Brickbats

Brickbat: Whose Side Are You On?

|

librarian_1161x653
(Pat Olson / Dreamstime.com)

Douglas County, Nevada, Public Library Director Amy Dodson insists that a proposed library diversity statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was not an anti-police statement. "It simply was meant to state our inclusivity at the library, that we are open and welcoming to everyone and we treat everyone equally," she said. But that's not how Sheriff Daniel Coverley interpreted it. "Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help," Coverley wrote in a letter to the library. "I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior." A sheriff's spokesman later said that despite Coverley's letter the sheriff's office would continue to respond to 911 calls at the library. The library board later postponed a meeting to discuss the diversity statement, citing "community response."

Charles Oliver is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.4.2020 at 4:34 am

    “My response was rooted in my belief that these issues need to be openly discussed in a way that values diversity and law enforcement.”

    Feel secure, Douglas County, that your sheriff isn’t prone to knee jerk reaction.

  3. crufus
    August.4.2020 at 5:07 am

    “Please do not feel the need to call for a paycheck. I wish you good luck with your new career endeavors.”

