First-Year International Students Will Not Be Permitted To Enter the U.S. if Their University Went Remote

Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed similar guidance for students already in the country. It will still apply to new students.

(Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month issued and revoked a rule that would have forced international students to leave the country if they were attending a university that went fully remote as a response to COVID-19. Largely lost in the discussion post-revocation is that first-year international students will still be forbidden from studying in the United States if their schools have pivoted to online instruction.

The Trump administration's change of course "does not apply to our newly admitted international students who require F-1 sponsorship," wrote Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana in an email to students. "At present, any incoming student who received a Form I-20 to begin their studies this fall will be unable to enter the U.S. in F-1 status as course instruction is fully remote."

"We abhor any policies that seek to force us to choose between our community's health and the education of our international students," he continued, adding that while the school is working to ensure that first-year international students receive the same treatment as others, he does not "anticipate any change to the policy in time for the fall semester."

The policy does indeed pit coronavirus-related safety measures against immigration rules for no apparent reason. As I wrote last month about the original ICE order:

The White House directive came absent any economic or security justification for giving foreign students the boot, though some have speculated it was part of an effort to pressure colleges to reopen. President Donald Trump, as well as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, have strongly advocated for school openings across the U.S. Others wondered if the directive was more of a strategic political maneuver, designed to appease a restrictionist base and bolster Trump's reelection chances.

Harvard is by no means the only university left scrambling to concoct a plan for international students who will now have to find a way to keep up with instruction from several thousand miles away. The federal government's actions are creating needless challenges for those in different time zones and for those who lack the necessary resources to effectively participate in remote education.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. NashTiger
    August.4.2020 at 4:58 pm

    This should be a no-brainer

    As I have posted before, my daughter is a foreign student in Grenada, and can’t get back in there until they go in-person. It seemed logical to us

  2. grrizzly
    August.4.2020 at 5:03 pm

    A very sensible adjustment of the policy. It no longer forces international students to leave the US, if they are already here. But there’s no point whatsoever in letting new foreign students in the US when there are no in-person classes and the entire student “experience” is centered around avoiding the spread of the virus.

  3. cabaccum
    August.4.2020 at 5:04 pm

    Learning online has become commonplace for me. All spring we studied online Our teachers opened their YouTube channels and posted videos

  4. cabaccum
    August.4.2020 at 5:05 pm

    Online learning for me will not replace live communication with the teacher. But there are advantages. Using youtube mp3 converter https://2conv.com/en54/ I save video lessons and watch it over and over again. And I don’t need to keep lecture notes.

  5. chemjeff radical individualist
    August.4.2020 at 5:18 pm

    Thank heavens. Now those foreign STEM students won’t come here and get degrees in White Guilt Studies and vote for communists and steal Murican Jerbs. We really dodged a bullet there.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.4.2020 at 5:24 pm

      It’s in certain people’s best interest to keep intelligent people out of this country.

  6. Ken Shultz
    August.4.2020 at 5:21 pm

    “The policy does indeed pit coronavirus-related safety measures against immigration rules for no apparent reason.”

    When Binion tells you that Trump did something for no reason, the reasons are probably obvious.

    Here are two:

    1) President Trump wants to discourage universities from catering to Chinese students because of the escalating cold war with China.

    2) There’s an election in three months, and President Trump thinks that favoring the children of American voters over non-American non-voters will play well for him in the upcoming election.

    Right about now, I suspect there are thousands of American citizens who were on the waiting list at various schools and suddenly find that they’ve been bumped up the list and accepted.

  7. Lord of Strazele
    August.4.2020 at 5:24 pm

    “The policy does indeed pit coronavirus-related safety measures against immigration rules for no apparent reason.”

    Knowing these pieces of shit, I bet they’re doing it because the policy harms the international students and the universites in some way.

  8. Dillinger
    August.4.2020 at 5:24 pm

    >>The policy does indeed pit coronavirus-related safety measures against immigration rules for no apparent reason

    if a bunch of soccer moms are going to change the world for a cold virus i’m not going to weep for college freshman who can goto class on their phones instead. everyone gets fucked or nobody does.

    or we can all go back to whatever the fuck we were doing. easy decisions could be made.

