Should Elected Prosecutor Be Disqualified for Highlighting Pending Criminal Case in Election Fundraising?

That's what a motion in the St. Louis Mark & Patricia McCloskey case argues.

You can see the motion to disqualify Kim Gardner here. I'm not an expert on the legal ethics question here, but here are some quick observations:

  1. Elected prosecutors are, after all, elected officials who must run for office and raise money.
  2. The premise of having elected prosecutors is that prosecutors should be accountable to the people, and the people should consider the prosecutors' accomplishments and stands on prosecutorial decisions.
  3. Prosecutors aren't judges: They are supposed to represent one side in a case.
  4. At the same time, a prosecutor is supposed to be "the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereignty whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all; and whose interest, therefore, in a criminal prosecution is not that it shall win a case, but that justice shall be done. They must be prepared, for instance, to drop a case when they find evidence that would justify that—something that would be especially hard for a prosecutor to do once she makes a pending case the subject of a fundraising appeal such as this.
  5. This might explain why one of the cases the motion cites, State v. Hohman (Vt. 1980) (overruled by a later case but only as to unrelated matters), calls for disqualification in such situations, reasoning that "The awesome power to prosecute ought never to be manipulated for personal or political profit.

I'd love to hear, though, what people who have studied the ethical rules governing prosecutors more closely than I have.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. LawTalkingGuy
    July.30.2020 at 8:28 am

    I think the answer is yes. Missouri uses the Model Rules of Professional conduct, which has specific guidelines about prosecutorial statements:

    Missouri Rule 4-3.8(f):

    “except for statements that are necessary to inform the public of the nature and extent of the prosecutor’s action and that serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose, refrain from making extrajudicial comments that have a substantial likelihood of heightening public condemnation of the accused, and exercise reasonable care to prevent investigators, law enforcement personnel, employees, or other persons assisting or associated with the prosecutor in a criminal case from making an extrajudicial statement that the prosecutor would be prohibited from making under Rule 4-3.6 or this Rule 4-3.8.“

    The comment 5 states:

    Paragraph (f) supplements Rule 3.6, which prohibits extrajudicial statements that have a substantial likelihood of prejudicing an adjudicatory proceeding. In the context of a criminal prosecution, a prosecutor’s extrajudicial statement can create the additional problem of increasing public condemnation of the accused. Although the announcement of an indictment, for example, will necessarily have severe consequences for the accused, a prosecutor can, and should, avoid comments which have no legitimate law enforcement purpose and have a substantial likelihood of increasing public opprobrium of the accused. Nothing in this Comment is intended to restrict the statements which a prosecutor may make which comply with Rule 3.6(b) or 3.6(c).

    Here, referencing a specific case in a campaign email: 1, is not for a legitimate law enforcement purpose and 2, will heighten public condemnation/opprobrium of the accused, particularly since the email talks about how privileged the defendants are and highlights their support from the prosecutors political adversaries.

    She should be disqualified and probably shouldn’t be a prosecutor at all.

    1. ToddR
      July.30.2020 at 8:58 am

      Interestingly, may state’s Rules of Professional Conduct are nearly identical, also 3.8(f). https://www.in.gov/judiciary/rules/prof_conduct/#_Toc461714685

      IANAL but my read is her campaign statement appears to have crossed the threshold.

  2. Martinned
    July.30.2020 at 8:33 am

    I know it’s probably wasted effort on a US-based blog, but can I just raise my hand and question this one?

    Prosecutors aren’t judges: They are supposed to represent one side in a case.

    Can we please at least occasionally pretend that prosecutors should represent justice, rather than trying to seek a conviction at all costs?

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      July.30.2020 at 8:38 am

      It’s in the comments to the Model Rules of Professional Conduct which pretty much every state accepts:

      “A prosecutor has the responsibility of a minister of justice and not simply that of an advocate.” Rule 3.8 Comment 1

      1. Martinned
        July.30.2020 at 8:46 am

        Two things:

        Is there any reason that rule is followed in any way other than in the breach? The adversarial system only really works if you have people like British barristers with strong professional ethics and experience on both sides. In the US it’s bad enough before you throw elections in the mix, at which point it becomes completely toxic.

