Education

Why Pandemic Pods are 'the Ultimate In Parent-Driven Education Innovation'

With public schools largely out of commission, parents are putting together their own ad-hoc schooling alternatives.

|

dpaphotosfour570813
(Arne Dedert/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom )

"It's a big mess," says Hollie Gesaman, a mother of two young children in Streetsboro, Ohio. She was talking about the upcoming school year, and what parents would do with their kids. "A lot of people are on the fence about a lot of different things. Our school hasn't given us any idea of what they're going for. They have 'potential' plans, but the bottom line is that there's really not a 100% good choice." Send the kids to school? There's a health risk. Keep them home, and what about socialization? Homeschool? Unschool? Let them watch cartoons and learn the entire ACME product line? "There's a negative consequence for each possibility," Gesaman sighs. "Just pick a punch in the face."

The punch suddenly getting the most play is the "pandemic pod." "Pods went from, 'Oh, isn't that interesting?' to ubiquitous in about 72 hours," says Robert Pondiscio, a former Bronx public school teacher who now works at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

A pod is a small group of families who approve of each other's quarantining habits and whose kids will spend the next few weeks, months, or God-knows-how-long learning together away from the school house. These may be kids who were going to the same school already, or they may be neighbors, cousins, or play-group buddies. They may be the same age, or not. They may hire a tutor, a babysitter, or a bona fide teacher. They may tune in together to the school district's online lessons, or they may choose a totally different homeschooling curriculum. Their parents may or may not pitch in with the teaching. And they may or may not strive to include a kid or kids from a different income level, race, or neighborhood, to create more equity. (That last one is a big issue in the Facebook chats.)

In other words: Everything is up for re-imagining. "These pandemic pods are the ultimate in parent-driven education innovation," says Kerry McDonald, author of Unschooled. "Parents were forced into COVID homeschooling last spring. But now they are willingly taking the reins of their children's education."

Amy Evans, a writer with two kids in Montclair, New Jersey, is one of them. She thinks she will probably have her daughter attend whatever online/offline hybrid the local high school puts together, because it has (or had?) a lot of specialized classes her daughter wants to take. But for her son, an 8th grader, she's less sure. Is the risk and weirdness of a socially distanced classroom worth it, especially if there's no gym class? And what if a lot of time is spent repeating the online lessons not every kid paid peak attention to last spring?  Evans says she may not send him back "if it's a whole lot of reviewing and handwashing and still potentially unsafe."

Instead, she might formalize an ad hoc group her son and a couple of his friends threw together in March, when students were first sent home. They did their homework together, remotely. In a way, says Evans, "Our kids beat us to it."

Gesaman, the Ohio mom, also organized an informal gathering at her home in the spring. She had four first graders do math and art projects together in, essentially, a pod. "Some might say I invented the whole concept," she says. "Just kidding—absolutely no one is saying that." Furloughed from her job the same moment schools closed, she read up on the first grade curriculum and taught the class herself. She found the kids grasped the concepts, and now she is ready to do it again.

Does having a parent who can teach, or having a home with enough space for a class, or even confining a pod to people who can quarantine—thereby excluding the children of essential workers—create inequity? That's the question plaguing a lot of parents. Understandably so, says Pondiscio, "Because everything in education causes inequity. It's like the old Joe Jackson song: Everything gives you cancer."

He's not being flip. As the author of How the Other Half Learns, and he wants more equity between the halves, too. One idea that he, McDonald, and Corey DeAngelis, Reason's own director of school choice, have been thinking about is giving education dollars directly to families. Could this cataclysmic time of school closures and remote learning be the time to experiment with redirecting school money to the parents? They could use it to hire a personal part-time tutor, or create a local pod where everyone is pooling their stipends.

"I call it 'Universal Basic Education Income,'" says DeAngelis. Like food stamps that can be used at any grocery, or Pell Grants that can be spent on the student's college of choice, these education dollars could be spent wherever the family thought best, including at the local public school. When life returns to normal, the experiment could be studied, including any unintended consequences and whether it helped create more equity.

To Beth Isaacs, a music teacher in the Lexington, Kentucky, public schools, that sounds like a recipe ripe for the very worst inequity. The public school system takes students across the economic, educational and ethnic spectrum and gets them all interacting and learning together. "In my school, we are 100 percent free and reduced lunch, and 15 percent refugee," she says. 

