movement.”
In Life of a Klansman, Edward Ball reckons with a white supremacist ancestor. Try explaining that to the students.
"I just wanted to help out my community and family," said Miguel Lozano.
Much of the military spending in the GOP's HEALS Act replaces funding that was redirected to pay for Trump's border wall.
Defer payroll taxes till December 31, 2020, and forgive them if Trump wins re-election.