        My comment was hasty, since prof. Volokh did discuss the theoretical obligation to serve justice. I would have deleted it if only I could.

        1. Martinned
          July.30.2020 at 8:46 am

          *reason to believe

    2. Lee Moore
      July.30.2020 at 8:51 am

      Can we please at least occasionally pretend that prosecutors should represent justice, rather than trying to seek a conviction at all costs?

      Could the pretence take the form of stating, say

      ” At the same time, a prosecutor is supposed to be “the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereignty whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all; and whose interest, therefore, in a criminal prosecution is not that it shall win a case, but that justice shall be done” ?

      which as it happens, is Senor Volokh’s very next sentence after the one you complained of.

      1. Lee Moore
        July.30.2020 at 9:11 am

        I see you plead haste. Fairy Nuff.

  3. Joe_dallas
    July.30.2020 at 8:46 am

    As the email states “peaceful black lives matter protest”

    “right to wave Guns in front of people who were not threatening”

    Not even close to peaceful
    Since when is a large mob Trespassing, knocking down gate to enter private property considered “non threatening”

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      July.30.2020 at 8:55 am

      Probably not threatening enough to use deadly force that would have resulted in a mass killing if actually deployed.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        July.30.2020 at 8:59 am

        How do you get from threatening to use deadly force, (Which they certainly did do, by brandishing prop guns. But which is actually legal to do when threatened with imminent harm.) to threatening to use it on a scale that would qualify as a mass killing? Did they say, “Get off my lawn or I’m going to mow you all down, even if you flee!”?

        Not in any account I’ve heard.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          July.30.2020 at 9:07 am

          Well for one, the wife pointed the gun at people with her finger on the trigger. Had she started shooting it likely would have been indiscriminate and not directed at any particular person. If he starred shooting a semi-automatic rifle into a crowd it would be like every other mass shooting with similar weapons: it would be indiscriminate and probably hit a lot of people who are retreating. You think he’s actually just going to fire into a crowd and not hit non-threatening people?

          Anytime you point a gun you are threatening deadly force. No matter what you say. Had they actually deployed that, they would be mass murderers. They could never establish that every person they killed were threatening them with deadly force in particular.

  4. Lee Moore
    July.30.2020 at 9:11 am

    Although the announcement of an indictment, for example, will necessarily have severe consequences for the accused, a prosecutor can, and should, avoid comments which have no legitimate law enforcement purpose and have a substantial likelihood of increasing public opprobrium of the accused.

    Slightly puzzled by this one. I have read various learned comments on what – to an amateur – seem rather strangely structured indictments emerging from the Mueller team, in which there is a long scandandlous preamble, which turns out to have nothing to do with the offense charged. The structure is roughly :

    1. Mr Barmy Fotheringay-Phipps sent a number of letters to Miss Madeleine Bassett, expressing his devotion, which she found alarming and threatening. And poorly spelled.
    2. On the morning of 11 July 1924, Miss Bassett on looking out from her bedroom window, saw Mr Phipps stalking the sidewalk below, grasping a bunch of flowers in an aggressive manner. His hat was worn at a near revolutionary angle.
    3. Mr Phipps then broke into song singing in a loud and lively voice that Miss Bassett found intimidating. The song concerned bees and tulips, swains and maidens and suchlike rot.
    4. The singing was heard, with displeasure, by a police officer, Constable Stilton Cheesewright. On turning the corner of the street, Constable Cheesewright noted with alarm the jaunty spring in Mr Phipps’ step. Not to mention the distasteful combination of a grey double breasted suit and brown Oxfords.
    5. It was at this point that Constable Cheesewright noted a motor vehicle illegally parked, encroaching on a pedestrian crossing.
    6. Constable Cheesewright ticketed the vehicle, and on checking discovered that it was owned by Mr Phipps.

    Accordingly Mr Phipps is hereby charged with illegal parking under Reg 11-2-34B (New).

    But I am advised – this sort of thing is not only perfectly OK, it is utterly routine.

Please to post comments