Academic Career Success and the Importance of Ideological Conformity: An Anecdote

While doing some research today, I came across a student article (known as a "note" in law review parlance) from the 2006 Yale Law Journal with a provocative title: "Grutter at Work: A Title VII Critique of Constitutional Affirmative Action."

The title made it sound like the note would argue that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act is an independent limitation on racial preferences in the workplace, and thus Grutter's "constitutional" rationale for the pursuit of "diversity" being lawful in the educational context, i.e., that academic freedom permits universities to take diversity into account if they think it will enhance students' education, could not be applied in the employment context.

I was surprised that a Yale law student would publicly take a position against affirmative action, even if only via statutory interpretation, even more surprised that the Journal would publish it, and also surprised that I had not heard about any controversy surrounding its publication.

Then I glanced at the author's name. A professor at Columbia now! Now my mind went from surprise to "virtually impossible."

I don't know the author personally and I'm not familiar enough with her work to know her ideology, but at that point I deduced that the title must be misleading, and the author must have been arguing in favor of affirmative action, and against importing any restrictions from the constitutional context of state university to the private employer context. I just couldn't imagine anyone getting hired by a school like Columbia these days who wrote her student note critical of affirmative action.

I then went to the abstract, which confirmed my deduction: "Grutter's diversity rationale is a broad endorsement of integration that hinges on the quantitative concept of critical mass, but the opinion's narrow-tailoring discussion instead points to a model of racial difference that champions subjective decisionmaking and threatens to jettison numerical accountability. Title VII doctrine supports a reading of Grutter that privileges a view of diversity as integration and therefore cautions against the opinion's conception of narrow tailoring. Grutter, in turn, can productively inform employment discrimination law. The opinion reaffirms principles of contested Title VII precedent and suggests how employers might use affirmative action to meaningfully integrate their workforces."

There is something very rotten in the state of the legal academy when you can make the deduction I made, on the grounds I made it.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Ben_
    July.29.2020 at 12:35 pm

    “There is something very rotten in the state of the legal academy…”

    It’s the people. A very, very large fraction of them are “very rotten”.

  2. Sarcastr0
    July.29.2020 at 12:44 pm

    If there are indeed as many liberals as you say in academia, your deduction may have just as easily been random chance.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      July.29.2020 at 12:50 pm

      To be fair, I think his deduction was that the title would be misleading. Which it arguably was.

    2. Dr. Ed
      July.29.2020 at 12:52 pm

      There are damn few (if any) liberals left in academia.

      There are a lot of folk who identify as Liberals — but most are way too far to the Left to even be that….

  3. Noscitur a sociis
    July.29.2020 at 12:46 pm

    The logic here seems a tad circular.

  4. Dr. Ed
    July.29.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Key word: “her.”
    No male student would have gotten away with this, and notice that all of the challenges to Affirmative Retribution have been by White FEMALES — themselves a protected group in the academic spoils system.

    Yes, there is something very rotten in the academy as a whole — of which the legal academy is only a minor component thereof. Society is littered with the wreckage of bright, ambitious persons whose careers never existed because of their skin color and plumbing. It’s part of why about half of the population has open contempt for higher education and why Trump got elected — and unless the Dems are successful in rigging the election this fall, will be re-elected.

    I don’t know how this will all shake out, but like to remind people that Hillary Rodham entered Wellsley College as a “Goldwater Girl.”

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      July.29.2020 at 12:54 pm

      “And unless the Dems are successful in rigging the election this fall, will be re-elected.”

      It couldn’t possibly be the case that enough voters in the states that decide the electoral college think that the President’s record is absolutely terrible in a wide variety of areas, most prominently a global pandemic, and that the President himself is a complete buffoon who isn’t going to improve.

      Nope. Definitely “rigging.”

      1. bernard11
        July.29.2020 at 1:17 pm

        You are responding to someone who thinks Trump is going to get 40% of the black vote in November.

        Hardly a rational observer.

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      July.29.2020 at 1:10 pm

      No male student would have gotten away with this

      What is “this”? Writing a law review note supporting affirmative action?

    3. Ben_
      July.29.2020 at 1:19 pm

      If you are counting on the American people to make the right choice in the election, you should stop. There are enough shallow middle-school-clique-oriented voters to turn the election either way. You should have learned that in 2012 when they picked the divide and conquer grievance pusher over the straight-laced finance guy who adopts orphans.

  5. bernard11
    July.29.2020 at 1:24 pm

    I don’t quite understand Bernstein’s point here.

    Yes, the title might be misleading, but is the complaint that someone who published a note supporting affirmative action got a job at Columbia? I don’t think that’s it.

    Rather he seems to be saying that he was astounded that the author of a conservative note could get an academic job, and concludes that his own astonishment somehow indicates a problem in the legal academy.

    That’s bizarre.

