Hungary

Firing of Hungarian Newspaper Editor Stokes Press Freedom Fears

Another blow to the country's few remaining independent news outlets

|

Hungary Index
(Screenshot szabadindex.eu)

The editor of Index, Hungary's largest independent news site, was fired on Wednesday, sparking fears that the country's increasingly authoritarian government is encroaching on one of the country's few remaining independent news outlets. On Friday, Index's editorial board and 70 of its staffers resigned to protest the dismissal.

László Bodolai, CEO of Index's parent organization, says he fired Szabolcs Dull because the editor had leaked plans for a major company reorganization and failed to control newsroom tensions. (The reorganization proposal would outsource certain functions of the editorial board to external companies.) Bodolai claims the drama was scaring off advertisers, leading to a drop in revenue.

Critics note that the pro-government businessman Miklós Vaszily purchased Indamedia, which sells Index's advertising, earlier this year. Vaszily manages the Central European Press and Media Foundation (KESMA), a government-linked media conglomerate that has consolidated control over most of the country's news outlets. In 2014, the previously independent news site Origo became a government mouthpiece under Vaszily's leadership.

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party does not control the country's press directly. But that's not unusual for the so-called "new autocrats" that arose after the collapse of the USSR. In their 2010 book Competitive Authoritarianism, Lucan Way and Steven Levitsky argue that under such regimes, "major media outlets are linked to the governing party—via proxy ownership, patronage, and other illicit means." KESMA operates on similar principles. The organization is owned by a government-affiliated media magnate, and its advisory board consists of a pro-government think tank director, a former Fidesz candidate, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's former lawyer.

Hungary has recently experienced a marked decline in press freedom. Reporters Without Borders ranks the country just 89th in its global 2019 Press Freedom Index, calling the government's media control "unprecedented in an E.U. member state." (When Orban took office in 2010, Hungary was ranked 23rd.) Marius Dragomir of the Center for Media, Data and Society estimated in 2017 that the Hungarian government controls 90 percent of the country's media, making independent news sources an increasingly rare commodity.

After the Index's reorganization plan was released, Dull moved the site's independence barometer from "Independent" to "In Danger," writing that the outlet "is under such external pressure that could spell out the end of our editorial staff as we know it." The barometer was created two years ago, following a partial change in the site's ownership, to inform readers whether Index's independence was being compromised. A letter from Index newsroom staff claims that Bodolai has "tried to force us to move the barometer back into the green zone." The "reason for Dull's dismissal," the letter adds, "was that he made it clear that he will not yield to blackmail."

For his part, Badalai insists that "the political independence of Index is not at risk" and the reorganization plan was rejected by upper management.

NEXT: What Have You Been Reading? Listening To? Watching?

Max Dunat

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    July.27.2020 at 1:02 pm

    Thank God no one would get forced to resign in this country, just because a few folks didn’t like an op-ed.

    1. Sufiaashly
      July.27.2020 at 1:04 pm

      Hi…..Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page. … Click Here For Full Detail.

      1. julia kane
        July.27.2020 at 1:18 pm

        My last month’s on-line earning was $17930 simply by doing a straightforward job on-line. best home primarily based on-line job to earn additional greenbacks monthly simply by doing work for optimum two to three hrs daily.DFb. I actually have joined this job concerning three months past and in my 1st month I actually have created $12k+ simply with none special on-line expertise. everyone on this earth will get this job nowadays and begin creating money on-line by simply follow details on this web site……… HERE══════►►► Money90

  2. damikesc
    July.27.2020 at 1:06 pm

    Given the utter dumpster fire that OUR “independent” media has been, I have a hard time generating a lot of empathy here.

  3. Ken Shultz
    July.27.2020 at 1:19 pm

    It should be remembered that the news media is only free so long as the people are willing to tolerate them, and if it ever becomes wildly popular for the government to crack down on the news media, that’s exactly what will happen.

    It works that way with the Second Amendment and everything else, too. It’s great that the Second Amendment says what it does. If people all over the country didn’t care about their Second Amendment rights anymore, we wouldn’t have them anymore anyway.

    Meanwhile the larger trend for trust in the news media continues go lower in the U.S. I’d expect it to go even lower as the election approaches. If and when it behooves a candidate to go after the news media, they will–and the last poll I saw suggested that a majority of Independents don’t trust the news media, never mind the Republicans.

    1. Longtobefree
      July.27.2020 at 1:36 pm

      “If people all over the country didn’t care about their Second Amendment rights anymore, we wouldn’t have them anymore anyway.”

      Well, we do care, and vocally. And yet we still find them infringed all over the place. What other “right” requires background checks, fees for licenses, fingerprinting, training, etc, etc?

      You want t find out how restrictive these infringements are? Just require a pistol permit in order to vote.

  4. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
    July.27.2020 at 1:46 pm

    “Firing of Hungarian Newspaper Editor Stokes Press Freedom Fears”

    2/10

  5. Marshal
    July.27.2020 at 1:47 pm

    On Friday, Index’s editorial board and 70 of its staffers resigned to protest the dismissal.

    After comparing to the US where the staffers created the controversial dismissal with only a single widely derided resignation it seems there’s more desire for a free press in Hungary than in the US. Before we congratulate the Hungarian press though we should recognize the press here believes the left is in ascendance whereas in Hungary that is not necessarily true.
    Both groups function primarily as leftist political activists, their positions on free speech are not innate but a result of how teach approach advances their political preferences in their differing circumstances.

  6. Fats of Fury
    July.27.2020 at 1:57 pm

    Tanuld meg kódolni.

  7. Art Kumquat
    July.27.2020 at 1:59 pm

    I expect this is what the future holds once the far left gets back into power taking over congress and the white house. Stack the courts with more leftie judges. Then they’ll go to work on cancelling any websites like this still around.

Please to post comments