Each teacher crafts the students into an assortment of, well, pods: Four kids at a table, learning together. The pods are shuffled all year long, so all the kids develop relationships and learn from each other. She worries that giving the education budget directly to parents means that some would choose to avoid any kind of mixing. She also stresses the possibility that a tutor would not be well-trained, and she argues that draining the ed budget would starve what Isaacs calls an already stretched-thin, "duct tape-and-Velcro" system.

"You're not draining the system," counters McDonald. "You're redistributing it to students and allowing for the freedom of choice we have in all other areas of our lives." As for hiring sub-par instructors, "Parents have the utmost interest in insuring that their children are highly educated," McDonald says, and will choose wisely.

Clearly this is a fraught moment. Parents are reeling, students are waiting, and school districts are punting. Everything is up for grabs, including whether there's about to be a giant teachers strike. But no matter what happens, this is going to be a year of educational changes, pods, no pods, or, given how things have been going, maybe even Tide Pods.

 

Advertisement

NEXT: Viewpoint Diversity Gets a Boost as Families Flee Public Schools

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and founder of the Free-Range Kids movement.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    July.29.2020 at 9:19 am

    It sure would shake up the teacher unions if that $15,000 per student per year expense was sent directly to student parents, for them to spend as they wished on education for their kids. You’d have to have some controls — itemized reports on spending, with random audits and spot checks. Home schoolers could use it to pay the parents to teach instead of work, maybe half time, who knows …. but it would scare the beejayzus out of teacher unions, and that’s fine by me.

    1. AlbertP
      July.29.2020 at 9:34 am

      +

    2. Reverendcaptain
      July.29.2020 at 10:16 am

      While I’m sympathetic to that idea, I think the controls would have to be even more stringent and even then plenty of ne’er do well moms and dads are going to be partying on the extra $15k.
      Sure, responsible parents would spend it wisely but there are a lot who don’t fall into that description.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        July.29.2020 at 10:28 am

        It wouldn’t be hard to enforce some basic educational requirements. I bet there’d be fewer parents partying on that money than there are useless teachers and union reps and all that wasted bureaucratic staff now. Few people can waste money like a government bureaucracy’s union jobs.

      2. True S.
        July.29.2020 at 10:30 am

        And I care why?

    3. Overt
      July.29.2020 at 10:17 am

      “but it would scare the beejayzus out of teacher unions,”

      This is why the second this seemed to be “a Thing”, the left immediately declared it problematic. It is hilarious.

      My wife was trying to figure out what to do two weeks ago after our governor threw all plans out the window. She shared some link to the idea on Facebook, and had tons of our liberal friends talking to her about how this might work. A week later, those people have disappeared. They aren’t speaking out against pods, they just aren’t engaging. Which tells me that they want to do this (all are complaining about how they are going to do school this year) but they are afraid to cross the thin blue line.

  2. Art Kumquat
    July.29.2020 at 9:57 am

    No telling what will happen next. But it can’t get much worse than this generation of undereducated ideological no nothings entering adulthood. They are literally burning the place to the ground.

    1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
      July.29.2020 at 10:31 am

      .5/10

  3. lap83
    July.29.2020 at 10:15 am

    “what about socialization? ”

    They cant be socialized unless they are six feet away from everyone in a classroom where everyone is masked and the teacher has objected repeatedly to having to be there at all.

  4. BillyG
    July.29.2020 at 10:17 am

    I care about inequity in education, I want more of it. The biggest issue with the existing public school education system is it teaches to the lowest common denominator. As a result, those students who are good in math are held back by those who aren’t. Similar for physics, writing, chemistry, etc. Instead, we should be striving to challenge each student to be the best they can in their abilities rather than trying to have equal results between everyone. A perfectly equal result education will only result from everyone being equally uneducated in everything.

  5. Jefferson Voltaire
    July.29.2020 at 10:30 am

    What’s the downside of Homeschooling???
    Best decision we ever made for our son. He’s actually learning again instead of being indoctrinated and having his critical thinking skills destroyed. No need to use “their” online services, you can make your own curriculum or pick from a thousand pre-packaged ones.
    Sure as hell better then following the mandates of the municipal terrorists that think quarantining healthy people to fight a Plandemic is normal.

Please to post comments